 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s entry-level AirPods are back under $100

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple AirPods placed on a table next to their charging case
Riley Young / Digital Trends

If the more recent models of Apple’s AirPods are still too expensive for you, even with the discounts from AirPods deals, then you may want to check out Walmart’s offer for the second-generation Apple AirPods. They’re currently available for only $99, following a $30 discount on their original price of $129. If you weren’t able to get these wireless earbuds for this cheap from previous sales, now’s your chance to do so, but you need to hurry because Apple devices almost always get sold out quickly when their prices get slashed.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

The latest models of Apple’s AirPods are the third-generation Apple AirPods and the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a worthwhile investment, especially if you can get them for this cheap. You won’t get features such as head-tracking spatial audio and active noise cancellation, but the Apple AirPods 2 are still extremely simple to set up with your iPhone or iPad — you just need to open their charging case near your device, and tap on the notifications to complete the process. They will work with Android smartphones and tablets, but with the extra step of pressing the button at the back of the case to initiate pairing.

The Apple AirPods 2 are equipped with the H1 chip, which enables support for Apple’s Siri, great call quality, and low gaming lag. The wireless earbuds can last up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and with the juice from their charging case, they can last more than 24 hours before you need to plug them in. Placing the Apple AirPods 2 in their charging case for just 5 minutes gets you up to 3 hours of listening time.

Related

Apple fans who are looking for cheap true wireless earbuds deals should consider the second-generation Apple AirPods, which are on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $99. The $30 discount on their sticker price of $129 may not last long though, as stocks are probably already selling out. If you’re interested in the Apple AirPods 2 and you want to get them for an even lower price than usual, you wouldn’t want to miss this offer, so push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
I can’t believe how heavily discounted this 100-inch 4K TV is
Hisense U76N 100-inch QLED 4K TV.

One of the best TV deals at the moment is one that is truly awe-inspiring. Right now, you can buy a Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV for $2,000 at Best Buy. Yes, 100 inches of QLED TV goodness. It normally costs $5,000 but for now, it’s down to $2,000 so you save a huge $3,000 off the regular price. To put this into context, you could buy a much smaller

for around this price so you’re truly getting a lot for your money here. If you want to buy seemingly the biggest TV you could imagine, take a look at what else we have to say about it below.

Read more
These 75-inch TVs are under $600, and arrive for the Super Bowl
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

If you're planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII at home, or if you're thinking about throwing a Super Bowl watch party, the experience will be so much better with a 75-inch TV. You don't have to shell out more than $1,000 to get such a large display though, as we've gathered TV deals for 75-inch screens for less than $600. We're not sure how much time is remaining before these offers expire, but it's highly recommended that you push through with the purchase today anyway to make sure that the 75-inch TV that you buy arrives on time for the big game.
Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV -- $500, was $580

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for remarkable visuals while watching the Super Bowl, and with DTS Virtual: X, you'll also be enjoying immersive audio. If you're going to watch the big game through a streaming service, you'll be able to access it through the Google TV platform, which also enables voice commands through Google Assistant and casting from mobile devices through Chromecast.

Read more
Get this Vizio 5.1 surround sound system for under $200 with this deal
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

If you're not impressed with the audio output of your 4K TV, that's probably because its speakers aren't powerful enough for the sound that you want. The easy solution is to invest in soundbar deals like Walmart's offer for the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. Here's your chance to get the surround sound system for less than $200, as a $23 discount pulls its price down to just $196 from its original price of $219. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as we're not sure if this bargain will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar
The Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is a surround sound system because according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the "5" in its name means it comes with five channels -- the standard left and right channels, a center channel for better dialog clarity, and two more channels for surround sound speakers that are supported by Dolby Audio and DTS Surround. Meanwhile, the "1" means that the soundbar comes with a subwoofer, and in this case, it's a wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere in the living room where you want deep bass to come from.

Read more