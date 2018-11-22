Be it inclement weather, the need to escape from friends and family, or the desire to save a buck, Black Friday is a great time to consider a new TV purchase. After all, many of the best brands will have deep discounts on models both old and new, giving you the opportunity to snag a new viewing experience for a song. Plus, with everything from holiday specials to NFL playoffs coming up, it’s easy to justify a brand new screen to view them with.
But though there are plenty of excellent options during this consumer holiday, there are also a few brands you should avoid. Never fear, dear consumers — we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Black Friday TV deals, from affordable sets for smaller rooms to massive home theater options that will wow your friends and neighbors during your next viewing party.
We’ve broken down this page by merchant, so scroll down to find the best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Black Friday route accordingly and take full advantage of all the great deals.
Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Best Walmart TV Deals
Walmart won’t be beat. It’s just not in the company’s DNA, especially around Black Friday. Check out the best deals this retail giant is throwing down this year.
Vizio E70-F3$750 $900
YOU SAVE $150
70 inches of 4K HDR glory can be yours for a song, with Vizio’s Dolby Vision-enabled 70-inch E-Series clocking in at a shockingly low price.
Vizio 60″ Class 4K Smart TV$498 $598
YOU SAVE $100
The 60-inch TV features 4K Ultra HD, a full-array LED backlight, and Smart TV functions.
Vizio D70-F3$470 $800
YOU SAVE $330
Get a massive 4K HDR picture at a shockingly low price, as Vizio’s great D-Series model gets a steep discount.
Samsung 55″ Class 4K Smart TV$398 $478
YOU SAVE $80
The 55-inch TV features 4K resolution, with non-4K TV content upscaled though a powerful UHD engine.
Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV$178 $198
YOU SAVE $20
The 32-inch TV comes with vibrant HD display, smart TV features and built-in Wi-Fi.
Samsung QN65Q6FNAFXZA$1298 $2700
YOU SAVE $1402
Got a little extra money to spend? This 65″ Samsung QLED is one of the best deals at Walmart.
Hisense 40″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV$100 $200
YOU SAVE $100
This LED TV features Full High Definition (FHD) resolution and Motion Rate technology.
Sharp LC-55Q7030U$300 $500
YOU SAVE $200
If you don’t mind accepting some compromise on both picture and sound quality, this 4K HDR from Sharp is a great buy.
Samsung UN50NU6900$328 $600
YOU SAVE $272
We’ve always been big fans of Samsung, namely for their picture quality. This model is no exception, and includes SmartThings support.