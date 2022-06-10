 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Home Theater
  4. Movies & TV

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Christine Persaud
By

Fresh off the release of hot new shows like Stranger Things and The Boys, you might be looking for something new to watch this week as you await new episodes. There’s plenty to choose from, including new seasons of popular shows like Peaky Blinders and Doctor Who as well as brand new and exciting series like That’s My Time with David Letterman, First Kill, and Irma Vep.

Not sure where to start? We’re here to help. Each week, we research all the new shows being released on the top streaming services to bring you a diverse selection of shows to watch. From animated series you can sit down to enjoy with the whole family to gripping true crime shows, hilarious comedies, and dramatic, bingeable shows, there’s something for everyone. Have a look and you’re sure to find something worth adding to the watch list among the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other top streaming services.

When you’re done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

New TV shows to watch at a glance

Netflix

Peaky Blinders (2013) new

Peaky Blinders
75 %
8.8/10
tv-ma 6 Seasons
Genre Drama, Crime
Cast Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Created by Steven Knight
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Back for its sixth and final season is this British crime drama that follows the urban youth crime gang of the title name that formed following the aftermath of the First World War. Loosely based on the real-life gang, which was active from the 1880s to the 1910s, the BBC series was acquired by Netflix for distribution rights in 2021, and season 6 was the last. However, a spinoff film is also in the works to keep the story going.

Action Pack (2022)

Action Pack
6.3/10
tv-y 2 Seasons
Genre Animation, Family, Kids, Action & Adventure
Cast Sydney Thomas, Giancarlo Sabogal, Nevin Kar, Oscar Daniel Reyez
Created by William Harper
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Preschoolers will delight in this new computer animated show that follows a group of superheroes in training known as the Action Pack. Taught by Mr. Ernesto and his robotic dog Plunky, the team, including Treena who can control plant life, Watts who controls electricity, Wren who can harness animal abilities, and Clay Patel who can create plasma and forcefields, learn how to use their powers for good and help save the world. Season 2 is now streaming.

That’s My Time with David Letterman (2022)

That’s My Time with David Letterman
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Talk, Comedy
Cast David Letterman
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Following the success of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, long-time late-night talk show host David Letterman has another project on Netflix. This one, however, is centered around up-and-coming stand-up comedians versus a mix of celebrities and influential public figures. Delivered in a similar format to My Next Guest, Letterman sits down to learn more about the rising star comedians and their lives and provide them a platform to promote their work. The first three episodes are available to stream this week. Episodes will feature comedians like Sam Morril, who first broke onto the scene by performing his stand-up on reality competition series America’s Got Talent back in 2016, and Naomi Ekperigin, who has written for shows like Broad City and had a recurring role in the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest.

Baby Fever (2022)

Baby Fever
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama
Cast Josephine Park, Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Simon Sears
Created by Amalie Næsby Fick, Nikolaj Feifer
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Nana (Josephine Park) is a fertility doctor who, one drunken night, inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm. After the insemination proves successful and she becomes pregnant, Nana must try and win back her love, all while hiding the truth. The Danish romantic comedy-drama also centers around the various patients Nana meets and treats through her daily job, with her own pregnancy giving her new perspective on their personal stories and experiences. Baby Fever is delivered in just six parts, making it a quick but entertaining binge.

First Kill (2022) new

First Kill
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama, Mystery
Cast Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell
Created by V.E. Schwab
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Have you been longing for another vampire show? First Kill might satiate that desire, a teen romantic drama based on the short story by V.E. Schwab, Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite. At the heart are two female young adult character, Juliette, who is a vampire, and Calliope a human. Juliette is eager to make her first kill to please her vampire family, and new girl Calliope seems like the perfect first victim. That is, until Juliette discovers that the young woman is actually a vampire hunter who comes from a long line of the slayers and is looking to make her first kill as well. Complicating the issue is that the two young women have taken a romantic interest in one another, thus struggling between love and obligation.

Hulu

Hotel Hell (2012)

Hotel Hell
66 %
7.1/10
tv-14 3 Seasons
Genre Documentary
Cast Gordon Ramsay
Created by Adeline Ramage Rooney
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
One of many reality shows in chef Gordon Ramsay’s massive television empire, Hotel Hell expanded from the restaurant concept into the world of hospitality as well. In each episode of the show, which originally aired on Fox from 2012 to 2016, Ramsay visits a different struggling boutique hotel. He stays in a room, checks out the public areas and restaurant and looks at everything from cleanliness to ambiance, food quality, service, and more. Owners, some receptive others combative, hear his suggestions, undertake changes under his instruction (some reluctantly so), and the hotel celebrates a grand, refreshed reopening. It’s an entertaining show with some cringe-worthy moments (think a blacklight on bed sheets, moldy food, and dust galore). But each episode is also filled with heartwarming stories of families, employees, and communities coming together to save a fledgling business.

American Ninja Warrior (2009)

American Ninja Warrior
6.8/10
tv-pg 14 Seasons
Genre Reality
Cast Matt Iseman, Jessie Graff, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila
Created by Ushio Higuchi
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
American Ninja Warrior is back for its 14th season as athletes who train all year ’round to compete in the challenging, grueling obstacle course try their best to beat their previous scores and new competitors enter the fray. Based on the Japanese reality show Sasuke, this isn’t your average obstacle course: only three people thus far have conquered the entire race and reached Total Victory. Making it past each obstacle course requires a combination of strength, agility, balance, endurance, speed, and, most importantly, determination. But for those who can accomplish it, and do so in the fastest time, there’s a $1 million prize at the end. Fans love watching every round of play as the courses change and get more challenging. It’s also about the incredible stories behind the competitors who come from all walks of life and have overcome all types of personal obstacles in their personal lives as well.

Vida (2018)

Vida
78 %
7.2/10
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Drama
Cast Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui
Created by Tanya Saracho
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Stream seasons 1 and 2 of this Starz drama, which aired for three seasons from 2018-2020. Emma and Lyn are Mexican American sisters who move from East Los Angeles back to their childhood home in Boyle Heights following the death of their mother. Long estranged, Lyn is a free-spirited vegan who loves dating wealthy white men while older sister Emma is a queer, Type-A corporate executive. Despite their very different personalities, however, the two women find themselves being confronted by a troubling past as they discover new realities about who their mother truly was in the process.

Killer Cases (2020)

Killer Cases
7.3/10
tv-14 2 Seasons
Genre Documentary, Crime, Drama
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
See the second season of this drama that takes you through all the steps in a criminal case, from the committing of the crime to the investigation, testimony in court, and the verdict. Each episode looks at a different case and features real-time footage of the court process along with behind-the-scenes interviews and backstories. Season 1 covered cases like the murder of rising social media star Dr. Teresa Sievers and the long unsolved murder of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in Iowa. Season 2 delves into a new selection of gripping cases, from the execution of the middle-class Amato family members to the murder of pizza delivery driver Ashley Biggs.

Pistol (2022)

Pistol
61 %
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama
Cast Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge
Created by Craig Pearce
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Learn the story behind the iconic band Sex Pistols, a group of working-class kids who bucked every stereotype about them having no future and instead, went against conventions to change the face of music, and culture. With a particular focus on the band’s founding member and guitarist Steve Jones, fans get to relive three of the most pivotal years in the history of the Sex Pistols and their rise to fame and controversy. The limited series is based on Jones’ own memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

Glee (2009)

Glee
75 %
6.8/10
tv-14 6 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Drama
Cast Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele
Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
An iconic series of the 2000s and 2010s, Glee has solidified its place in television history as one of the great musical comedy-dramas of a generation. The Fox show centered around members of a high school glee club, its teacher, and rivals, as they deal with everyday coming-of-age challenges and not fitting in. Focused on highlighting the outcasts at the fictional high school, fans appreciate how the show tackles a variety of social issues with both humor and honesty. From the eclectic mix of students to the villainous cheerleading coach Jane Lynch and the passionate Spanish teacher Will Schuester, it’s a feel-good, and emotional, show that might be just what the doctor ordered. Glee is now officially streaming on both Hulu and Disney+.

The Orville (2017)

The Orville
36 %
8/10
tv-14 3 Seasons
Genre Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson
Created by Seth MacFarlane
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Seth MacFarlane had a hit with The Orville, and the epic adventure series returns with a third season that adds New Horizons to the name. Four hundred years in the future, the crew at the U.S.S. Orville continues to explore space, the mysteries of the universe, and their own relationships while traveling on their ship. This marks the first season that will be dubbed a Hulu original. Expect fewer episodes for this season (11), but each will be about a quarter-hour longer than episodes from earlier seasons. The show also marks one of the final roles for the late Norm Macdonald, who completed his voiceover work as Lieutenant Yaphit prior to his death.

HBO Max

Doctor Who (2005) new

Doctor Who
77 %
8.6/10
tv-pg 13 Seasons
Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Jodie Whittaker
Created by Sydney Newman, Donald Wilson, C. E. Webber
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
Season 13 is the last season to feature Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over for season 14 in 2023. The long-running British sci-fi series has aired since the 1960s but was revived in 2005 with this new incarnation. The focus, however, has always been on the ever-changing Doctor, an extraterrestrial Time Lord who can take on various human forms. The Doctor travels in a spaceship called TARDIS, entering different points in time to fight evil forces and change the course of history. One of the most iconic series in history, Doctor Who has spawned many spin-offs and a loyal legion of dedicated fans who will be at the edge of their seats to watch the latest season.

Irma Vep (2022) new

Irma Vep
85 %
7.5/10
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Comedy, Drama
Cast Alicia Vikander, Jeanne Balibar, Vincent Macaigne
Created by Olivier Assayas
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
Alicia Vikander stars in this meta series as Mira, a movie star who travels to France to star as the character Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film Les Vampires. Jaded by her career and upset over a recent breakup, Mira begins to fall too deep into her role, losing her own identity within Irma Vep’s. The series is based on the 1996 movie of the same name by Olivier Assayas. Early reviews praise the show, calling it “ridiculously bingeable and addictive.”

Summer Camp Island (2018)

Summer Camp Island
7.6/10
tv-y7 6 Seasons
Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Elliott Smith, Oona Laurence
Created by Julia Pott
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
Set to be the animated series’ final season, season 6 continues the adventures of anthropomorphic animals Oscar the elephant and Hedgehog the hedgehog. The setting is a magical summer camp where strange things happen all the time, like counsellors being revealed to be girl witches, horses that can turn into unicorns, and haunted cabins. Originally produced by Cartoon Network, seasons 2-5 were exclusive to HBO Max, each released within six months of one another.

Odo (2021)

Odo
8/10
tv-y 1 Season
Genre Kids, Animation
Cast Julia Dillon, Shea Brady
Created by Colin Williams
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
Another show to delight young ones, Odo is about an owl who always has big ideas and loves to go on adventures. Together with his best friend Doodle, Odo loves to tackle various challenges at the Forest Camp where they reside, always approaching every situation with with an attitude of optimism and positivity that they can conquer anything. Ideal for preschoolers, season 3 is now streaming.

Victor and Valentino (2019)

Victor and Valentino
6.2/10
tv-y7 3 Seasons
Genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Comedy, Mystery
Cast Diego Molano, Sean-Ryan Petersen
Created by Diego Molano
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
The second half of this Cartoon Network series is now streaming. The title characters are half-brothers who reside in the small town of Monte Macabre and love to go on adventures together. Despite being very different from one another, however, the brothers come together to fight supernatural creatures and explore various mythological subjects. Kids will learn about Mesoamerican mythologies of pre-Hispanic indigenous people in the Americans, making Victor and Valentino both fun and educational.

Amazon Prime

Fairfax (2021)

Fairfax
4.9/10
tv-ma 2 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Animation
Cast Skyler Gisondo, Jaboukie Young-White, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim
Created by Teddy Riley, Aaron Buchsbaum, Matthew Hausfater
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
An animated series for adults, season 2 of this fashion-focused show is now streaming. At the heart of the story are four middle schoolers and best friends, Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman, who are constantly seeking out popularity in Los Angeles. The setting is Fairfax Avenue at the center of “Hypebeast” culture, which references hipster, designer streetwear. Fairfax is a fun look at kids and their never-ending quest to be “cool” and fit in, which often involved longing to acquire the latest and greatest fashion at any cost.

The Boys (2019)

The Boys
77 %
8.7/10
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure
Cast Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr
Created by Eric Kripke
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
With both Homelander and Butcher in despair after losing Becca, the young Ryan left to figure out his superhero skills and abilities, and Butcher and the other Boys hellbent on taking down the Supes, it’s a bigger battle than ever in the third season of this superhero series. That’s especially so now that Butcher has a way to get his own super-human abilities. Unlike other superhero shows, The Boys takes a more satrical look at the concept of superheroes who are being managed (and manufactured) by a greedy corporation. It’s all about public perception, even if these supes sometimes do horrifying things. Everything they do is carefully crafted to benefit the company and its social, economic, and political influences. The Boys is vile, violent, and crude, but fans can’t get enough of it.

Will & Grace (1998)

Will & Grace
75 %
7.3/10
tv-pg 8 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes
Created by Max Mutchnick, David Kohan
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
An iconic series in the late ’90s and early ’00s, Will & Grace shined a spotlight on the LGBTQ community. The title characters are best friends who once dated, but remained best friends and roommates after it didn’t work out. The reason? Will officially came out as gay. The engaging ensemble cast also includes the pair’s close friends, the wealthy socialite Karen, and flamboyant, free-spirited drifter, Jack. Will & Grace was so popular and ahead of its time that the show was revived in 2017 and aired for three final seasons, more than a decade after the original concluded its story. Now, all eight of the original series seasons are streaming on Amazon.

Apple TV+

For All Mankind (2019) new

For All Mankind
67 %
7.9/10
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, War & Politics
Cast Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten
Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+
What would happen if the global space race never ended? For All Mankind is a sci-fi drama that imagines this hypothetical scenario, with actors playing real figures like Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, and U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. After failing to land on the Moon first, NASA is both devastated and pushed to catch up to the Soviet Union while hiring women and minorities to help pick up the pace. Lauded for providing a “renewed sense of wonder,” the Apple TV+ original returns for its third season, which jumps ahead a decade into 1983 at the height of the Cold War and the militarization of NASA.

Lovely Little Farm (2022)

Lovely Little Farm
tv-y 1 Season
Genre Family
Cast Eden Gough, Joel Fry, Shirley Henderson, Dominique Moore
Created by Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, Catherine Williams
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+
Sisters Jill and Jacky are adorable young girls who work with the animals on their family’s little farm in lavender fields. Combining both live-action and animation, the series uses computer-generated technology along with the American motion picture visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic to make for a compelling watch for the whole family. It’s a wonderful new show to watch with the whole family and marvel at the unique visual scenes accomplished with the use of high-tech effects.

Physical (2021)

Physical
60 %
7.3/10
tv-ma 2 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Drama
Cast Rose Byrne, Della Saba, Rory Scovel, Deirdre Friel
Created by Annie Weisman
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+
Back in the ’80s, it wasn’t so common for women to start their own businesses, much less business empires. But when bored and frustrated housewife Sheila Rubin gets involved in the world or aerobics, she sees a hole in the market. Sheila decides she’s going to fill it by combining her love of the exercise trend with a burgeoning new technology called video tapes. So begins her journey to shifting from the overlooked housewife of a powerful and politically connected husband to a bona fide female lifestyle expert. The second season of the show is now streaming.

Prehistoric Planet (2022)

Prehistoric Planet
84 %
9.2/10
tv-pg 1 Season
Genre Documentary
Cast David Attenborough
Created by Jon Favreau
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+
In an interesting format, Prehistoric Planet streamed this week on Apple TV+ with a new episode each day for a total of seven, all of which are now available to binge. Hailing from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth, the docuseries delves into a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth and skies. Learn about their habitats, surprising facts of these prehistoric creatures, and what life was like 66 million years ago. The show uniquely features photorealistic visual effects, making for a mesmerizing viewing experience.

Disney+

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (2022) new

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion
5.9/10
1 Season
Genre Comedy, Action & Adventure
Cast Scarlett Estevez, Zelia Ankrum, Brandon Rossel
Created by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Premiering a week after the new series debuted its first two episodes on Disney Channel, this isn’t your ordinary superhero show. Violet is a Mexican American teen who, when she puts on a magical luchador mask, turns into crime-fighting superhero Ultra Violet. Black Scorpion, meanwhile, is her luchador uncle Cruz who helps Violet understand her special abilities and powers and use them for good. He’s the only one who knows about her secret identity aside from Violet’s best friend Maya, who provides advice and documents Ultra Violet on social media. It’s a fun show with relatable elements for a new generation of kids.

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

The Incredible Dr. Pol
8.5/10
tv-pg 20 Seasons
Genre Documentary, Reality
Cast Jan Pol, Ari Rubin
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Continue following Dr. Pol and his talented team of vets as they work 24/7 to treat large farm animals and pets in central Michigan. Dealing with particularly challenging cases and emergencies, there’s nothing Dr. Pol and his team can’t handle. While he might be a senior citizen and loves to do things the “old-school” way, Dr. Pol’s decades of experience make him one of the best in the business. Airing on National Geographic since 2011, you can now stream the latest 20th season.

Glee (2009)

Glee
75 %
6.8/10
tv-14 6 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Drama
Cast Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele
Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Also streaming on Hulu, watch all six seasons of this popular musical comedy/drama that set out to prove that high school outcasts deserve their moments in the spotlight too. Centered around an eclectic group of kids who join the high school glee club, each for their own reasons (some reluctantly), Glee touches on important social issues, from bullying to racial injustices, sexuality, family, and more. The focus is always positivity and coming together as the kids work with their inspiring club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester and fend off insults from the scheming cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, and others.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Obi-Wan Kenobi
tv-14 1 Season
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Cast Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton
Created by Joby Harold
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Disney+ continues to deliver a variety of series in the Star Wars universe, with the latest focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role. Taking place a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan must deal with the destruction of the Jedi by Order 66 and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), his once apprentice, shifting to the Dark Side as Sith Lord Darth Vader. While Obi-Wan has been hiding out on Tatooine, Darth Vader is determined to use a group of Dark Side Force members to find and kill any remaining Jedi. The first two episodes are now streaming with four more to be released weekly through to June 22 to conclude season 1.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:

How to cancel your Disney Plus subscription

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 2022 Disney+ series.

Walmart’s summer savings event ends soon – Don’t miss these deals

Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series QLED on a white background while displaying a stylish scene.

What is Bluetooth LE Audio, and how will it change our lives?

A man listens to his cell phone audio via bluetooth headphones.

PC Building Simulator 2 is Guitar Hero for nerds

A custom PC in PC Building Simulator 2.

Everything we know about Gotham Knights

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (June 2022)

Millie Bobby Brown looks at the camera as Enola Holmes in the Netflix film.

The best shows on Netflix right now (June 2022)

A performer puts her hand to her head in a scene from Pose.

The 69 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (June 2022)

Daniel Craig stands in a forest with a rifle in a scene from No Time To Die.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more

Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler in Hustle.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (June 2022)

Buzz Lightyear in Beyond Infinity.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (June 2022)

Two sisters hold hands in front of a photo of their mother in a scene from Vida on Hulu.

The 68 best movies on Hulu right now (June 2022)

The penguins in Happy Feet.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (June 2022)

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter.