Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more

Noah McGraw
Andrew Morrisey
By and

With an OLED TV, you’ll be getting unparalleled depth, color, and sharpness, and between OLED and QLED TVs, the advantages of OLED TVs include perfect black levels, superior response times, wider viewing angles, and lower power consumption. If you’re sold, check out the OLED TV deals that we’ve gathered here, as they’re the best that you can buy right now. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, because time may already be running out for some of these offers.

48-inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV — $550, was $1,300

An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
LG

The LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 48-inch display, and with the brand’s a7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, you’ll enjoy even richer colors and lifelike pictures. The TV runs on LG’s webOS 22 platform, through which you can access all of the most popular streaming services, while also enabling compatibility with digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,400

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

Another OLED TV from LG, the LG B3 OLED 4K TV is equipped with the a7 AI Processor Gen 6, which uses AI to detect what you’re watching and automatically make adjustments to picture and sound quality. It run son LG’s webOS 23 platform, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite streaming shows on its 55-inch display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $2,000

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV against a white background.
LG

If you’re sold on the LG B3 OLED 4K TV but you want a larger screen, get the 65-inch model. It offers all of the same features — including LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the webOS 23 platform, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, but on a bigger display.

65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,100

Samsung S95B OLED TV with bright image on-screen.
Digital Trends

The 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, which will transform all content that you watch to 4K quality. You’ll also be able to maximize the display with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will allow you to stream video games without the need for a console.

65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,300

A Sony Bravia A80K 4K TV sits on a table in front of a large window.
Sony

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV offers immersive depth and lifelike details through the brand’s Cognitive Processor XR, which processes and remasters hundreds of thousands of on-screen elements in the blink of an eye. As a Sony TV, it’s perfect for the PlayStation 5 and pairs great with Sony soundbars, and it runs on Google TV to give you access to all of the popular streaming services.

55-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,300

LG G3 OLED evo.
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The LG G3 OLED 4K TV offers excellent brightness and dazzling contrast on its 55-inch display with the help of the a9 AI Processor Gen 6, and it can mount like a picture with the one-wall design that’s enabled by a bracket that leaves no space between the wall and TV. Gamers will get an amazing gaming experience with its support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

65-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV — $2,400, was $3,100

Samsung 2023 S95C QD-OLED TV seen in a brightly-lit room near windows.
Samsung

The Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV stands out among other OLED TVs with its Infinity One design, which makes it sleek, slim, and impossibly thin. The 65-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and upscales all content to 4K quality with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor. It has access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, and runs on the Tizen smart TV platform.

77-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV — $2,500, was $3,200

LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.
LG

The LG C3 OLED 4K TV sits on top of our list of the best OLED TVs, as it delivers amazing picture that reaches impressive peak brightness levels, with color and contrast capabilities that are simply excellent. You can watch streaming content on its 77-inch display through LG’s webOS 23 platform, and it’s a great TV for gamers with Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV — $2,700, was $3,300

Sony 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80L
Sony

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV but larger, this model with a 77-inch screen will transform your living room into a truly cinematic experience. It’s still powered by Samsung’s Cognitive Processor XR, and you can only imagine how awesome it would be to play PlayStation 5 games on this gigantic display.

