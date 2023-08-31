There’s no shortage of true wireless earbuds deals and headphone deals in this year’s Labor Day sales, but if you’re on the hunt for AirPods deals, the search will be harder because Apple’s audio devices almost always get sold out quickly when they’re available with a discount. To help you out, here are some of the best offers for Apple’s AirPods that are still online, but you need to hurry in completing the transaction for the model that you choose because stocks may be gone in a blink of an eye.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $99, was $129

The second-generation Apple AirPods are not the latest model of the wireless earbuds, but they’re still very capable because of their effortless setup with an iPhone or iPad — just hold them close to your device while the charging case is open, and you’re all set. The Apple AirPods 2 can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours including their charging case, and they can get you connected to Apple’s Siri quickly just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) — $159, was $169

The third-generation Apple AirPods are better than their predecessor in every meaningful way, with improved audio output, a bigger battery, a more secure fit, the addition of wireless charging, and support for head-tracking spatial audio. The Apple AirPods 3 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours if you include the juice from their charging case. They also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which will protect them from sudden rainfall and sweaty workouts.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) — $219, was $249

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are the best option for Apple fans, according to our list of the best true wireless earbuds. In addition to the easy setup with iPhones that’s the signature of all models of the AirPods, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer active noise cancellation with a transparency mode so you can choose whether to block all external sound or to let them in without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with their charging case, both with ANC enabled.

Apple AirPods Max — $477, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are the best option for iPhones in our roundup of the best headphones, and it’s easy to see why. They pair well with other Apple devices, and they even feature the digital crown that was popularized by the Apple Watch. The Apple AirPods Max support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and they come with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for extreme comfort. They can last up to 20 hours in a single charge with active noise cancellation and spatial audio activated.

