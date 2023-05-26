 Skip to main content
Crazy deal gets you Beats Studio Buds earbuds for under $100

One of the more popular headphone deals today is over at Woot. You can buy the ever-popular Beats Studio Buds for $98 instead of $150 working out at $52 or 35% off the regular price. Ideal for anyone that wants AirPod style performance with the good looks that come from Beats, this deal is only available for today or until stock sells out. If you’re interested, you’ll need to be quick to buy them. You do have enough time to quickly see what else we have to say about them though. Here’s an overview.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

At launch, we described the Beats Studio Buds as AirPods Pro Lite. While they lack finer details like wireless charging and wear sensors, they’re well-priced offering excellent sound quality and ANC. The buds provide two distinct listening modes — Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency — so you can take in as much of the world as you desire at any time. Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth provides an extended range and fewer dropouts than other earbuds while you also get a great audio experience.

They’re comfy too with three soft ear tip sizes so you easily get a stable fit that also offers an optimum acoustic seal. Call performance is great along with voice assistant support. They’re also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, so there’s no worries about using them while working out. Boasting up to 8 hours of listening time with up to 24 hours combined with the charging case, there’s a lot about the Beats Studio Buds that make them rival the very best wireless earbuds. They look great too with a range of colors to choose from to match your style.

Perfect for use at the gym, on your daily walks, or simply on a regular commute, the Beats Studio Buds make a great change from AirPods while giving you all the best features. The only downside here is no wireless charging but what’s one extra cable at home, right? Usually priced at $150, they’re down to $98 for a strictly limited time only at Woot. So limited that the deal ends when the day does so you only have a matter of hours to take advantage of it. Buy them now if they sound like the right fit for you.

