Apple’s entry-level AirPods are back under $100

If the more recent models of Apple’s AirPods are still too expensive for you, even with the discounts from AirPods deals, then you may want to check out Walmart’s offer for the second-generation Apple AirPods. They’re currently available for only $99, following a $30 discount on their original price of $129. If you weren’t able to get these wireless earbuds for this cheap from previous sales, now’s your chance to do so, but you need to hurry because Apple devices almost always get sold out quickly when their prices get slashed.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

The latest models of Apple’s AirPods are the third-generation Apple AirPods and the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a worthwhile investment, especially if you can get them for this cheap. You won’t get features such as head-tracking spatial audio and active noise cancellation, but the Apple AirPods 2 are still extremely simple to set up with your iPhone or iPad — you just need to open their charging case near your device, and tap on the notifications to complete the process. They will work with Android smartphones and tablets, but with the extra step of pressing the button at the back of the case to initiate pairing.

The Apple AirPods 2 are equipped with the H1 chip, which enables support for Apple’s Siri, great call quality, and low gaming lag. The wireless earbuds can last up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and with the juice from their charging case, they can last more than 24 hours before you need to plug them in. Placing the Apple AirPods 2 in their charging case for just 5 minutes gets you up to 3 hours of listening time.

Apple fans who are looking for cheap true wireless earbuds deals should consider the second-generation Apple AirPods, which are on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $99. The $30 discount on their sticker price of $129 may not last long though, as stocks are probably already selling out. If you’re interested in the Apple AirPods 2 and you want to get them for an even lower price than usual, you wouldn’t want to miss this offer, so push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

