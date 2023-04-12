 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Fit Pro earbuds just dropped to their lowest-ever price

Jennifer Allen
By
Beats Fit Pro.
BeatsByDre

Woot has a fantastic deal on the Beats Fit Pro bringing them down to their lowest-ever price. Normally priced at $200, you can snap up the popular earbuds for just $145 saving you $55 off the regular price. As an Amazon company, Woot also offers free standard shipping for Prime members, making it an extra tempting proposition. As far as headphone deals go, these are super tempting so we’re here to give you a quick overview of what to expect.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro is essentially a form of Apple earbud. Unlike AirPods, the earphones have wingtips that protrude from the outer surface before curling inwards towards your ear. Place them correctly and you get a firmer fit than many of the best wireless earbuds, so they’re great for workouts and being active while wearing them.

They sound great too thanks to a custom acoustic platform that provides powerful and well-balanced sound. There’s also Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking so music feels more immersive than with regular earbuds. For any downtime, you’ll truly appreciate how these work with Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and 7.1 movie soundtracks too so it’s great paired up to your Apple TV.

Related

Active Noise Cancellation is available for when you want to block out the surrounding world with a Transparency mode for when you need to check back in. There are all the standard Apple H1 chip features too like automatic switching, audio sharing, and Siri support. Water resistant with an IPX4 rating is useful for rainy runs, while there’s six hours of battery life off one charge. Combined with the charging case, that increases to 24 hours before you need to find a power source.

In many ways, the Beats Fit Pro is just like the fitness-focused AirPods Pro with the Beats name instead of something more obviously Apple-flavored. Usually, they cost $200 but right now, you can buy them from Woot for $145. A saving of $55 brings them down to their lowest-ever price so this is a great time to embrace the 28% off saving and snap them up. They’re a great robust choice for active users while still offering excellent sound quality.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hurry! Apple AirPods Pro down to lowest-ever price — but not for long
Apple airpods pro.

If you're looking for a pair of trusty wireless earbuds, this is the deal for you. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at only $200 on Amazon, the lowest price they've ever sold at on the online retail giant. Get a pair of new wireless earbuds now and make working out or commuting a wire-free experience for you. If you don't think these are the right AirPods for you, check out the rest of these AirPods deals.

The AirPods Pro are the newest version of Apple's original AirPods. They're built with the wearer in mind, featuring soft, silicone tips and an ergonomic design which keeps the pods in your ears without you ever feeling that they're actually there. The Adaptive EQ feature will also tailor your sound experience to your ear, to deliver a more immersive quality to your music. There are also two new listening modes: Transparency and noise cancellation. Apple's highly developed noise-cancellation feature allows you to wear your AirPods in the loudest of environments and still feel like you're the only one in the room. No, we're not exaggerating. Having used the AirPods Pro for more than a year I can safely say the New York City sirens don't sound so uncomfortably loud with my wireless earbuds pumping music in my ear. If you're more interested in staying connected to your surroundings, you can connect to transparency mode and allow yourself to have long conversations and listen to music at the same time.

Read more
Beats Solo Pro down to lowest-ever price at Amazon right now
beats solo pro studio 3 sony wh1000xm3 wireless noise canceling headphones deals best buy memorial day sale 2020

Have you been eyeing great Beats Solo Pro deals but haven't quite been tempted? Now is the time with the Beats Solo Pro down to their lowest ever price at Amazon. Right now, you can buy a new pair of Beats Solo Pro for just $230 -- a huge savings of $70, making this easily one of the best headphone deals out there right now.

The Beats Solo Pro are super popular for good reason. They're high-performance wireless noise-canceling headphones that also look really stylish. Their active noise canceling feature means you can easily block out external noise with a transparency mode which allows you to remain fully aware of your surroundings as and when you need to. Thanks to the magic of Apple, the Beats Solo Pro has an Apple H1 Headphone chip along with Class 1 Bluetooth capabilities so they promise to offer an extended range and fewer dropouts than other headphones of this price range.

Read more
Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones down to lowest-ever price
beats solo pro bose quietcomfort 35 ii 700 noise canceling headphone deals best buy spring sale with apple family 1500x982

Right now, you can buy Beats Solo Pro headphones at their lowest-ever price courtesy of an amazing sale at Best Buy. The stylish wireless headphones are down to $230 from their regular $300. That's a huge $70 off the usual price! It's perfect timing if you want to treat your dad (or yourself) in time for Father's Day later this week. Simply choose Next-Day Delivery at the checkout and you'll have a shiny new pair of Beats Solo Pro in time for the big day.

Available in six different colors including black, dark blue, light blue, gray, red, and ivory, these fashionable Beats headphones are sure to be a hit. They offer full active noise canceling functionality with the option to switch between ANC or Transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you any time you need to. Beats Solo Pro offer a great design with a simple on/off interface that involves simply folding them down to switch them off. A lightweight design, they're perfect for your daily commute or just when you're relaxing at home.

Read more