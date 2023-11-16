The best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals we’ve found

Black Friday deals are the perfect time to grab luxury items you couldn’t quite justify buying the rest of the year. If one of those items is a Bluetooth speaker, here are all the deals you need to know about. Below we’ve pulled a list of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, including brands like JBL and Sony. But let’s start with our absolute favorite currently on sale: The Marshall Emberton.

Best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deal

This Marshall Emberton is on sale for $116 after a $54 price cut from its initial $170. We picked the Marshall Emberton as our favorite Bluetooth speaker deal for one simple reason: We love it. The Marshall Emberton II, which is an all around improvement on the first model, was our pick for the absolute best Bluetooth speaker of 2023. Unfortunately the II is not currently on sale (it’s ). That’s okay — we love the older model too.

The Marshall Emberton has the battery for more than 20 hours of music without a recharge, which is great if you plan on taking it on a camping trip or somewhere without easy access to power. Marshall is known for its guitar amps and speakers, and that sound quality has translated into this pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker. It has the ability to produce 360 sound, so you can put it in the middle of your party instead exiling it to the edge. The build is resilient, so it won’t crack if dropped from short heights. Overall it’s meant to be taken on the road. The entire device is controlled from one shiny gold knob, which leaves less room for dirt or sand to get into the cracks between switches and buttons.

More Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals we love

Here are some more speaker deals currently on sale. They come from some of the best Bluetooth speaker brands out there, including JBL, Sony and another Marshall. Right now all of these are part of Best Buy Black Friday deals, but as more deals come out we will continue to update the deals on this page.

JBL Charge 5 —

Sony XP500 —

JBL Boombox3 —

Marshall Kilburn II —

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 —

