The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (June 2022)

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great shows with its own growing list of originals combined with network series, old and new, that you can stream in their entirety — or at least the first season or two. What makes finding the right thing to watch on Amazon Prime difficult is that sometimes you’ll select a show only to find that a secondary subscription is required.
To ease this annoyance, we have put together a list of not only shows that you can watch with just a base Amazon Prime subscription but also ones that count among the best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now. So sit back, relax, and browse this list — you’re sure to find something worth watching this week.
Looking for something else? We’ve also rounded up the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Disney+.
Fairfax2021
The Boys2019
Will & Grace1998
Bang Bang Baby2022
Adult animation/anime
Fairfax (2021) new
Undone (2019)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022)
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
Invincible (2021)
Action/drama
The Boys (2019) new
Reacher (2022)
Hanna (2019)
Jack Ryan (2018)
Vikings (2013)
Comedy
Will & Grace (1998) new
The Kids in the Hall (2022)
Upload (2020)
Harlem (2021)
Key & Peele (2012)
Workaholics (2011)
I Love Dick (2016)
The Jeffersons (1975)
Garth Marenghi's Darkplace (2004)
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
The Tick (2016)
Scrubs (2001)
Mr. Bean (1990)
Catastrophe (2015)
Crime/mystery drama
Bang Bang Baby (2022) new
The Wilds (2020)
A Very British Scandal (2021)
Billions (2016)
A Very English Scandal (2018)
Dexter (2006)
Picnic at Hanging Rock (2018)
The Last Tycoon (2017)
The Collection (2016)
Informer (2018)
Goliath (2016)
The Night Manager (2016)
The Underground Railroad (2021)
Mr. Robot (2015)
Bosch
Comrade Detective (2017)
The Americans (2013)
House (2004)
Monk (2002)
Downton Abbey (2010)
American Horror Story (2011)
The Affair (2014)
Small Axe (2020)
Sneaky Pete (2015)
Kids’ shows
Blue's Clues (1996)
Do, Re & Mi (2021)
Pete the Cat (2017)
Jessy & Nessy (2020)
Tumble Leaf (2013)
Dino Dana (2017)
Shaun the Sheep (2007)
Sci-fi and fantasy
Outer Range (2022)
Counterpart (2017)
Carnival Row (2019)
The Feed (2019)
The Expanse (2015)
The Wheel of Time (2021)
Tales from the Loop (2020)
The Man in the High Castle (2105)
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2017)
Comedy/drama
As We See It (2022)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
Forever (2018)
Good Omens (2019)
Flack (2019)
Mozart in the Jungle (2014)
One Mississippi (2015)
Red Oaks (2014)
Fleabag (2916)
Transparent (2014)
Docuseries/reality
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022)
Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy (2022)
Nathan For You (2013)
Uprising (2021)
Always Jane (2021)
The Grand Tour (2016)
Romance
Modern Love (2019)
The Pursuit of Love (2021)
Poldark (2015)
