Best Buy is staying true to its name, as the retail giant is churning out some impressive prices as part of its Black Friday deals. This is great news if you’re hoping to land a discount on a new TV this Black Friday shopping season. It’s pretty easy to find price drops on TVs, with even the best TVs seeing frequent discounts, but right now we’re seeing more significant TV deals taking place with Black Friday around the corner. At Best Buy you can currently find deals on top TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony, and we’ve tracked down the best of each and then some.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

No matter what size TV you may be looking to add to your home theater, Best Buy likely has it discounted for Black Friday. Three of the best TV deals you’ll currently find at Best Buy include a couple of 4K options, as well as an HD TV that comes in at a lower price point for ultimate Black Friday savings.

Insignia 42-inch F20 HD Fire TV —

Hisense 50-inch R6G 4K Roku TV —

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Tizen TV —

Best Buy Black Friday LG TV deals

Almost always one of the best TV brands, LG has a huge offering of smart TVs. Many of them utilize the webOS smart platform, which makes finding your favorite content super easy. Best Buy has a lot of different sizes available when it comes to LG TV deals for Black Friday, ranging from TVs that will fit nicely into the corner of the office to TVs that will make a great centerpiece for the home theater.

LG 43-inch UQ75 Series 4K webOS TV —

LG 55-inch UQ70 Series 4K webOS TV —

LG 65-inch UQ70 Series 4K webOS TV —

LG 65-inch 75 Series QNED 4K webOS TV —

LG 86-inch UR7800 4K webOS TV —

LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED 4K webOS TV —

Best Buy Black Friday Vizio TV deals

Vizio is a good TV brand to consider if you’re looking for ultimate savings. It doesn’t have the name recognition that heavy hitters like Sony have, but that means you aren’t paying for brand recognition. Best Buy has a few Vizio TVs discounted for Black Friday, and while there aren’t currently any overly-sized Vizio TVs discounted, these will all make great options for apartments or smaller rooms.

Vizio 40-inch D-Series HD smart TV —

Vizio 50-inch V-Series LED 4K smart TV —

Vizio 43-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED smart TV —

Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV —

Vizio 75-inch M7 Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV —

Best Buy Black Friday Sony TV deals

Sony is one of the most recognizable names in consumer electronics, and it’s almost always one of the best TV brands. It makes a range of sizes that each offer amazing picture quality. Many of them are powered by Google TV to help organize and search through your favorite content, and all of them go a long way toward diving into a quality viewing experience.

Sony 43-inch X85K 4K HDR Google TV —

Sony 65-inch X85K 4K HDR Google TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV —

Sony 85-inch X80K 4K HDR Google TV —

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV —

Best Buy Black Friday QLED TV deals

If you’re looking for one of the best images you can get in a TV, you should look into these Black Friday QLED TV deals. QLED is regarded as one of the highest quality picture technologies available, as many owners of the best QLED TVs will likely attest. You’ll find in these deals quality TV brands that include the likes Samsung, TCL, and Hisense.

Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV —

TCL 65-inch Q7 Class 4K QLED HDR Google TV —

Hisense 65-inch U8 Series 4K QLED HDR Google TV —

Samsung 65-inch Q80C 4K QLED Tizen TV —

Samsung 75-inch Q70C 4K QLED Tizen TV —

Best Buy Black Friday OLED TV deals

And if QLED doesn’t suit your picture needs, OLED is another impressive picture technology. QLED and OLED are considered the best of the best, so you can shop these Black Friday OLED TV deals knowing you’re getting a superior image. You’ll find the likes of LG and Sony among the current Black Friday OLED TV deals, as well as a variety of TV sizes to choose from.

LG 48-inch A2 Series 4K OLED webOS TV —

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED Tizen TV —

LG 65-inch C3 Series 4K OLED webOS TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED Google TV —

Samsung 77-inch S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV —

Best Buy Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Samsung is another popular TV brand that has a lot to offer your home theater. Samsung TVs often offer lower starting price points than brands like Sony, yet they still maintain high picture quality and a ton of smart features. Samsung TVs utilize the Tizen smart platform, which gives you easy access to your favorite streaming services and other content.

Samsung 50-inch TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 55-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K Tizen TV —

