The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Fresh off the release of hot new shows like Stranger Things and The Boys, you might be looking for something new to watch this week as you await new episodes. There’s plenty to choose from, including new seasons of popular shows like Peaky Blinders and Doctor Who as well as brand new and exciting series like That’s My Time with David Letterman, First Kill, and Irma Vep.

Not sure where to start? We’re here to help. Each week, we research all the new shows being released on the top streaming services to bring you a diverse selection of shows to watch. From animated series you can sit down to enjoy with the whole family to gripping true crime shows, hilarious comedies, and dramatic, bingeable shows, there’s something for everyone. Have a look and you’re sure to find something worth adding to the watch list among the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other top streaming services.

Netflix

Peaky Blinders (2013) new Trailer 75 % 8.8/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Cast Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle Created by Steven Knight watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Back for its sixth and final season is this British crime drama that follows the urban youth crime gang of the title name that formed following the aftermath of the First World War. Loosely based on the real-life gang, which was active from the 1880s to the 1910s, the BBC series was acquired by Netflix for distribution rights in 2021, and season 6 was the last. However, a spinoff film is also in the works to keep the story going. Read less Read more

Action Pack (2022) Trailer 6.3/10 tv-y 2 Seasons Genre Animation, Family, Kids, Action & Adventure Cast Sydney Thomas, Giancarlo Sabogal, Nevin Kar, Oscar Daniel Reyez Created by William Harper watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Preschoolers will delight in this new computer animated show that follows a group of superheroes in training known as the Action Pack. Taught by Mr. Ernesto and his robotic dog Plunky, the team, including Treena who can control plant life, Watts who controls electricity, Wren who can harness animal abilities, and Clay Patel who can create plasma and forcefields, learn how to use their powers for good and help save the world. Season 2 is now streaming. Read less Read more

That’s My Time with David Letterman (2022) tv-ma 1 Season Genre Talk, Comedy Cast David Letterman watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Following the success of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, long-time late-night talk show host David Letterman has another project on Netflix. This one, however, is centered around up-and-coming stand-up comedians versus a mix of celebrities and influential public figures. Delivered in a similar format to My Next Guest, Letterman sits down to learn more about the rising star comedians and their lives and provide them a platform to promote their work. The first three episodes are available to stream this week. Episodes will feature comedians like Sam Morril, who first broke onto the scene by performing his stand-up on reality competition series America’s Got Talent back in 2016, and Naomi Ekperigin, who has written for shows like Broad City and had a recurring role in the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. Read less Read more

Baby Fever (2022) Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Josephine Park, Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Simon Sears Created by Amalie Næsby Fick, Nikolaj Feifer watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Nana (Josephine Park) is a fertility doctor who, one drunken night, inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm. After the insemination proves successful and she becomes pregnant, Nana must try and win back her love, all while hiding the truth. The Danish romantic comedy-drama also centers around the various patients Nana meets and treats through her daily job, with her own pregnancy giving her new perspective on their personal stories and experiences. Baby Fever is delivered in just six parts, making it a quick but entertaining binge. Read less Read more

First Kill (2022) new Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Mystery Cast Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell Created by V.E. Schwab watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Have you been longing for another vampire show? First Kill might satiate that desire, a teen romantic drama based on the short story by V.E. Schwab, Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite. At the heart are two female young adult character, Juliette, who is a vampire, and Calliope a human. Juliette is eager to make her first kill to please her vampire family, and new girl Calliope seems like the perfect first victim. That is, until Juliette discovers that the young woman is actually a vampire hunter who comes from a long line of the slayers and is looking to make her first kill as well. Complicating the issue is that the two young women have taken a romantic interest in one another, thus struggling between love and obligation. Read less Read more

Hulu

Hotel Hell (2012) 66 % 7.1/10 tv-14 3 Seasons Genre Documentary Cast Gordon Ramsay Created by Adeline Ramage Rooney watch on Hulu watch on Hulu One of many reality shows in chef Gordon Ramsay’s massive television empire, Hotel Hell expanded from the restaurant concept into the world of hospitality as well. In each episode of the show, which originally aired on Fox from 2012 to 2016, Ramsay visits a different struggling boutique hotel. He stays in a room, checks out the public areas and restaurant and looks at everything from cleanliness to ambiance, food quality, service, and more. Owners, some receptive others combative, hear his suggestions, undertake changes under his instruction (some reluctantly so), and the hotel celebrates a grand, refreshed reopening. It’s an entertaining show with some cringe-worthy moments (think a blacklight on bed sheets, moldy food, and dust galore). But each episode is also filled with heartwarming stories of families, employees, and communities coming together to save a fledgling business. Read less Read more

American Ninja Warrior (2009) 6.8/10 tv-pg 14 Seasons Genre Reality Cast Matt Iseman, Jessie Graff, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila Created by Ushio Higuchi watch on Hulu watch on Hulu American Ninja Warrior is back for its 14th season as athletes who train all year ’round to compete in the challenging, grueling obstacle course try their best to beat their previous scores and new competitors enter the fray. Based on the Japanese reality show Sasuke, this isn’t your average obstacle course: only three people thus far have conquered the entire race and reached Total Victory. Making it past each obstacle course requires a combination of strength, agility, balance, endurance, speed, and, most importantly, determination. But for those who can accomplish it, and do so in the fastest time, there’s a $1 million prize at the end. Fans love watching every round of play as the courses change and get more challenging. It’s also about the incredible stories behind the competitors who come from all walks of life and have overcome all types of personal obstacles in their personal lives as well. Read less Read more

Vida (2018) Trailer 78 % 7.2/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui Created by Tanya Saracho watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Stream seasons 1 and 2 of this Starz drama, which aired for three seasons from 2018-2020. Emma and Lyn are Mexican American sisters who move from East Los Angeles back to their childhood home in Boyle Heights following the death of their mother. Long estranged, Lyn is a free-spirited vegan who loves dating wealthy white men while older sister Emma is a queer, Type-A corporate executive. Despite their very different personalities, however, the two women find themselves being confronted by a troubling past as they discover new realities about who their mother truly was in the process. Read less Read more

Killer Cases (2020) 7.3/10 tv-14 2 Seasons Genre Documentary, Crime, Drama watch on Hulu watch on Hulu See the second season of this drama that takes you through all the steps in a criminal case, from the committing of the crime to the investigation, testimony in court, and the verdict. Each episode looks at a different case and features real-time footage of the court process along with behind-the-scenes interviews and backstories. Season 1 covered cases like the murder of rising social media star Dr. Teresa Sievers and the long unsolved murder of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in Iowa. Season 2 delves into a new selection of gripping cases, from the execution of the middle-class Amato family members to the murder of pizza delivery driver Ashley Biggs. Read less Read more

Pistol (2022) Trailer 61 % tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge Created by Craig Pearce watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Learn the story behind the iconic band Sex Pistols, a group of working-class kids who bucked every stereotype about them having no future and instead, went against conventions to change the face of music, and culture. With a particular focus on the band’s founding member and guitarist Steve Jones, fans get to relive three of the most pivotal years in the history of the Sex Pistols and their rise to fame and controversy. The limited series is based on Jones’ own memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Read less Read more

Glee (2009) 75 % 6.8/10 tv-14 6 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk watch on Hulu watch on Hulu An iconic series of the 2000s and 2010s, Glee has solidified its place in television history as one of the great musical comedy-dramas of a generation. The Fox show centered around members of a high school glee club, its teacher, and rivals, as they deal with everyday coming-of-age challenges and not fitting in. Focused on highlighting the outcasts at the fictional high school, fans appreciate how the show tackles a variety of social issues with both humor and honesty. From the eclectic mix of students to the villainous cheerleading coach Jane Lynch and the passionate Spanish teacher Will Schuester, it’s a feel-good, and emotional, show that might be just what the doctor ordered. Glee is now officially streaming on both Hulu and Disney+. Read less Read more

The Orville (2017) Trailer 36 % 8/10 tv-14 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Created by Seth MacFarlane watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Seth MacFarlane had a hit with The Orville, and the epic adventure series returns with a third season that adds New Horizons to the name. Four hundred years in the future, the crew at the U.S.S. Orville continues to explore space, the mysteries of the universe, and their own relationships while traveling on their ship. This marks the first season that will be dubbed a Hulu original. Expect fewer episodes for this season (11), but each will be about a quarter-hour longer than episodes from earlier seasons. The show also marks one of the final roles for the late Norm Macdonald, who completed his voiceover work as Lieutenant Yaphit prior to his death. Read less Read more

HBO Max

Doctor Who (2005) new Trailer 77 % 8.6/10 tv-pg 13 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Jodie Whittaker Created by Sydney Newman, Donald Wilson, C. E. Webber watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Season 13 is the last season to feature Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over for season 14 in 2023. The long-running British sci-fi series has aired since the 1960s but was revived in 2005 with this new incarnation. The focus, however, has always been on the ever-changing Doctor, an extraterrestrial Time Lord who can take on various human forms. The Doctor travels in a spaceship called TARDIS, entering different points in time to fight evil forces and change the course of history. One of the most iconic series in history, Doctor Who has spawned many spin-offs and a loyal legion of dedicated fans who will be at the edge of their seats to watch the latest season. Read less Read more

Irma Vep (2022) new Trailer 85 % 7.5/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Alicia Vikander, Jeanne Balibar, Vincent Macaigne Created by Olivier Assayas watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Alicia Vikander stars in this meta series as Mira, a movie star who travels to France to star as the character Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film Les Vampires. Jaded by her career and upset over a recent breakup, Mira begins to fall too deep into her role, losing her own identity within Irma Vep’s. The series is based on the 1996 movie of the same name by Olivier Assayas. Early reviews praise the show, calling it “ridiculously bingeable and addictive.” Read less Read more

Summer Camp Island (2018) Trailer 7.6/10 tv-y7 6 Seasons Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Elliott Smith, Oona Laurence Created by Julia Pott watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Set to be the animated series’ final season, season 6 continues the adventures of anthropomorphic animals Oscar the elephant and Hedgehog the hedgehog. The setting is a magical summer camp where strange things happen all the time, like counsellors being revealed to be girl witches, horses that can turn into unicorns, and haunted cabins. Originally produced by Cartoon Network, seasons 2-5 were exclusive to HBO Max, each released within six months of one another. Read less Read more

Odo (2021) 8/10 tv-y 1 Season Genre Kids, Animation Cast Julia Dillon, Shea Brady Created by Colin Williams watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Another show to delight young ones, Odo is about an owl who always has big ideas and loves to go on adventures. Together with his best friend Doodle, Odo loves to tackle various challenges at the Forest Camp where they reside, always approaching every situation with with an attitude of optimism and positivity that they can conquer anything. Ideal for preschoolers, season 3 is now streaming. Read less Read more

Victor and Valentino (2019) Trailer 6.2/10 tv-y7 3 Seasons Genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Comedy, Mystery Cast Diego Molano, Sean-Ryan Petersen Created by Diego Molano watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The second half of this Cartoon Network series is now streaming. The title characters are half-brothers who reside in the small town of Monte Macabre and love to go on adventures together. Despite being very different from one another, however, the brothers come together to fight supernatural creatures and explore various mythological subjects. Kids will learn about Mesoamerican mythologies of pre-Hispanic indigenous people in the Americans, making Victor and Valentino both fun and educational. Read less Read more

Amazon Prime

Fairfax (2021) Trailer 4.9/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Animation Cast Skyler Gisondo, Jaboukie Young-White, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim Created by Teddy Riley, Aaron Buchsbaum, Matthew Hausfater watch on Amazon watch on Amazon An animated series for adults, season 2 of this fashion-focused show is now streaming. At the heart of the story are four middle schoolers and best friends, Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman, who are constantly seeking out popularity in Los Angeles. The setting is Fairfax Avenue at the center of “Hypebeast” culture, which references hipster, designer streetwear. Fairfax is a fun look at kids and their never-ending quest to be “cool” and fit in, which often involved longing to acquire the latest and greatest fashion at any cost. Read less Read more

The Boys (2019) Trailer 77 % 8.7/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure Cast Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr Created by Eric Kripke watch on Amazon watch on Amazon With both Homelander and Butcher in despair after losing Becca, the young Ryan left to figure out his superhero skills and abilities, and Butcher and the other Boys hellbent on taking down the Supes, it’s a bigger battle than ever in the third season of this superhero series. That’s especially so now that Butcher has a way to get his own super-human abilities. Unlike other superhero shows, The Boys takes a more satrical look at the concept of superheroes who are being managed (and manufactured) by a greedy corporation. It’s all about public perception, even if these supes sometimes do horrifying things. Everything they do is carefully crafted to benefit the company and its social, economic, and political influences. The Boys is vile, violent, and crude, but fans can’t get enough of it. Read less Read more

Will & Grace (1998) 75 % 7.3/10 tv-pg 8 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes Created by Max Mutchnick, David Kohan watch on Amazon watch on Amazon An iconic series in the late ’90s and early ’00s, Will & Grace shined a spotlight on the LGBTQ community. The title characters are best friends who once dated, but remained best friends and roommates after it didn’t work out. The reason? Will officially came out as gay. The engaging ensemble cast also includes the pair’s close friends, the wealthy socialite Karen, and flamboyant, free-spirited drifter, Jack. Will & Grace was so popular and ahead of its time that the show was revived in 2017 and aired for three final seasons, more than a decade after the original concluded its story. Now, all eight of the original series seasons are streaming on Amazon. Read less Read more

Apple TV+

For All Mankind (2019) new Trailer 67 % 7.9/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, War & Politics Cast Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ What would happen if the global space race never ended? For All Mankind is a sci-fi drama that imagines this hypothetical scenario, with actors playing real figures like Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, and U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. After failing to land on the Moon first, NASA is both devastated and pushed to catch up to the Soviet Union while hiring women and minorities to help pick up the pace. Lauded for providing a “renewed sense of wonder,” the Apple TV+ original returns for its third season, which jumps ahead a decade into 1983 at the height of the Cold War and the militarization of NASA. Read less Read more

Lovely Little Farm (2022) Trailer tv-y 1 Season Genre Family Cast Eden Gough, Joel Fry, Shirley Henderson, Dominique Moore Created by Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, Catherine Williams watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ Sisters Jill and Jacky are adorable young girls who work with the animals on their family’s little farm in lavender fields. Combining both live-action and animation, the series uses computer-generated technology along with the American motion picture visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic to make for a compelling watch for the whole family. It’s a wonderful new show to watch with the whole family and marvel at the unique visual scenes accomplished with the use of high-tech effects. Read less Read more

Physical (2021) Trailer 60 % 7.3/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Rose Byrne, Della Saba, Rory Scovel, Deirdre Friel Created by Annie Weisman watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ Back in the ’80s, it wasn’t so common for women to start their own businesses, much less business empires. But when bored and frustrated housewife Sheila Rubin gets involved in the world or aerobics, she sees a hole in the market. Sheila decides she’s going to fill it by combining her love of the exercise trend with a burgeoning new technology called video tapes. So begins her journey to shifting from the overlooked housewife of a powerful and politically connected husband to a bona fide female lifestyle expert. The second season of the show is now streaming. Read less Read more

Prehistoric Planet (2022) Trailer 84 % 9.2/10 tv-pg 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast David Attenborough Created by Jon Favreau watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ In an interesting format, Prehistoric Planet streamed this week on Apple TV+ with a new episode each day for a total of seven, all of which are now available to binge. Hailing from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth, the docuseries delves into a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth and skies. Learn about their habitats, surprising facts of these prehistoric creatures, and what life was like 66 million years ago. The show uniquely features photorealistic visual effects, making for a mesmerizing viewing experience. Read less Read more

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (2022) new Trailer 5.9/10 1 Season Genre Comedy, Action & Adventure Cast Scarlett Estevez, Zelia Ankrum, Brandon Rossel Created by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Premiering a week after the new series debuted its first two episodes on Disney Channel, this isn’t your ordinary superhero show. Violet is a Mexican American teen who, when she puts on a magical luchador mask, turns into crime-fighting superhero Ultra Violet. Black Scorpion, meanwhile, is her luchador uncle Cruz who helps Violet understand her special abilities and powers and use them for good. He’s the only one who knows about her secret identity aside from Violet’s best friend Maya, who provides advice and documents Ultra Violet on social media. It’s a fun show with relatable elements for a new generation of kids. Read less Read more

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011) Trailer 8.5/10 tv-pg 20 Seasons Genre Documentary, Reality Cast Jan Pol, Ari Rubin watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Continue following Dr. Pol and his talented team of vets as they work 24/7 to treat large farm animals and pets in central Michigan. Dealing with particularly challenging cases and emergencies, there’s nothing Dr. Pol and his team can’t handle. While he might be a senior citizen and loves to do things the “old-school” way, Dr. Pol’s decades of experience make him one of the best in the business. Airing on National Geographic since 2011, you can now stream the latest 20th season. Read less Read more

Glee (2009) 75 % 6.8/10 tv-14 6 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Also streaming on Hulu, watch all six seasons of this popular musical comedy/drama that set out to prove that high school outcasts deserve their moments in the spotlight too. Centered around an eclectic group of kids who join the high school glee club, each for their own reasons (some reluctantly), Glee touches on important social issues, from bullying to racial injustices, sexuality, family, and more. The focus is always positivity and coming together as the kids work with their inspiring club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester and fend off insults from the scheming cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, and others. Read less Read more

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) Trailer tv-14 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama Cast Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton Created by Joby Harold watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney+ continues to deliver a variety of series in the Star Wars universe, with the latest focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role. Taking place a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan must deal with the destruction of the Jedi by Order 66 and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), his once apprentice, shifting to the Dark Side as Sith Lord Darth Vader. While Obi-Wan has been hiding out on Tatooine, Darth Vader is determined to use a group of Dark Side Force members to find and kill any remaining Jedi. The first two episodes are now streaming with four more to be released weekly through to June 22 to conclude season 1. Read less Read more

