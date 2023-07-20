 Skip to main content
Bang & Olufsen’s breathtaking Beosound Edge speaker is $1,500 off

For anyone looking for high-end Bluetooth speaker deals, look no further than Woot. For the next two days or until it sells out, you can buy the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge Wireless Speaker for $2,000 saving you a huge $1,500 off the regular price. Prime members also gain free standard shipping to further sweeten the deal. If you’re an audiophile, you’re going to love this offer. Let’s take a deeper look at it.

Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge Wireless Speaker

While many speakers aren’t exactly stylish, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge Wireless Speaker is the kind of thing you’ll want to show off to everyone. A classy design that looks kind of like an upscaled version of the British pound coin, it’s clad in a solid aluminum ring and can be either placed on the floor with its included floor base, or you can buy a wall bracket to attach it to the wall.

The speaker offers directional sound so you can choose to listen from the left, right, or both sides for True 360 audio. Its patented active bass port offers supremely powerful sound. At low volumes, it remains closed so it can support very tight bass. Crank it up though and it opens up, letting low-resonance bass come in. It also has a robust 10-inch woofer, pair of 4-inch midrange drivers, and two 3/4-inch tweeters doing all the work. Each driver gets its own amp too with five available class-D amplifiers.

Other useful features are numerous too. It has motion-activated lights that activate when approached before fading to black when you move away. You can also control the volume by simply rolling the speaker back and forth which is a cool touch. Streaming options come courtesy of Bluetooth or Chromecast so you’ve got extensive choices here. Ultimately though, it’s the style, uniqueness, and the sound quality that makes this one of the best wireless speakers for those that can afford to invest.

Usually priced at $3,500, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge Wireless Speaker is currently down to $2,000 for a limited time only. It’s on sale for the next two days or until it sells out, so you haven’t got long if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to a high-end speaker. It’s going to look amazing in your living space and it’ll fill the room with fantastic audio.

