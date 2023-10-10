 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Sony TV deals you can shop now

There are a lot of great TV deals that happen during and around Prime Day, and we’re happy to say that this year is no different. In particular, we’re seeing a lot of great sales when it comes to Sony TVs, which is great, especially if you have a PlayStation 5, since they’re both made by the same company and have some interesting integrations. Even if you don’t have a console, though, Sony’s TVs are excellent, and you can nab a couple of great ones at very reasonable prices. As such, we’ve collected our favorite Prime Day deals on Sony TVs below, so be sure to check them out and come back regularly as we update this list.

Sony 50-inch X77L 4K TV — $500, was $530

The Sony X77L 50-inch 4K LED Google TV against a white background.
Sony

If you want a good but high-quality TV, then this X77l is a great option. It has a 4k resolution, HDR10, and HLG, the latter of which is an HDR standard used by most broadcasters, so it’s great if you watch sports. Of course, what’s really interesting about the TV is that it has been optimized for the PlayStation 5, which makes sense considering that it is also made by Sony and primarily means auto HDR tone mapping. Besides that, it comes with a 4k upscaler, something we don’t regularly see on a price at this price range, so it’s certainly got lots going for it.

Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV — $800, was $850

The Sony X80K Series 4K Google TV on a white background.
Sony

The Sony 65-inch X80K is what you get if you want extra details and color reproduction, as well as just image fidelity as a whole. It has a similar set of specs as the X77L, including HDR10, HLG, and the extra Dolby Vision, and it even has the optimization for the PS5. What sets this one apart, though, is that it has some integration with a compatible BRAVIA CAM so that you can essentially use your TV for meetings or talking to people online, which is a pretty cool feature.

Sony 65-inch X85K 4K TV — $900, was $1,000

Sony 55-inch X85K 4K LED Google TV product image.
Sony

The X85K and the X80k are essentially the same exact TV, except that the X85K comes with a base refresh rate of 120Hz, rather than just 60Hz. That makes the X85K an excellent TV if you love action-packed movies or watching sports. The same goes if you’re a gamer and you’re playing on a PS5, Xbox Series X, or even a high-end gaming computer. Otherwise, it really is the same TV with HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, 4k resolution, compatibility with Bravia Cam, and so forth. Honestly, we’d recommend going for this TV if you can afford the extra $100; the higher refresh will make a big difference.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90L 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,600

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90L LED 4K Google TV product image.
Sony

The Bravia XR X90L is the best you can get in convenience and opulence while still not paying an arm and a leg for it. It has the whole gamut of picture technology, such as HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and an excellent 120Hz refresh rate, while also offering full array LED backlighting. This gives it an overall higher peak brightness, making the HDR, and the colors, really pop out of the screen. If that wasn’t enough for you, Sony throws in credits for the Bravia Core app, which has hundreds of cinema and IMax quality films ready for you to watch. It even has PS5 and Bravia Camera optimization, so this is really the best middle-ground of all things.

Sony 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Sony 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80L
Sony

While this Bravia 55-inch TV might be a bit more expensive than larger versions, it comes with an OLED panel. If you aren’t familiar with the technology, it essentially makes it so that the individual LEDs create their own light rather than having to rely on backlighting. That means that they’re not only brighter, but they can also create true blacks, so you get some incredible contrast and color reproduction. This helps a lot with the HDR10 and HLG it comes with, and even more impressively, it can still manage a 120Hz refresh rate, so if you really want the best image quality you can get, this Bravia XR A80L is great all around, even though the price is a little steep.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X93L 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,400

Sony Bravia X93L Mini LED Review
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Sony/Digital Trends

When it comes to contrast and image fidelity, it’s all in how bright a screen can get, at least when it isn’t OLED. Unlike the X90L version of the TV, this one comes with mini LEDs which is essentially millions of tiny LEDs that create a much brighter overall image. That means that even in the brightest environments, you’re going to see a lovely picture, making this a great TV for a living area with lots of natural light. Of course, it comes with all the features of previous screens, including a 120Hz refresh rate, so if you’re a gamer, sports-lover, or just enjoy watching high-action shows and films, this TV will be perfect for you.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K TV  — $1,800, was $2,600

Sony 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80L
Sony

There’s not much to say about this beauty except that it’s the larger version of the 55-inch model. You still get the gorgeous OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and the complete Sony experience, whether it’s the PS5 or the Bravia Core collection of 4k films.

