Be it inclement weather, the need to escape from friends and family, or the desire to save a buck, Black Friday is a great time to consider a new TV purchase. After all, many of the best brands will have deep discounts on models both old and new, giving you the opportunity to snag a new viewing experience for a song. Plus, with everything from holiday specials to NFL playoffs coming up, it’s easy to justify a brand new screen to view them with.

But though there are plenty of excellent options during this consumer holiday, there are also a few brands you should avoid. Never fear, dear consumers — we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Black Friday TV deals, from affordable sets for smaller rooms to massive home theater options that will wow your friends and neighbors during your next viewing party.

We’ve broken down this page by merchant, so scroll down to find the best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Black Friday route accordingly and take full advantage of all the great deals.

Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Best Walmart TV Deals

Walmart won’t be beat. It’s just not in the company’s DNA, especially around Black Friday. Check out the best deals this retail giant is throwing down this year.

Deal Starts 11/16

Vizio E70-F3

$750 $900

YOU SAVE $150
Expires soon

70 inches of 4K HDR glory can be yours for a song, with Vizio’s Dolby Vision-enabled 70-inch E-Series clocking in at a shockingly low price.

Deal starts 11/22

Vizio 60″ Class 4K Smart TV

$498 $598

YOU SAVE $100
Expires soon

The 60-inch TV features 4K Ultra HD, a full-array LED backlight, and Smart TV functions.

Deal Starts 11/10

Vizio D70-F3

$470 $800

YOU SAVE $330
Expires soon

Get a massive 4K HDR picture at a shockingly low price, as Vizio’s great D-Series model gets a steep discount.

Deal starts 11/22

Samsung 55″ Class 4K Smart TV

$398 $478

YOU SAVE $80
Expires soon

The 55-inch TV features 4K resolution, with non-4K TV content upscaled though a powerful UHD engine.

Deal starts 11/22

Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV

$178 $198

YOU SAVE $20
Expires soon

The 32-inch TV comes with vibrant HD display, smart TV features and built-in Wi-Fi.

Samsung QN65Q6FNAFXZA

$1298 $2700

YOU SAVE $1402
Expires soon

Got a little extra money to spend? This 65″ Samsung QLED is one of the best deals at Walmart.

Deal starts 11/22

Hisense 40″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

$100 $200

YOU SAVE $100
Expires soon

This LED TV features Full High Definition (FHD) resolution and Motion Rate technology.

Sharp LC-55Q7030U

$300 $500

YOU SAVE $200
Expires soon

If you don’t mind accepting some compromise on both picture and sound quality, this 4K HDR from Sharp is a great buy.

Samsung UN50NU6900

$328 $600

YOU SAVE $272
Expires soon

We’ve always been big fans of Samsung, namely for their picture quality. This model is no exception, and includes SmartThings support.

