Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more

Many of the best TVs utilize OLED picture technology, and right now you don’t have to try very hard to find a mountain of OLED TV deals. This is great news if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater this holiday season, as both QLED and OLED are the top choices when it comes to landing a TV with the best picture quality. There are substantial savings out there on OLED TV brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and others. We’ve tracked them all down, so if you want a TV with top picture quality and some savings, read onward for more details.

Best LG OLED TV deals

LG makes a range of great OLED TVs, and many of them are seeing some impressive price drops at the moment. The LG C3 serious is incredibly popular TV, as it produces an impressive OLED picture at a fairly moderate price point as TVs go. It’s available in several sizes at a discount, as are several other LG OLED TVs. Each of these LG TVs is built on the webOS TV smart platform, so you know you’ll be getting easy access to, and organization of, all of your favorite content through your streaming service subscriptions.

Best Sony OLED TV deals

Sony is one of the most popular names in electronics and it’s almost universally known as one of the best TV brands. Its Bravia lineup offers some great OLED picture quality, and it’s currently offering some great savings as well. You’ll find Sony TVs of all sizes with a discount price to pounce on, making on a Sony OLED TV a great consideration for any room in the houses.

Best Samsung OLED TV deals

And it wouldn’t be a complete list of OLED TV deals if one of the best names in the business, Samsung, wasn’t a part of it. In many ways Samsung OLED TVs are leading the charge in furthering OLED picture technology. They’re seeing some great discounts right now as well, and among them is the popular Samsung S90C. It’s available in multiple sizes, as are several other Samsung OLED TV models.

Should you buy an OLED TV or a QLED TV?

When it comes down to ensuring you’re purchasing a television with the best picture quality in the game, you want to make sure you go with either an OLED TV or a QLED TV. These are the top technologies currently on the market, and while they differ in the way they produce the image, they are somewhat similar when it comes to the quality of the final output.

OLED TVs are typically able to be made slightly thinner than QLED TVs, so OLED is something to consider if aesthetics are part of your TV shopping equation. Another thing to consider is whether or not you have a favorite TV brand. OLED TVS can be found amongst models made by brands like LG, Vizio, Sony, Philips, and Panasonic, while Samsung offers its own version of OLED technology known as QD-OLED.

Both QLED and OLED have their own sets of pros and cons. OLED typically wins out when it comes to viewing angles, deep black levels, and power consumption. If you’re looking for a TV to gather around with friends and family, OLED is the way to go. As well, OLED is a great technology for gaming, so if you’re planning to set up a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, an OLED TV is likely to give you the better experience.

