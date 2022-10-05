Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Not only are Apple's excellent AirPods Max some of the best noise-canceling over-ear headphones money can buy; they're also some of the best headphones, period. They look great, sound great, and have world-class ANC and transparency mode — there's not much more you could want out of a pair of high-quality, $550 earbuds. Except, maybe, a bunch of accessories to go with them?

For that kind of scratch, you might be on the lookout for some AirPods Max accessories to do things like protect them with cool earcup covers or a sturdy carrying case, or you can find some stylish solutions for charging them at home or on the go. To help with that, we've put together this roundup of the best AirPods Max accessories.

If you're more of a wireless earbuds kind of person, we've also got a roundup of the best accessories for AirPods and AirPods Pro, too.

UAG Ration Protective Case for the AirPods Max Best overall AirPods Max case Jump to details co2CREA Hard Case for AirPods Max Best more affordable AirPods Max case Jump to details Spigen Urban Fit Ear Cup Covers for AirPods Max Best ear cup covers for AirPods Max Jump to details Superone Headphone Stand for AirPods Max Best AirPods Max stand with low power mode Jump to details Anker 521 Dual USB-C Fast Charger (Nano Pro) Convenient multi-device fast charger Jump to details Show 2 more items

UAG Ration Protective Case for the AirPods Max

Best overall AirPods Max case

Pros Built with quality materials

Interior strap

Mesh pouch for cables

Activates low-power mode Cons On the pricey side

Why you should buy this: It's stylish, rugged, high quality, and will put your AirPods Max in low power mode to save battery life.

Who it's for: Those who like a cut above the cheaper-built cases and don't mind paying a little more for extra features.

Why we picked the UAG Ration Protective Case for AirPods Max:

Of all the AirPods Max cases we've seen, the Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Ration case just feels like a step above the rest, which it most certainly should for its $80 price tag. The exterior "ballistic nylon" material feels like a thick and durable cover for the hard case beneath. UAG states that the case is "weather resistant," which doesn't mean your precious AirPods Max will be safe from anything serious like submersion, but combined with a pretty sturdy rubber lining along the zipper to help seal it up, you've got some substantial protection from spills, splashes, and more.

On the inside, the Ration Protective Case is compression molded to fit the AirPods Max perfectly, whether they're in their smart case or not, and a little magnetic butterfly divider makes contact with the headphones to put them into low power mode when not in use to help preserve battery power. A helpful elastic strap that runs across the headphones seems like a small thing, but it helps the AirPods Max stay put, while a mesh pouch on the inside of the case's lid is lined with memory foam and is perfect for storing charging cables and other small attachments like adapter cables. On the outside, there's a carrying handle and carabiner for hooking it to a backpack.

UAG Ration Protective Case for the AirPods Max Best overall AirPods Max case

co2CREA Hard Case for AirPods Max

Best more affordable AirPods Max case

Pros Comes in a variety of colors

Internal compartment for charger and cable

Affordable

Activates low-power mode Cons No internal pouch

Why you should buy this: It offers the features and style (arguably more) of higher-priced models for a great price.

Who it's for: Those who covet value for price and don't get wooed by features they don't need.

Why we picked the co2CREA Hard Case for AirPods Max:

For starters, the velvety-soft plush interior material just feels so good that you want to pet it, and the extra space inside for your cable and charging brick is a little touch even our No. 1 pick above doesn't offer — and it's $40 cheaper. Sure, it doesn't feel as rugged as some other cases, but the EVA polymer (read: plastic) shell is sturdy enough to protect your AirPods Max well, plus it's got a strong zipper that seals things up nicely. There's no IP water-resistance rating here, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a case that offers it, but your headphones should be safe against the odd splash.

The coCREA Hard Case's compact design fits nicely in any bag or backpack and, perhaps most importantly, it features the magnetic butterfly tabs to put the AirPods Max into low power mode, whether they're in their Smart Case or not. It's a great value with many of the features of our favorite overall pick.

co2CREA Hard Case for AirPods Max Best more affordable AirPods Max case

Spigen Urban Fit Ear Cup Covers for AirPods Max

Best ear cup covers for AirPods Max

Pros Stylish, grippy, fabric material

No interference with controls

Easy to snap on and off Cons They cover up the AirPods Max's looks

Why you should buy them: Because you want to protect the ear cups of your pretty and expensive AirPods Max.

Who they're for: Those who don't have or want a case but want some added protection to keep scratches or dents at bay.

Why we picked the Spigen Urban Fit Ear Cup Covers:

Apple makes some pretty sick-looking devices — the iPhone is the prime example. Yet for how beautifully designed they are, it's common practice to cover them up with a protective case or skin to prevent disaster. The AirPods Max are no different. Spigen, reputable makers of all manner of cases, chargers, and accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more, haven't left the AirPods Max unnoticed with the Urban Fit ear cup cover. A firm, protective polycarbonate shell sits under a woven fabric covering that feels good to the touch and is grippy for those with butterfingers. While it does cover up the color of the AirPods underneath, the black or gray options offer a sophisticated look as well, and the protection will be worth it.

Molded to fit without interfering with the crown dial or buttons on the AirPods Max's earcup, the Urban covers snap on and off easily and aren't bulky. They also don't interfere with the Smart Case, and the $30 price is well worth it. That said, if you prefer to see your slick AirPods Max's color, Spigen also has the transparent Ultra Hybrid Pro covers.

Spigen Urban Fit Ear Cup Covers for AirPods Max Best ear cup covers for AirPods Max

Superone Headphone Stand for AirPods Max

Best AirPods Max stand with low power mode

Pros Durable one-pice aluminum design

Rubber footings so it won't slide

Puts AirPods in low-power mode Cons No charging pad for other devices

Why you should buy this: Because you want an AirPods Max stand that is minimalist and puts the headphones in low power mode when mounted.

Who it's for: Those who don't just want a stand, but something sturdy that optimizes the AirPods Max's battery-saving feature.

Why we picked the Superone Headphone Stand for AirPods Max:

Sure, there are a lot of stands out there that have built-in wireless charging pads for iPhones, AirPods cases, and Apple Watch, but most of them just have the AirPods Max dangling on a post like a piece of meat. I'm kidding; they can look cool, too. But, we like this lesser-known option from Superone, as it's made from one solid piece of aluminum; has a weighted, grippy base so it doesn't slide around on your desk; and it's lined with a soft, plush material that won't scratch your AirPods. Most people are going to like this stand because it's one of the few on the market that puts the AirPods Max into low-power mode when the headphones are inserted, which helps preserve the AirPods' battery life.

The molded plush cradle only fits AirPods Max, but they do so perfectly. Additionally, when cradled, the Lightning power port is exposed, so you can easily charge them while they're docked. The only drawback is the aforementioned lack of additional wireless charging features for your other devices.

Superone Headphone Stand for AirPods Max Best AirPods Max stand with low power mode

Anker 521 Dual USB-C Fast Charger (Nano Pro)

Convenient multi-device fast charger

Why you should buy this: So you can charge two devices, including your AirPods Max, at the same time without multiple chargers.

Who it's for: Those on the go who have multiple devices that need to be charged simultaneously — and fast.

Why we picked the Anker 521 Dual USB-C Fast Charger.

If you're going to buy a power adapter for your AirPods Max (it comes with the USB-C to Lightning cable, but no adapter), then why not get one that can multitask? The Anker 521 (aka the Nano Pro) is a 40-watt charger that can output a maximum of 20 watts of power to each of its two USB-C ports, therefore giving a fast charge to devices like iPhones, tablets, and yes, the AirPods Max, simultaneously. When connected to only one port, you get the full 40 watts, which will charge a MacBook Air at full speed, for example. Tiny enough to fit in one of the cases mentioned above or in your backpack, you can take it anywhere for a charge whenever you need it.

The Nano Pro also adds some protective measures with its ActiveShield system that monitors its temperature and adjusts the power output to protect your devices. Anker makes reliable charging and portable power devices, so you know you're getting a quality product. Apple's version of this charger will run you $60, making this one a decent value.

Anker 521 Dual USB-C Fast Charger (Nano Pro) Convenient multi-device fast charger

Editors' Recommendations