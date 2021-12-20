Your AirPods case does a great job of charging, connecting, and protecting your AirPods — it deserves a little protection of its own. These cases help keep your AirPods case safe from accidental slips, falls, scratches, and even the occasional dunking in water. And don’t worry, all the case features will still work with our top picks, including wireless charging. We’ve even made sure to include picks for every AirPod generation, starting with the AirPods 3!

AirPods cased at a glance

Nomad Modern Leather Case for AirPods 3

This sleek leather case is a perfect fit for your new AirPods 3 without sacrificing any style. Made from Horween leather, the case is available in several natural shades and is intended to develop the traditional leather patina, growing even better over time. Inside, you’ll find a microfiber lining for protection, while outside there’s a minimalistic lanyard attachment for hooking the case however you please (you’ll need to get your own compatible strap). Like most of our picks, there’s also a gap for the charging port and a small “light pipe” so you can still see the LED indicator light for things like charging status.

Dbrand Grip Case for AirPods 3

As pretty as AirPods cases are au naturel, they’re kind of slippery, especially if your hands are damp or sweaty. This Grip Case solves that problem with a 2mm layer made with microscopic ridges to prevent any accidental drops. And if the worst does happen, the case offers military-grade impact resistance — while still being entirely compatible with wireless chargers like Apple’s MagSafe charger. There’s also a matching lanyard for attaching the case to any handy hook or loop. Oh, and there’s even a small section over the Setup Button that can be depressed to activate the button — something not all cases include.

Case-Mate Pelican Case for AirPods 3

Are you worried about how your AirPods 3 will survive the elements? Case-Mate’s case has an extra-durable design that includes IPX7 waterproofing, which means the case can even be submerged entirely in water for up to one meter for 30 minutes at a time without it — or your AirPods inside — suffering any damage. It also has military-grade drop protection and comes with a detachable carabiner for hooking it to whatever you want to make drops less likely. The case material is also designed with antimicrobial qualities to make it harder for germs and bacteria to survive on it. Plus, it works perfectly with MagSafe and wireless chargers.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro

Your AirPods Pro deserve high-end protection, and Twelve South is one of the best brands to visit for cases like this. This beautiful full-grain leather case buttons down to protect your Pro case entirely and comes in several colors to match your accessories. The package includes a slim carrying strap that hooks onto the case, as well as a clip for a shorter connection to bags or cases. Despite the high-quality leather design, the case works well with wireless charging and includes spaces for both the indicator light and cable charging.

Spigen Rugged Armor for AirPods Pro

Spigen’s excellent protective cases notch another win with this AirPods Pro model, which can withstand rugged activities. The carbon fiber style looks beautiful and offers excellent shock absorption to protect against all kinds of drops. There’s also a small loop for attaching a keyring, carabiner, or other accessories. Installation is a bit more complex for this case — be sure to use the included adhesive tape for a secure fit and try not to remove the case entirely unless you absolutely have to.

Catalyst Skin for AirPods 1 and 2

Older generations of AirPods deserve great protection, too. This slim case has impact resistance to help it survive drops from up to one meter, and it can resist scratches as well as keep dust out. The IP67 waterproof rating also means you won’t have to worry about the case getting wet or even falling in the water. A detachable carabiner is also included. The combination makes it a perfect case for attaching to your backpack before heading on a hike, a beach party, or other outdoor adventures! And don’t worry — if you like your case with more color, this skin is available in a variety of shades.

Twelve South AirSnap Twill for AirPods 1 and 2

This snap-based twill case will keep your earlier generations of AirPods even safer. The twill material offers powerful protection and an excellent grippable surface — and is entirely vegan, for those who prefer to use as many vegan products as possible. It also has a beautiful built-in connector for quick linking to any apparel accessory. The case is available in a variety of colors, too. Although strong, the twill material is compatible with wireless chargers. There’s even a slight dip in the front cutout that makes it easier to see the indicator light for the AirPods 2.

