While we aren’t seeing too many electronics for this years Prime Day deals — there’s a much bigger emphasis on items people need like groceries, tools, supplies, and more — that doesn’t mean they’re completely non-existent. In fact, there are still some pretty incredible deals going on, like Prime Day soundbar deals, Prime Day headphone deals, Prime Day AirPods deals, or even deals at rival retailers like Prime Day Walmart deals. Speaking of headphones and great deals, take this next offer on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones. Normally $899, they’re on sale during the Prime libations for $675, which saves you $225. Now, the lowest we’ve seen these headphones this year is around $588, which would be a total savings of $311 — so the Amazon Prime day price isn’t far off.

Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H96 wireless headphones for Prime Day

In Digital Trends’ Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones preview, the brand describes them as “the most advanced active noise cancellation headphones” they’ve ever created. A few years on, that might have changed a little, but it doesn’t change the fact that these headphones are awesome. They feature an over-ear design, with two 40mm titanium drivers built-in, complemented by neodymium magnets. That means they deliver crisp, precise, and punchy bass for an immersive listening experience, regardless of the music genre — or podcast — you’re listening to.

Four built-in microphones ensure that you can have open conversations, with clear dialogue, both from you and anyone on the other side, during calls. Moreover, you’ll get up to 38 hours of listening time on a single charge, with the ANC enabled. That’s almost unheard of, and the noise cancellation tech tends to reduce battery life in comparable headsets, but not here.

You can control and customize settings from within the Bang & Olufsen mobile app, allowing you to adjust sound profiles, setup a custom equalizer, update the headphones software, and much more. Plus, the headphones come with a protective hardcase, lined with matching textile on the inside, so you can travel safely and lightly.

Of course, the best part is that they’re on sale for $225 off as part of the Prime Day deals event. Normally $899, you can grab them for just $675 today, but hurry, that discount is only going to be available during the Prime Day celebrations. Once Prime is all over, the price is going right back to normal. Beoplay H95 are excellent travel-ready headphones, but let’s be honest, they’re fantastic, in general, even if you want to use them at home, or for work.

