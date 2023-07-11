 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones are $225 off for Prime Day

Briley Kenney
By
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones

While we aren’t seeing too many electronics for this years Prime Day deals — there’s a much bigger emphasis on items people need like groceries, tools, supplies, and more — that doesn’t mean they’re completely non-existent. In fact, there are still some pretty incredible deals going on, like Prime Day soundbar deals, Prime Day headphone deals, Prime Day AirPods deals, or even deals at rival retailers like Prime Day Walmart deals. Speaking of headphones and great deals, take this next offer on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones. Normally $899, they’re on sale during the Prime libations for $675, which saves you $225. Now, the lowest we’ve seen these headphones this year is around $588, which would be a total savings of $311 — so the Amazon Prime day price isn’t far off.

Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H96 wireless headphones for Prime Day

In Digital Trends’ Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones preview, the brand describes them as “the most advanced active noise cancellation headphones” they’ve ever created. A few years on, that might have changed a little, but it doesn’t change the fact that these headphones are awesome. They feature an over-ear design, with two 40mm titanium drivers built-in, complemented by neodymium magnets. That means they deliver crisp, precise, and punchy bass for an immersive listening experience, regardless of the music genre — or podcast — you’re listening to.

Four built-in microphones ensure that you can have open conversations, with clear dialogue, both from you and anyone on the other side, during calls. Moreover, you’ll get up to 38 hours of listening time on a single charge, with the ANC enabled. That’s almost unheard of, and the noise cancellation tech tends to reduce battery life in comparable headsets, but not here.

Related

You can control and customize settings from within the Bang & Olufsen mobile app, allowing you to adjust sound profiles, setup a custom equalizer, update the headphones software, and much more. Plus, the headphones come with a protective hardcase, lined with matching textile on the inside, so you can travel safely and lightly.

Of course, the best part is that they’re on sale for $225 off as part of the Prime Day deals event. Normally $899, you can grab them for just $675 today, but hurry, that discount is only going to be available during the Prime Day celebrations. Once Prime is all over, the price is going right back to normal. Beoplay H95 are excellent travel-ready headphones, but let’s be honest, they’re fantastic, in general, even if you want to use them at home, or for work.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Buy has 44 OLED TVs discounted for Prime Day (from $600)
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

There are some amazing Prime Day deals going on and we're not just talking about what Amazon has to offer. Over at Best Buy, there are some extra sweet Prime Day TV deals on OLED TVs with TVs starting from just $600. Whether you're dipping your toe into the wonders of OLED technology or buying a high-end beast of a TV for your home cinema setup, there's something here for you. It's worth clicking the button below to see the full wealth of OLED TVs on sale right now. If you're not sure where to start though, keep reading while we take you through a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy OLED TV sale
OLED technology means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others. That way, you get extraordinarily deep blacks at the same time as vibrant colors, meaning there's never a part of the screen that looks wrong. LG is one of the best TV brands for OLED but it's also worth considering Sony, and Samsung, although the latter is relatively new to OLED.

Read more
4K to 8K: There’s no shortage of Samsung Prime Day TV deals
samsung 55 inch qn700b neo qled 8k tv deal best buy june 2023 resized promotional render

Prime Day deals might technically be an Amazon-only kind of thing, but that hasn't stopped other retailers from getting in on the act. Some of the best Prime Day TV deals are currently available at Best Buy with a particular focus on some super sweet Samsung TV deals. In fact, there are so many excellent deals going on that we recommend clicking through the button below to see exactly what's there. Samsung makes TVs covering all kinds of budgets from cheaper models to the most high-end tech around so check out the sale below. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the Samsung TV deals sale.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV sale
As one of the best TV brands, whatever you buy from Samsung is guaranteed to be worth your time and money. One of its best TVs that we always recommend is the Samsung The Frame TV.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is definitely cheap than you think for Prime Day
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Prime Day deals might be Amazon's thing but that hasn't stopped other retailers from launching their own sales. By doing so, you gain more variety and more ways to save big. One of the more tempting Prime Day TV deals comes from Walmart. Today, you can buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV for $498, saving $80 off the regular price of $578. It might not be a household name but you do gain a huge screen at a fantastic price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV
Onn. won't feature on any best TV brands list but if you have a small budget, you'll get a fair amount for the price. In the case of the Onn. 75-inch Onn 4K TV, you get a huge display, of course. A 75-inch panel is moving into room-filling territory and is sure to look great in your living room. It's a frameless TV tool so its bezels are practically non-existent so it'll look good on a TV stand or when wall-mounted. The latter is easily achieved thanks to being VESA mount compatible.

Read more