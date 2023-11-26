 Skip to main content
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals: Get Apple's earbuds for $59

Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to pick some sone new AirPods. If you have an iPhone but don’t yet own a pair of the best earbuds, AirPods are the obvious choice. If you have an older pair of AirPods and want to upgrade, even the newer models have sale in Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals. To round out your iPhone suite, check out Cyber Monday iPhone 15 case deals too.

One thing to note is that we are including a section for new AirPods as well as a section for refurbished AirPods. If you’re buying these AirPods as a gift for a loved one, then it makes sense to only buy the new products without hesitation. Gifting refurbished is awkward. However, if you’re shopping for yourself, the refurbished AirPods are also okay, giving you a better deal on highly-inspected products. Due to a generalized stigma, refurbished products can actually make for some of the best Cyber Monday deals. They’re also a highly sustainable product, since we can consider this direct recycling.

Best AirPods Cyber Monday Deals

Scouring high and low, here is what we’re finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we’re seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, “ancient” original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts. If you like your bass heavy, check out Beats Cyber Monday deals, since they’re heavier in the low end and are also owned by Apple.

  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —
Don't Miss:

Best Refurbished AirPods Cyber Monday Deals

It may be a less popular way to get AirPods, but the deals that come with refurbished items are hard to pass over. Remember that the companies providing the best refurbished items usually also give them intensely good return policies and have set quality standards in place. While it takes a special person to receive refurbished goods as thoughtful gifts, these deals are perfect to shop for yourself. Amazon Cyber Monday deals are a great place to shop for refurbished, although Amazon labels them “renewed.” Check for yourself and see what you like:

  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 1 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

How we chose these AirPods Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

