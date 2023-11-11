Black Friday is here, earlier than ever this year. Retailers are starting to shower the interwebs with early Black Friday deals, discounts, and promotions galore. Now is really one of the best times of the year to capitalize on those huge savings, whether you need a new smart TV, a new laptop, a game console, or just about anything else, even if they’re not electronics. As for your home theater setup, if you’re looking to upgrade your TV to a 4K, 8K, or just a better set, have we got some offers for you. We’ve rounded up all of the best Sony TV Black Friday deals we could find on a host of models and styles.

Best Sony TV Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

The sweet spot at the moment for ultra-HD TVs, Sony’s 4K TVs are equipped with the Google TV smart streaming ecosystem and a bevy of visually enhancing features. Right now is the time to buy if you’re ready to upgrade.

43-inch Sony X77L 4K LED smart Google TV —

50-inch Sony X85K 4K LED smart Google TV —

55-inch Sony X80K 4k LED smart Google TV —

65-inch Sony X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —

85-inch Sony X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —

98-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90L 4K LED smart Google TV —

Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals on 8K TVs

While there aren’t many deals available on 8K TVs just yet, honestly there aren’t too many models out there, the ones that are on sale are incredible. Take a look.

75-inch BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED smart Google TV —

85-inch Sony BRAVIA XR Z9K 8K Mini-LED smart Google TV —

Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals on OLED TVs

If you’re wondering the true difference between OLED and QLED there is a guide you can review, but the gist is that every pixel in an OLED has an LED light that can produce both light and color which gives these panels an unmatched level of brightness. The real benefit is that in dark scenes you get true blacks as the pixels, or lights, are effectively turned “off” and not simply dimmed.

48-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90K 4K OLED smart Google TV with 4 Year Warranty —

55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED smart Google TV —

77-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED smart Google TV —

77-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K OLED smart Google TV —

83-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 4K OLED smart Google TV —

