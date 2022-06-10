The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (June 2022)

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great shows with its own growing list of originals combined with network series, old and new, that you can stream in their entirety — or at least the first season or two. What makes finding the right thing to watch on Amazon Prime difficult is that sometimes you’ll select a show only to find that a secondary subscription is required.

To ease this annoyance, we have put together a list of not only shows that you can watch with just a base Amazon Prime subscription but also ones that count among the best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now. So sit back, relax, and browse this list — you’re sure to find something worth watching this week.

Adult animation/anime

Fairfax (2021) new Trailer 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Animation Cast Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, Jaboukie Young-White Created by Teddy Riley, Aaron Buchsbaum, Matthew Hausfater watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Middle school is tough, and Fairfax explores the life of a 13-year-old through the lens of four best friends, Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman, who are on a quest to be popular at their school. Much of the show is centered around hypebeast culture, defined by the hipster designer streetwear fashion movement. Whether it's the latest pair of shoes that are impossible to get or something else that dictates "cool" status, these kids will stop at nothing to achieve their coming-of-age materialistic dreams. This adult animated series has been described as "visually energetic, humorously frantic, and populated by an exceptional voice cast" by The Hollywood Reporter . Counted among the talented supporting voice cast is John Leguizamo, J.B. Smoove, Zoey Deutch, Billy Porter, Pamela Adlon, Ben Schwartz, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Undone (2019) Trailer 86 % 8.2/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Animation, Drama, Fantasy Cast Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Bob Odenkirk Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy watch on Amazon watch on Amazon From the creators of BoJack Horseman, Undone is an Amazon Original Series that tells a young woman's complex journey to solve the mystery of her father's death and uncover the keys to her past. A genre-bending animated series, Undone sees Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) come apart at the seams after a near-fatal accident induces visions of her late father, Jacob. The persistent visions begin to tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to pass through space and time, with the ultimate goal of stopping his untimely death.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022) Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Animation, Action & Adventure Cast Grey Griffin, Ben Schwartz, Antony Starr, Chris Diamantopoulos, Awkwafina watch on Amazon watch on Amazon If you love The Boys, which returns in the summer of 2022 for season 3, you can satiate your desire for more of the egotistical, shallow, super-powered, Vought-owned Supes until then with this animated anthology spinoff series, which focuses on "unseen stories within The Boys universe." With names like Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler attached to the show, you can expect plenty of hilarity, gore, emotion, and shocking moments in the not-safe-for-kids series. Eric Kripke, executive producer and showrunner of The Boys, serves as executive producer of this spinoff alongside Rogen and Evan Goldberg. With eight episodes in season 1, there's plenty of time to savor this show while anxiously awaiting the return of Homelander, Billy Butcher, Hughie, Starlight, Kimiko, and other fan-favorite characters from the original show. All of the shows are based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson DC Comics comic book of the same name.

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022) Trailer 81 % 8.4/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey Created by Jason Monsorno watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The scripted animated series, an Amazon original, hails from Critical Role, which created a Dungeons & Dragons Twitch stream that became tremendously popular. This resulted in the development of the adult animated fantasy series, funded by a Kickstarter campaign. Based on campaign one, the story follows the seven-member team known as Vox Machina play Level 7 of D&D, working to avenge the murder of the ruler of a town called Whitestone. The series, which will surely appeal to those who love D&D and who got hooked on the Twitch stream, has already been renewed for a second season.

Invincible (2021) Trailer 8.7/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Animation, Action, Adventure Cast Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons Created by Robert Kirkman (screenplay), Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker watch on Amazon watch on Amazon With a star-studded cast and Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead universe, behind it, it's no surprise that this new Amazon original series is already receiving rave reviews. While it's an animated superhero series, Invincible isn't a show to watch with the kids. As per Kirkman's signature style, there's a lot of violence and gore. At the heart of the story is Mark Grayson (voiced by The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun), the teenage son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Once Mark turns 18, he begins to develop his own superhero skills and must balance becoming Invincible with being a typical coming-of-age teenage boy, and learning the truth about his dad. Keep an ear out for the members of the Guardians of the Globe superhero team, loosely based on the Justice League, all of whom are voiced by Walking Dead cast members, past and present. Also lending their local talents to the series are A-listers like Zachary Quinto, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, and Zazie Beetz.

The Boys (2019) new Trailer 49 % 8.7/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Action, Crime, Drama Cast Jack Quaid, Elisabeth Shue, Jessie T. Usher, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty Created by Eric Kripke watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Of all the superhero movies and TV shows out there, none of them are quite like The Boys , a dark, depraved deconstruction of super-powered heroes and villains. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, The Boys follows a group of vigilantes who take it upon themselves to police the super-powered heroes who abuse their abilities and take advantage of the trust the public has placed in them. As grim and shockingly violent as it is clever, the series is set in a world in which superpowers, corporate greed, and media consolidation have bled together to create a particularly frightening form of corruption. The audience sees it all through the eyes of Hughie, an average guy whose chance encounter with a superhero changes his life forever.

Reacher (2022) 68 % 8.5/10 1 Season Genre Action & Adventure, Mystery Cast Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald Created by Nick Santora watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The character first popularized on screen by Tom Cruise in the movies is now available on the small screen in this Amazon original. Except this time, Alan Ritchson (Smallville) plays Jack Reacher, the former United States Army major who has moved on to travel the U.S., looking for whatever odd jobs he can find to take down bad guys. Based on the Lee Child book series, and like the first movie, season 1 of Reacher will focus on the storyline in the debut novel Killing Floor. After being arrested for a murder he did not commit, Jack finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy. With danger at every turn, it's a thrilling ride all the way through.

Hanna (2019) Trailer 7.5/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Action, Drama Cast Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman Created by David Farr watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Esme Creed-Miles stars as the title character, a young teenager who was raised in isolation in a remote forest in Poland with a man named Erik (Joel Kinnaman), who escaped the CIA with her. She was part of a program called UTRAX where children were given enhanced DNA to become super soldiers. But when Erik fell in love with Hanna's mother, he fled with her to protect the young girl. Based on the 2011 film of the same name and called a "gritty reimagining" of it, season 2 follows Hanna along her journey now that she knows who and what she is. She also discovers that UTRAX never actually shut down after her escape and that there might be other "sisters" out there like her.

Jack Ryan (2018) Trailer 64 % 8.1/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Action, Drama, Thriller Cast John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce Created by Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Tom Clancy's "Ryanverse" franchise makes the leap from film to TV with this spy thriller that premiered in 2018 and casts John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst who finds himself investigating one far-reaching international threat after another. Lost co-creator Carlton Cuse serves as co-creator and executive producer on the Amazon Original series along with Krasinski and Michael Bay (among others), and the show has offered up two well-received seasons so far, with a third on the way.

Vikings (2013) Trailer 74 % 8.5/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Action, Adventure, Drama Cast Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig Created by Michael Hirst watch on Amazon watch on Amazon For those who enjoy the political maneuvering and messy military battles of Game of Thrones but want something a bit more grounded, Vikings is sure to please. A down-to-earth historical fantasy saga, Vikings chronicles the rise of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) from farmer to legendary warrior. Ragnar sails around Northern Europe searching for plunder, accompanied by his warrior wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and other allies. It's a grim series, drawing on the legends surrounding Viking raids in the Middle Ages. Although not the most historically accurate show, Vikings does maintain a grittier aesthetic than some of its fantasy contemporaries; there's a lot of blood and a lot of mud.

Comedy

Will & Grace (1998) new 75 % 7.3/10 tv-pg 8 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes Created by Max Mutchnick, David Kohan watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Will & Grace was ground-breaking at the time, becoming one of the first and most successful sitcoms centered around gay characters. It's no surprise, then, that the show was revived after more than a decade for a three-season run in 2017. Relive the hilarity of Will and Grace as former lovers turned best friends and roommates (Will, who came out in college as gay, and Grace, who is straight), as well as their quirky best friends and neighbors, the wealthy socialite Karen and the free-spirited Jack. You can stream all eight seasons of the original on Amazon Prime now then pick up with your favorite characters in the revival series (which is streaming on Hulu).

The Kids in the Hall (2022) Trailer 82 % 8.5/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Comedy Cast Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson Created by Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson watch on Amazon watch on Amazon From 1989 to 1995, legendary Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall delighted fans with their hilarious show that starred mainly the five members playing every character. Now, almost 30 years after the show originally ended, the five performers, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson, have reunited for a limited eight-episode revival that will see many of the Kids' best characters once again resurrected, including Gavin, Kathie and Cathy, Head Crusher, and McCulloch's psychotic squash player, The Eradicator. The new season begins streaming on May 13, but you can also stream the first five original seasons as well. Dubbed a continuation of the original show, The Kids in the Hall is the first Amazon Original series to hail from Canada.

Upload (2020) Trailer 67 % 8.0/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi Cast Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Zainab Johnson Created by Greg Daniels watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In 2033, people who are near death can be "uploaded" into virtual reality afterlives of their choosing; but it will cost their families a pretty penny. These VR afterlives are run by six tech firms, setting up a new kind of corporate competition over human death. When Los Angeles party boy Nathan's (Robbie Amell) self-driving car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into the luxurious Lakeview digital afterlife. There, he meets Nora, a customer service representative for Lakeview, who onboards Nathan to his version of heaven. The series follows their friendship as Nathan grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones while Nora balances her connection with the virtual Nathan with her real-life financial and personal struggles. But when Nathan, a talented coder who was on to something big before he died, discovers his death might not have been an accident after all, he must try to unravel what really happened. It all comes down to the economic disparity that continues to exist in death just as strongly as it does in real life.

Harlem (2021) Trailer 77 % 6.8/10 1 Season Genre Comedy Cast Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers Created by Tracy Oliver watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Executive produced by a team that includes Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams and created by Tracy Oliver (The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl), this comedy fills a much-needed hole in the TV landscape for a series about Black female friendship. At the center are four female friends who went to university together and are now in their 30s, living and working in Harlem. As with any show about female friendship, the women are navigating all of the important elements of life, from careers to love and personal growth, all while leaning on one another for support and guidance. The star-studded cast that includes lead actors like Meagan Good and Grace Byers, with Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy in supporting roles, makes Harlem a must-watch if you're looking for a feel-good, female-led show.

Key & Peele (2012) 78 % 8.3/10 tv-14 5 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele Created by Keegan-Michael Key watch on Amazon watch on Amazon With memorable characters like the angry substitute teacher Mr. Garvey and sci-fi nerd Wendell Sanders, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele created one of the best sketch comedy series that

Workaholics (2011) 57 % 8.2/10 tv-14 7 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, Anders Holm Created by Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Kyle Newacheck, Connor Pritchard, Dominic Russo watch on Amazon watch on Amazon One of those great sitcoms that largely flew under the radar through its run, Workaholics aired on Comedy Central for seven seasons from 2011 through to 2017. Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm together created and starred in the show about three college dropouts and roommates who haven’t quite grown up. They work together at a telemarketing company, and while the show delves into their work lives, it also focuses on their antics outside of the office, which often include a lot of drinking, partying, and pranks. Read less Read more

I Love Dick (2016) Trailer 73 % 6.2/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Comedy Cast Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne Created by Sarah Gubbins watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Despite getting great reviews, this show only lasted a single season. Nonetheless, it’s worth watching for the tremendous performances by Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn. She plays Chris, an artist and filmmaker who, while in Texas with her husband, becomes infatuated with his fellowship sponsor Dick (Bacon). So much so, in fact, that she expresses her desires, all very sexually explicit, in a series of letters she pens but never delivers. While Chris doesn’t act on her urges, the obsession begins to impact her personal and professional life. The story, based on the Chris Kraus novel of the same name, is called “smart, provocative, and funny.” Read less Read more

The Jeffersons (1975) 7.4/10 11 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Isabel Sanford, Sherman Hemsley, Roxie Roker Created by Norman Lear, Michael Ross watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Norman Lear hit it out of the park with this sitcom about George Jefferson and his family, who were “moving on up to the East Side” thanks to their successful chain of dry-cleaning businesses throughout Manhattan. The character was originally introduced in All in the Family, and he was so popular that this Black-led show was born. As one of the longest-running sitcoms in history, and the second-longest with a primarily Black cast, The Jeffersons wasn’t all about laughs. The show tackled deep issues that still resonate today, from racism to alcoholism, suicide, and gun control. It was also historically the first to prominently feature an interracial married couple. It’s worth looking back at all 11 seasons of this sitcom that paved the way for many that came after it. Read less Read more

Garth Marenghi's Darkplace (2004) 8.5/10 1 Season Genre Comedy, Mystery, Action & Adventure Cast Matthew Holness, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry Created by Richard Ayoade, Billy Brown, Matthew Holness watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Perfect viewing for Halloween (or any time of the year, really), this British horror parody series centers on fictional horror author Garth Marenghi. He came up with the idea for a low-budget show set in the Darkplace Hospital where a doctor deals with both day-to-day life in the medical field and fighting forces of darkness. Through each episode, Marenghi and the original cast of the never-broadcast series discuss behind-the-scenes of the lost ’80s show, including the fashion, special effects, and hilarious concessions made thanks to the low budget. It’s presented as a spoof of cookie-cutter ’80s TV dramas. The series was not popular when it first aired in 2004 but has since developed a cult following. Read less Read more

How I Met Your Mother (2005) 69 % 8.3/10 tv-14 9 Seasons Genre Comedy, Romance Cast Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan Created by Carter Bays, Craig Thomas watch on Amazon watch on Amazon “Ha-ave you met Ted?” Told from the perspective of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) talking to his teenage kids in the year 2030, the premise of this sitcom is the story of how Ted met their mother. But like any long-winded dad regaling stories of his past, before Ted can recall how he met the love of his life, he waxes nostalgic about all of the women he dated first. Naturally, going into detail about being a single man in his late 20s and early 30s in New York means delving into everything else in his life at that time, including his career and, most importantly, his close-knit group of friends. The sitcom is Friends for a new generation, and the ensemble cast is made for comedy gold. While there are nine seasons and a total of 208 episodes to get through, it’s worth the investment of time, not only for the big reveal (who’s mom?) but mostly so you can finally be in on the joke when friends and family quote the endless one-liners and references from the show. Read less Read more

The Tick (2016) Trailer 72 % 7.4/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy Cast Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley Created by Ben Edlund watch on Amazon watch on Amazon People who watched Fox in the early 2000s may have vague memories of a short-lived superhero sitcom called The Tick (based on the comic of the same name), in which a blue-costumed superhero played by the unmistakable Patrick Warburton dealt with supervillains and awkward situations. Amazon’s The Tick is a fresh adaptation of the franchise, with no Warburton in sight (he was just as disappointed as we were), but it maintains the comic’s absurd, cheerful sense of humor. The show follows a superhero called The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and his companion, Arthur (Griffin Newman), who fight crime and investigate a conspiracy involving an infamous supervillain called The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley). The Tick is an upbeat palate-cleanser after years of more dour superhero tales, even if it only lasted two seasons before cancellation. Read less Read more

Scrubs (2001) 74 % 8.3/10 tv-14 9 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishe, Michael Mosley, Dave Franco Created by Bill Lawrence watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Streaming services are flooded with various medical shows, but none quite like this comedy-drama that takes a far more comedic look at the life of medical interns (eventually doctors), nurses, hospital administrators, and even the hilarious hospital janitor. The chemistry between the two leads, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who play co-workers, doctors, and super-close best friends (who often still act like they’re in college), is off the charts. But it’s the entire cast, brilliant writing, and unique concept that sees the protagonist John “J.D.” Dorian (Braff) narrating his story, interspersed with daydream sequences, that make it stand out from the many other more serious and intense medical dramas. Read less Read more

Mr. Bean (1990) 8.5/10 tv-g 1 Season Genre Comedy, Family Cast Rowan Atkinson Created by Rowen Atkinson, Richard Curtis watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Rowan Atkinson drags audiences along on an adventure in ineptitude in this British sitcom created by Atkinson and Richard Curtis. Originally broadcast in the early 1990s, the 15-episode series follows the titular Mr. Bean (Atkinson) as he throws the most mundane tasks into chaos, pinballing from one scenario to the next as he goes about his day. The series earned international acclaim and countless awards for its simple, silly stories that often use little to no dialogue and rely on Atkinson’s gift for physical comedy. Read less Read more

Catastrophe (2015) Trailer 87 % 8.2/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan watch on Amazon watch on Amazon One of Amazon’s most popular Original Series, Catastrophe follows two unlikely parents after a weekend tryst turns into a lifelong commitment. Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney write and star in this series as an Irish woman and a Boston ad exec who have a torrid affair in London only to accidentally get pregnant. Despite this “catastrophe,” they decide to try to make it work. Delaney and Horgan are both outstanding as well-meaning, deeply temperamental people who are desperately trying to make the best of this new life they didn’t really choose. Read less Read more

Crime/mystery drama

Bang Bang Baby (2022) new Trailer 6.3/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Cast Arianna Becheroni, Giorgia Arena, Barbara Chichianelli Created by Andrea Di Stefano watch on Amazon watch on Amazon For much of her life, Alice, a 16-year-old teenager living in a small-town North of Italy, has believed her father to be dead. But when she suddenly discovers that he is, in fact, alive, her life is thrust into the criminal underworld and she becomes initiated as one of the youngest members of the mafia. While Alice wants desperately to save and win the affections of her father, at what cost will it come? Will she ever be able to get out of the dark lifestyle? Set in 1986, the Italian series is offered with English subtitles. Read less Read more

The Wilds (2020) Trailer 70 % 7.2/10 tv-14 2 Seasons Genre Mystery, Drama Cast Sarah Pidgeon, Zack Calderon, Sophia Ali Created by Sarah Streicher watch on Amazon watch on Amazon This addictive series captures the trials and tribulations of being a teenage girl, combining them with the trauma of being stranded on a deserted island following a supposed plane crash. The Lost meets angsty teen drama examines each young girl, all from very different cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, and the hardships they face back home that have shaped their reactions and actions on the island. But to survive the elements means banding together, despite their differences, to make it out alive, even though they all dread what the real world has waiting for them if they do eventually get back home. Viewers are let in on the juicy twist early: The girls didn’t end up on the island by accident. It’s a thrilling series that has quickly become one of the best Amazon originals and continues with the reveal in season 2 that a group of young boys was sent to a separate island as well. Read less Read more

A Very British Scandal (2021) Trailer 77 % 7/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Claire Foy, Paul Bettany, Julia Davis Created by Sarah Phelps watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In 1963, the divorce proceedings between Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll and Chief of Clan Campbell, and his wife Margaret Campbell shook postwar Britain. At a time when the social and political climates were very different from today, as was attitudes toward women, the allegations of everything from adultery to violence, drug use, and more were salacious and scandalous. It was one of the most notorious legal cases at the time. Claire Foy and Paul Bettany beautifully portray the at-odds couple in this historical drama miniseries, which serves as a follow-up to 2018’s A Very English Scandal (more on that below) about the Thorpe affair. Read less Read more

Billions (2016) Trailer 72 % 8.4/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Check out the first four of the current six seasons of this riveting Showtime drama that follows Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a ruthless hedge fund manager in New York who continues to grow his wealthy portfolio, and increase the power that comes with it. He doesn’t accomplish this on the up-and-up, though, and his sometimes illegal dealings have caught the attention of prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who is intent on taking Axelrod down. With a mix of fiction and storylines that mirror real-life financial crimes, the series has been lauded for its fresh narrative each season and new character introductions that represent a who’s who of the A-list Hollywood scene. Read less Read more

A Very English Scandal (2018) Trailer 84 % 7.7/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Alex Jennings Created by Russell T Davies, John Preston watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Hugh Grant stars in this three-party British comedy-drama that dramatizes the story of the political and sex scandal that led to the end of Jeremy Thorpe’s career as leader of the Liberal Part and Member of Parliament for North Devon in the late ’70s. The story, based on the book of the same name by John Preston, focuses on both the scandal as well as Thorpe’s life and events dating back more than 15 years prior. Having received glowing reviews when the series first premiered back in 2018, it was even named one of The Guardian‘s 100 best TV shows of the 21st Century. Read less Read more

Dexter (2006) Trailer 76 % 8.6/10 tv-ma 8 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Cast Michael C. Hall, Julie Benz, Jennifer Carpenter, Erik King, Lauren Velez Created by James Manos Jr. (developed for television by) watch on Amazon watch on Amazon You might not be able to watch the Showtime limited series revival Dexter: New Blood here, but you can catch up on all eight seasons of the original before diving into the continuation series. Taking Jeff Lindsay’s dark and disturbing novels and turning them into a compelling crime drama mystery series, Dexter is easily one of the best shows to ever grace the small screen. The subpar ending aside, the story of a skilled blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police department who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer, learning to follow his father’s code and harness his dark urges to only kill criminals who “deserve it,” is deliciously addictive. Viewers find themselves rooting for and sympathizing with the title character (Michael C. Hall) as he tries to blend in and navigate what he understands to be a “normal” life while satisfying his true, murderous passion. Yes, even though he’s, well, a cold-blooded killer. It’s a devilish series that you can binge-watch in its entirety in time to watch the revival after. Read less Read more

Picnic at Hanging Rock (2018) 62 % 6.1/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Drama, Mystery Cast Natalie Dormer, Lily Sullivan, Samara Weaving watch on Amazon watch on Amazon A reimagining of the 1975 movie and the 1967 novel of the same name by Joan Lindsay, Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) stars as Mrs. Hester Appleyard, headmistress of an Australian school. One day while on a picnic, three of the star students and their governess go missing. Set in the 1900s, the show has elements of mystery and romance as everyone in town points fingers and delivers their theories about what happened the day these four individuals vanished. As secrets are exposed, the small town is rocked to its core. Read less Read more

The Last Tycoon (2017) Trailer 57 % 7.7/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins Created by Billy Ray watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer star in this Hollywood 1930s-set drama that is loosely based on the last book of the same name written by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Bomer is Monroe Stahr, a character loosely based on the late movie producer Irving Thalberg, who experienced a meteoric rise to power in the Hollywood film world with movies like Mutiny on the Bounty and Grand Hotel. But along the way, he encountered conflicts and creative differences with his boss and mentor Pat Brady (Grammer). While the show only lasted a single season before cancellation, it received a much better reception from audiences than it did from critics. There’s no denying the show’s great production value and top-notch cast, though, which makes it a worthwhile watch. Read less Read more

The Collection (2016) Trailer 59 % 7.1/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama Cast Richard Coyle, Tom Riley, Frances de la Tour Created by Oliver Goldstick watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Set in Paris after World War II, the focus is on Paul and Claude Sabine, who run their family’s fashion house. As business-centered Paul tries to climb to the top of the emerging fashion scene following the end of the war, his past actions come back to haunt him while his cold and calculating mother doesn’t help. Plus, there’s growing competition in a city that is quickly become the fashion capital of the world. With plenty of side stories through the eight-part series, including that of family photographer Billy Novak and his romance with a seamstress-turned-model, the show, a co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC Worldwide, will appeal to fans of period pieces. Read less Read more

Informer (2018) Trailer 73 % 7.8/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Cast Nabhaan Rizwan, Paddy Considine, Bel Powley Created by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Paddy Considine (The Outsider) and Bel Powley (The Morning Show) star in this six-part BBC drama about Raza (Nabhaan Rizwan), a British Pakistani from London who becomes an informant after being coerced by a counterterrorism officer (Considine). The situation gets murky for Raza as he tries to balance his alliances, his life as a normal civilian, and his new role with the national safety team. The series has been lauded for its “striking visuals” and Rizwan’s “promising performance.” Read less Read more

Goliath (2016) Trailer 65 % 8.1/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, Maria Bello, Olivia Thirlby, Nina Arianda Created by David E. Kelley, Jonathan Shapiro watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Billy Bob Thornton is at his best as Billy McBride, a down-on-his-luck, disgraced but brilliant lawyer who, after helping set a criminal free who went on to kill an entire family, has decided to drown his sorrows in alcohol and women. But when a small-time DUI lawyer/real estate agent discovers a case that is out of her depth to handle, she begs for his assistance. Seeing an opportunity to redeem himself and right injustices that see the wealthy skirt the law (thanks to lawyers like he was once), he decides it’s time to turn things around. With a stellar supporting cast each season, from William Hurt in season 1 to Morris Chestnut in season 2, Dennis Quaid in season 3, and Geoffrey Arend in season 4, it’s one of those series that has quietly flown under the radar but deserves far more accolades than it receives. Read less Read more

The Night Manager (2016) Trailer 82 % 8.1/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Cast Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, Alistair Petrie, David Harewood, Douglas Hodge, Antonio de la Torre, Tobias Menzies Created by David Farr, based on The Night Manager by John le Carre watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Hugh Laurie leaves his comedic roots behind in this British drama/spy thriller about Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo who moonlights with a task force to help take down an illegal arms dealer, Richard “Dicky” Onslow Roper (Laurie). Jonathan’s past as a British soldier provides him with the knowledge and means to do more than just rent out rooms. With a star-studded cast, it’s no surprise that the series, based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carre, was nominated for 36 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run and took home 11. It’s just six episodes, making this series a quick and fulfilling binge. Read less Read more

The Underground Railroad (2021) Trailer 92 % 7.3/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, History, War Cast Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Imagine if the Underground Railroad, the hidden routes and safe houses that were used to help enslaved Black people escape in the 1800s, was an actual railroad? This is the premise taken in this historical drama based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. Made by the same creative team that produced the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, critics praise the “superb ensemble” and director Barry Jenkins’ “singular eye” and call the story “challenging and necessary.” At the heart of the story is Cora, who meets Caesar, and together they try to make it to the train and ride toward freedom. Read less Read more

Mr. Robot (2015) Trailer 80 % 8.5/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Cast Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin Created by Sam Esmail watch on Amazon watch on Amazon As information technology creeps into every aspect of life, one can’t help but look at the people controlling that technology (corporations, government agencies) with a wary eye. The modern world, at times, seems like the prelude to a cyberpunk dystopia, at least in the way Mr. Robot portrays it. The show follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a paranoid security engineer who, in addition to his day job working for a massive corporation, engages in acts of vigilante hacking. When Elliot is courted by a mysterious activist-hacker known as “Mr. Robot,” he has a chance to use his skills for more than acts of petty justice. Mr. Robot has a grand plan to topple society, and Alderson could play a key role. Mr. Robot is a cyber-thriller with a keen grasp of the technology it represents, but don’t mistake technical accuracy for realism — the show dives headfirst down a rabbit hole of paranoia and espionage, with a plot that constantly challenges the viewer’s perceptions. Read less Read more

Bosch 73 % 8.4/10 tv-ma 7 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Cast Titus Welliver, Annie Wersching, Amy Price-Francis Created by Eric Ellis Overmyer (developed for television by) watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Titus Welliver plays Los Angeles homicide detective Harry Bosch in this Amazon Studios original series based on Michael Connelly’s series of novels. The first season of the critically acclaimed series has Bosch standing trial for the killing of a serial murder suspect while simultaneously confronting his past when a cold case involving a missing boy suddenly heats up again. After six well-received seasons, Bosch was renewed for a seventh and final season in February 2020. Read less Read more

Comrade Detective (2017) Trailer 67 % 7.3/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Action, Comedy, Crime Cast Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jenny Slate Created by Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In the 1980s, with the Cold War getting warmer, American pop culture produced a bounty of movies expressing the anxieties and patriotism of the era: Films like Red Dawn, or 1985’s lesser-known Invasion U.S.A. (starring Chuck Norris). Comrade Detective lifts the aesthetics of ’80s action cinema and filters them through a (sardonic) communist lens, following a pair of Romanian detectives investigating a plot by Western imperialists to subvert the communist order. The show — which is framed as an actual show from Romania, dubbed over in English with voices from actors like Channing Tatum and Joseph-Gordon Levitt — begins with detective Gregor Anghel (a hard-nosed cop who plays by his own rules but gets results) and his partner busting drug dealers, only for a sniper to shoot Anghel’s partner. Out for vengeance, Anghel and his new partner, Iosif Baciu, hunt the killer but stumble on a conspiracy of international proportions. Comrade Detective is a strange show even by the inventive standards of modern television, a parody wrapped in a layer of faux-authenticity, but its odd charms are worth watching. Read less Read more

The Americans (2013) 98 % 8.4/10 tv-ma 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Cast Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor Created by Joseph Weisberg watch on Amazon watch on Amazon It’s 1981, President Ronald Reagan has just been elected, and like most Americans, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) are enjoying the country’s rising prosperity as the Cold War heats up. Unlike most Americans, however, the Jennings are actually KGB spies. From that singular premise emerges one of the most exciting thrillers on the air today. The political intrigue is exciting, but what makes The Americans stand out is its focus on the Jennings’s marriage. In examining the tensions of married life, the show demonstrates that personal issues like spousal conflict can be every bit as exciting as geopolitical maneuvers. Read less Read more

House (2004) 75 % 8.7/10 tv-ma 8 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery Cast Hugh Laurie, Lisa Edelstein, Robert Sean Leonard Created by David Shore watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Over the course of eight seasons, actor Hugh Laurie turned the irascible Gregory House into one of pop culture’s most iconic physicians in this medical drama that ranked among the most popular shows in the world during its run. The series followed House as he used his unique insights to diagnosis puzzling illnesses while simultaneously battling his own addictions. Laurie’s unconventional medical genius was the show’s titular star, but his supporting cast played a big role in making House one of the highest-rated series in the U.S. between 2004 and 2012. Read less Read more

Monk (2002) 75 % 8.0/10 tv-pg 8 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Cast Tony Shalhoub, Traylor Howard, Ted Levine Created by Andy Breckman watch on Amazon watch on Amazon An eight-time Emmy Award winner, Monk casts Tony Shalhoub as private detective Adrian Monk, who assists the homicide department of the San Francisco Police Department with various cases. His powerful deductive skills are matched only by his myriad phobias, which — along with his obsessive-compulsive disorder — complicate his work with police investigators. The series concluded its eight-season run in 2009 with a finale that wrapped up one of the show’s longest-running mysteries. Read less Read more

Downton Abbey (2010) 80 % 8.7/10 tv-pg 6 Seasons Genre Drama, Romance Cast Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter Created by Julian Fellowes watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Set in the English countryside shortly after the turn of the 20th century, Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their hierarchy of servants. A fascinating look at the English aristocracy at the dawn of the modern age, Downton Abbey deftly balances historical drama with the steamy character-driven conflicts that exist within the family and the staff. Read less Read more

American Horror Story (2011) Trailer 65 % 8.0/10 tv-ma 9 Seasons Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller Cast Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Evan Peters Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The horror anthology that is Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, though novel, continues to surpass expectations with every passing season. Each essentially functions as a self-contained miniseries, focusing on a repertory cast of characters and a storyline that features its own beginning, middle, and end. Each season — whether it revolves around a coven of witches, an insane asylum, or a haunted house in the middle of Los Angeles — features lavish set pieces and campy aesthetics, which add to sterling performances from the likes of Lady Gaga and Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning Jessica Lange. Many of the seasons even take jabs at current social issues, and they often leave a weird and wonderful impression. Well, that, and an awful taste in your mouth. Read less Read more

The Affair (2014) Trailer 81 % 7.9/10 tv-ma 5 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, Joshua Jackson, Julia Goldani Telles, Jake Siciliano, and others Created by Hagai Levi, Sarah Treem watch on Amazon watch on Amazon What ripple effects do extramarital affairs have? This intriguing drama explores the answer to that question with a star-studded cast that includes Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson. In a unique format, every episode is divided in two, with each half being told from the perspective of one party involved in the infidelity. Naturally, memory bias comes into play as events are recalled far differently by one person than they are by the other. Airing on Showtime for five seasons, the first season, which is now available for streaming, focuses on the perspectives of husband and father Noah (West) and Alison (Wilson), a married waitress with whom he begins a torrid affair. Viewers get to see things from each person’s lens, with subsequent seasons focusing on other characters and how they view the situation. Read less Read more

Small Axe (2020) Trailer 7.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, History Cast Leticia Wright, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, John Boyega, and others watch on Amazon watch on Amazon This British anthology film series by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) has garnered almost universal praise , with the first episode called Mangrove lauded for its strong performances and fierce convictions. It has been described as a “powerful indictment of institutional racism.” Organized as six independent films to make up season 1, episodes are set in the 1960s, ’70s, or ’80s, and each focuses on a different story that involves London’s West Indian community and its fight against racism and discrimination. Episode 1, which stars Leticia Wright (Black Panther, Black Mirror) and Shaun Parkes (Lost in Space), follows a group of Black protestors who are wrongfully arrested and charged with inciting a riot and the trial that follows. In episode 3, titled “Red, White, and Blue,” John Boyega (the Star Wars sequel trilogy) stars as a young Black man who wants to join the police force but must fight racism to achieve his goals of changing the institution from within. Read less Read more

Sneaky Pete (2015) Trailer 76 % 8.1/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Cast Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Margo Martindale Created by Bryan Cranston, David Shore watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Amazon’s original series Sneaky Pete crafts a nail-biting drama out of an intricate case of identity theft. Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi) is a con man recently released from prison who assumes the identity of his former cellmate, Pete Murphy, who spent years regaling him with childhood stories of his tight-knit family (who he hadn’t seen since he was a child) and their bail bonds business. The show shines thanks to its ensemble of critically acclaimed actors including The Americans’ Margo Martindale, but the core of its brilliance lies in the clever writing. Watch all three seasons, which complete the series as it was canceled in 2019. Read less Read more

Kids’ shows

Blue's Clues (1996) 6.9/10 tv-y 7 Seasons Genre Kids Cast Steve Burns, Donovan Patton, Traci Paige Johnson Created by Traci Paige Johnson, Angela Santomero, Todd A. Kessler watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Back in the ’90s, every young child watched Steve Burns and his animated dog pal Blue solve mysteries using paw print clues. While he was replaced by Donovan Patton in 2002, Burns remains synonymous with the series. And the first season, which originally aired on Nickelodeon in 1996, is now available to stream for a new generation of fans. The educational show is ideal for preschoolers, and it has been lauded for its educational value, earning nine Emmy Awards through its original run. Gen-X parents will relish the opportunity to introduce their kids to the nostalgic and innovative show. Read less Read more

Do, Re & Mi (2021) Trailer 8/10 2 Seasons Genre Animation, Kids Cast Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, Luke Youngblood watch on Amazon watch on Amazon An animated original for preschoolers, the title characters are three musical birds who just so happen to be best friends. Featuring the vocal talents of Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood, kids will delight in going on adventures with the flying friends, singing along with the melodies, and bopping with the beats. Of course, each musical journey has a purpose as the birds aim to solve various problems in each episode. Read less Read more

Pete the Cat (2017) Trailer 7.4/10 tv-y 2 Seasons Genre Kids, Animation Cast Elvis Costello, Don Was, Indie Nameth Created by Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Enjoy the vocal talents of child actor Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder, Luca) as the title character, along with Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Pamela Adlon, KT Tunstall, Jessica Biel, and others, along with the fun storylines in this musical series. It’s about Pete and his adventures while exploring the world around him. Based on the fictional cartoon cat from the artist James Dean, who has also penned some of the books along with Eric Litwin and his wife Kimberly Dean, the series was developed by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, best known as co-creator of Phineas and Ferb. Read less Read more

Jessy & Nessy (2020) Trailer 7.7/10 tv-g 1 Season Genre Kids Cast Jamie Buchanan, Alexa Bauer, Shai Matheson, Paul Tylak, Vincent Brimble, David Menkin, Clementine Milward, Sophie Feldman Created by Jam Media watch on Amazon watch on Amazon A great watch with the kids, Jessy is a curious young girl who is able to see the world and objects from a literally different perspective thanks to her Inspectables, magical glasses she can don whenever she wants to know more. As she heads out on various adventures, Jessy is accompanied by her furry best friend Nessy, a 5,000-year-old purple sea monster. Together, the pair learn about the world around them while teaching kids watching at home interesting facts along the way. Read less Read more

Tumble Leaf (2013) Trailer 8.5/10 tv-y 4 Seasons Genre Animation, Adventure Cast Christopher Downs, Zac McDowell, Alex Trugman Created by Drew Hodges watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Tumble Leaf, Amazon’s heralded foray into the realm of children’s programming, is a stunning example of what a children’s show should be. The recent stop-motion title is based on the short film Miro and aimed at preschool-aged children, though it remains charming enough to entertain adults who want to further engage with their children. Each episode follows Fig the Fox (Christopher Downs) and his science-centric escapades around the whimsical world of Tumble Leaf, a woodland locale laced with a melange of quirky creatures with whom Fig is friends. Together, the humanoid creatures discover how reflections, shadows, and other facets of our natural world work, examining the value of friendship and kindness as they do so. The scenery is as vibrant and colorful as the characters, rendering it both eye candy and a conversation starter. Read less Read more

Dino Dana (2017) Trailer 7.1/10 tv-y 3 Seasons Genre Adventure, Comedy Cast Michela Luci, Saara Chaudry, Nicola Correia-Damude, Amish Patel Created by J.J. Johnson watch on Amazon watch on Amazon If you’re looking for a family-friendly series for the young dinosaur enthusiast in your household that adults can enjoy as well, add Dino Dana to the list of must-see TV. The popular Amazon Original series is a spinoff of the Dino Dan series but improves on the original show’s formula with better dinosaur effects, clever dialogue, and a diverse cast of characters that both kids and older viewers will find endearing. The series follows a young girl named Dana (Michela Luci) who uses her ability to see dinosaurs in the world around her to conduct “dino experiments” that not only teach her about the aforementioned creatures but often teach a valuable lesson about life. The series encompasses three seasons and a feature-length film, Dino Dana: The Movie, which was released in September. Read less Read more

Shaun the Sheep (2007) 8.2/10 tv-g 6 Seasons Genre Animation, Short, Comedy Cast John Sparkes, Justin Fletcher, Richard Webber Created by David Fine, Alison Snowden, Richard Starzak watch on Amazon watch on Amazon From Aardman Studios — the creators of Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run, and Creature Comforts — comes the children’s series Shaun the Sheep. Shaun is a sheep who doesn’t follow the herd. In fact, he often brazenly leads them into all sorts of madcap shenanigans around Mossy Bottom Farm. The show also features the iconic studio’s stop-motion animation and remains free of dialogue, which is actually a welcome reprieve for parents who simply can’t get on board with the high-pitched voices and exuberant makeup of many modern children’s shows. Read less Read more

Sci-fi and fantasy

Outer Range (2022) Trailer 60 % 7.2/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Western, Mystery Cast Josh Brolin, Tom Pelphrey, Tamara Podemski Created by Brian Watkins watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Outer Range stars Josh Brolin as a rancher in Wyoming who undercovers supernatural mysteries while investigating the outskirts of his land. Described to sound like Yellowstone meets Stranger Things , the mystery thriller is sure to excite fans of either (or both) shows as well as those who grew up watching Brolin on screen (Remember The Goonies? ), or just came to know him as Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. With Brolin serving as an executive producer alongside a team that also includes Brad Pitt, fans can expect plenty of drama, intrigue, and chatter around this original show. Read less Read more

Counterpart (2017) Trailer 76 % 8/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Cast J.K. Simmons, Nazanin Boniadi, Harry Lloyd Created by Justin Marks watch on Amazon watch on Amazon J.K. Simmons shines in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller about an experiment gone wrong that leads to the creation of two parallel Earths: One that has thrived and advanced technologically over the years called the Alpha world, and a Prime world whereby a flu pandemic led to death and devastation, setting society back decades. Every person has their counterpart who lives in the other world, but when Prime members begin to suspect the Alpha world released the virus upon them, a cold war rages. Howard Silk Prime (Simmons), a skilled clandestine agent, attempts to go undercover as Howard Silk (also Simmons), a quiet and reserved interface employee. While the show was canceled after two seasons, it’s an exciting watch that will have you thinking about reality and the possibility of existing in other worlds. Read less Read more

Carnival Row (2019) Trailer 58 % 7.8/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi Created by Travis Beacham, René Echevarria watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, and Jared Harris star in this fantasy series about mythical creatures living among the general population after fleeing their war-torn land. With the adjustment of dealing with the growing immigrant population, however, not to mention a string of murders plaguing the town, maintaining the peace becomes increasingly difficult. While the series, which debuted in the summer of 2019, has been renewed for a second season, there’s no word yet on when it might debut. Read less Read more

The Feed (2019) Trailer 6.4/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast David Thewlis, Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint-White Created by Channing Powell watch on Amazon watch on Amazon There’s only one season of this British sci-fi drama, but it’s enough to keep you thoroughly enthralled. Set in a fictional near future, it follows the life of Lawrence Hatfield, who, in Black Mirror-like fashion, has created a technology called The Feed, a brain implant that allows people to share information, emotions, and memories with one another. As one can expect, however, the technology causes more harm than good and Hatfield and his family must now try to control the technology that they unleashed before the situation gets even more out of hand. Read less Read more

The Expanse (2015) Trailer 72 % 8.5/10 tv-14 6 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Cast Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper Created by Daniel Abraham, Mark Fergus, Ty Franck watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Imagine a future in which humans have colonized every part of the solar system. The Expanse turns that hypothetical future into a powerhouse sci-fi drama. The series is set 200 years from now and centers on a conspiracy that threatens to wipe out the human race. Don’t let the CGI effects and space setting fool you — The Expanse is a riveting drama that tackles the nuances of human conflict in a way that rivals shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld. The sixth and final season completes the story. Here’s a list of the best sci-fi movies on Amazon if you’re looking for more like this. Read less Read more

The Wheel of Time (2021) Trailer 61 % 9.4/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure Cast Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski Created by Rafe Judkins watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Moiraine, the member of a magical, all-female organization known as the Aes Sedai, takes five young people from their small village to embark on a dangerous adventure. She believes that one of them could be a powerful child who, as the reincarnation of the Dragon, was given powers of prophecies that could save the world (or destroy it). Filled with the stunning visuals and high action one would expect from a show in the epic fantasy genre, the show, based on the Robert Jordan novel series of the same name, was renewed for a second season in advance of the release of the first. Read less Read more

Tales from the Loop (2020) Trailer 68 % 7.5/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Sci-fi Cast Duncan Joiner, Rebecca Williams Created by Nathaniel Halpern watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Inspired by the futuristic paintings and designs of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, the Amazon original series Tales from the Loop centers on a small rural town where people live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. Duncan Joiner and Rebecca Hall star in this drama that aims to make the science fiction appear more real-life than ever. Read less Read more

The Man in the High Castle (2105) Trailer 73 % 8.0/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Drama, Sci-fi, Thriller Cast Alex Davalos, Luke Kleintank, Geoffery Blake, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank Created by Frank Spotnitz watch on Amazon watch on Amazon World War II seems to be the most common source for the “What if?” scenario in fiction. The Man in the High Castle, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, starts with the premise that not only did the Axis powers win the war, but they also occupied the United States afterward, with Imperial Japan governing the West Coast and the Nazis controlling the territory east of the Rockies. The show follows a few different characters living in different regions as they try to endure the occupation and simultaneously investigate a mysterious film reel that depicts an alternate universe where the Allies actually won the war. Dick was a true visionary author, and The Man in the High Castle captures the otherworldly, authoritarian nature of the world he imagined. Rich with intrigue and superb direction, The Man in the High Castle is an exciting thriller. The series wrapped up its impressive run with November 2019’s season 4. Read less Read more

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2017) Trailer 68 % 7.3/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi Cast Geraldine Chaplin, Steve Buscemi, Richard Madden watch on Amazon watch on Amazon You could call this Amazon Prime’s Black Mirror , and you wouldn’t be wrong. The Show is an anthology sci-fi series based on stories from the late science-fiction writer Philip K. Dick, whose work inspired Blade Runner and Amazon series The Man in the High Castle. Electric Dreams‘ first season explores injectable consciousness, mind readers, humans beings replaced by robots, and a genocidal presidential candidate, to name a few. The production value is impressive, with Hidden Figures and Moonlight actress Janelle Monae playing an artificially intelligent robot in a metallic suit that looks convincingly realistic. Like Black Mirror, Amazon’s sci-fi series employs some major stars, including Terrence Howard, Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, and Anna Paquin. Those looking for a gripping dose of dark sci-fi will definitely find it here. Read less Read more

As We See It (2022) Trailer 82 % 7.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Comedy Cast Albert Rutecki, Rick Glassman. Sue Ann Pien Created by Jason Katims watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The 20s are a difficult coming-of-age period in every young person’s life, but add being on the autism spectrum to the equation, and that presents a whole other set of challenges. This heartwarming drama by Jason Katims, who created shows like Roswell, Friday Night Lights, and Parenthood, follows three friends and roommates, Jack, Harrison, and Violet (all played by actors who are on the autism spectrum), as they navigate through everything that happens when you start “adulting,” including making friends, getting a job, and finding love. Dubbed a comedy-drama, it’s a sweet ride through eight episodes that will be satisfying for those on the spectrum to watch and educational for those who aren’t. Read less Read more

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017) Trailer 80 % 8.7/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino watch on Amazon watch on Amazon If you want to watch a star being born, stop what you’re doing and immerse yourself in Rachel Brosnahan’s work as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the 1950s-set comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Midge is a housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy after her husband, Joe Maisel (Michael Zegen), unexpectedly leaves her. After a drunken, impromptu, and mile-a-minute stand-up set that ends with Midge being arrested, hard-nosed venue employee Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) takes Midge under her wing in hopes of molding a diamond in the rough. The show has won numerous well-deserved awards, solidifying its place among the best period comedy-dramas you can watch right now. Read less Read more

Forever (2018) Trailer 77 % 7.1/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen Created by Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard watch on Amazon watch on Amazon It’s one of those comedy-dramas that quietly flew under the radar back in 2018, lasting only a single season but with fans believing it was prematurely cancelled. Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen star as a married couple stuck in a predictable rut who, after both dying within a year of one another, find themselves reuniting in the afterlife where they must open up to one another and face their truths. Is it possible to have a fresh start in death? That’s what this show explores with both laughter and heart. Read less Read more

Good Omens (2019) Trailer 66 % 8.1/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Drama Cast Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Sam Taylor Buck Created by Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Based on the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, there are just six episodes in this fantasy comedy, making it a quick and easy binge. As the main characters try to prevent Armageddon, the show follows various Christian themes, from angels and the devil as they fight for control of humanity and the future. Initially developed only as a limited series, the star-studded cast (along with a voice cast that includes Frances McDormand, Brian Cox, and Benedict Cumberbatch) and compelling story means a second is forthcoming. Read less Read more

Flack (2019) Trailer 58 % 7.2/10 tv-14 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinze Kene Created by Oliver Lansley watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In her first big television role since True Blood, Anna Paquin trades vampire blood for high heels as Robyn, a public relations executive from America navigating the industry in Britain. Despite her best efforts, however, it seems that at every turn, her clients, which include high-maintenance personalities in entertainment, fashion, and sports, keep getting themselves into ridiculous messes, leaving her (alongside her sassy colleagues) to pick up the pieces. Ironically, while Robyn always knows just what to do to get her clients out of tough situations, her sharp wit translates to self-sabotage when it comes to her own personal life. Read less Read more

Mozart in the Jungle (2014) Trailer 76 % 8.1/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Music Cast Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters Created by Alex Timbers, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman watch on Amazon watch on Amazon One of Amazon’s first original series was created by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Alex Timbers and stars Gael García Bernal, Malcolm McDowell, and Bernadette Peters as luminaries in the modern classical music scene. Not a bad get for the platform’s first show. Bernal stars as Rodrigo, the brash new conductor of the New York Symphony Orchestra, whose style clashes with the more straight-laced symphony benefactors behind the scenes. However, his talent is undeniable, and as he strikes up a friendship with an up-and-coming oboist (Lola Kirke), it becomes clear that the two of them can bring out the best in each other. Read less Read more

One Mississippi (2015) Trailer 78 % 7.4/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Tig Notaro, Noah Harpster, John Rothman Created by Diablo Cody, Tig Notaro watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The death of a loved one does not seem like the most auspicious start to a comedy series, but One Mississippi is anything but conventional. Starring comedian Tig Notaro as a fictionalized version of herself, the show draws on several tragedies in her real life. Still reeling from breast cancer, fictional Tig returns to her hometown in Mississippi to witness her mother being taken off life support and decides to stay and reconnect with her stepfather and brother. Despite the depressing first chapter, One Mississippi is not an unrelenting drama. The show balances grief and joy in equal measure, examining the long, up-and-down process of trauma and recovery. Read less Read more

Red Oaks (2014) Trailer 70 % 6.9/10 tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport Cast Craig Roberts, Jennifer Grey, Paul Reiser Created by Joe Gangemi, Gregory Jacobs watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Red Oaks doesn’t offer much in the way of length. However, while you could easily binge the entire three seasons over a single weekend, the casual pacing makes it more suitable for quick installments. Set during the 1980s, the show is centered on a young tennis player (Craig Roberts) who opts for a job at the exclusive Red Oaks Country Club during the summer between his sophomore and junior year of college. What ensues is a warm and heartfelt nod to the sex comedies that were a staple of that decade. Boasting dry humor and a solid ensemble that includes Ennis Esmer as the hilarious tennis pro, Nash, Red Oaks rises above the raucousness to create characters you really care about. Read less Read more

Fleabag (2916) Trailer 92 % 8.7/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ben Aldridge, Sian Clifford Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge watch on Amazon watch on Amazon At times introspective and moody, at others absurd and raunchy, Fleabag defies easy categorization. In its funnier moments — such as the intro, which is an elegant, extended soliloquy ending in a sudden smack of a sex joke — it is one of the sharpest comedies around (season 2 won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series ), but underneath it all runs a current of sadness. The show follows a lady known only as “Fleabag” ( Phoebe Waller-Bridge , who took home Emmys herself for acting and writing), a neurotic woman juggling a failing business and disastrous personal life. The term fleabag immediately conjures images of filth, and the protagonist’s problems run deeper than her name. Selfish, wanton, and a compulsive liar, she fits in with the various antiheroes that have become popular on television. Uniquely, Fleabag does not keep its damaged lead at a distance; she frequently speaks directly to the viewer in frantic monologues, offering insight into her unquiet mind. Read less Read more

Transparent (2014) Trailer 85 % 7.7/10 tv-ma 5 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Transparent follows Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor), a transgender woman who comes out to her family. Not content to merely present a novel premise, the show explores the relationships and neuroses of Maura and her children. A show that never wavers in its attempt to mine the depths of the human condition, it’s a bold offering from Amazon. Transparent is also the first show from a streaming service to win a Golden Globe for Best Series, which likely bodes well for the future of Amazon’s original content. A trailblazing, original series straight from Amazon,follows Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor), a transgender woman who comes out to her family. Not content to merely present a novel premise, the show explores the relationships and neuroses of Maura and her children. A show that never wavers in its attempt to mine the depths of the human condition, it’s a bold offering from Amazon.is also the first show from a streaming service to win a Golden Globe for Best Series, which likely bodes well for the future of Amazon’s original content. Harassment allegations levied against Tambor put a damper on the show’s legacy, and the actor didn’t return for Transparent‘s final season, but it’s a special show anyway. It’s worth watching for its musical series finale alone. Read less Read more

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022) Trailer 4.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Reality Cast Lizzo, Jayla Sullivan, Isabel Jones, Sydney Bell watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Lizzo has always been a proponent of promoting self-love and body positivity, and the singer puts this focus on full display in an unscripted reality show that sees her search for new dancers to join her next tour. It’s important that each dancer is confident, sensual, and talented. And, all of the candidates are plus-sized. Lizzo puts them through a series of competitions to see how they perform on stage, along with grueling rehearsals to test how well they can pick up routines. The show has garnered plenty of buzz for its positive message and strong entertainment value, particularly for fans of Lizzo’s music and everything for which she stands. Read less Read more

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy (2022) Trailer 80 % 6.8/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Guy Torry, Joe Torry, Snoop Dogg watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Love hip hop music? What about hip-hop comedy? You’ll want to check out this miniseries about Guy Torry’s journey in the ’90s to jump hoops and hurdles to launch an all-Black comedy night at the famous venue, The Comedy Store. His efforts helped launch a massive change in the industry and catapult the careers of some of the best comedians to grace the mic. With involvement from Torry himself along with some of this generation’s most talented comedians and comedic actors, including Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King, Anthony Anderson, and Nick Cannon, along with other Black entertainers, they look back at some of the incredible stories from that time, and the struggles faced along the way for Black comedians to get to where they are today. Read less Read more

Nathan For You (2013) 8.9/10 tv-14 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Documentary Cast Nathan Fielder Created by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Comedian Nathan Fielder sets out to help people and businesses that are struggling. But his advice, delivered as an exaggerated version of himself and employing typical marketing and management consultant methods in hilarious fashion, makes this show one of the best of the 2010s. What made it even funnier was that while the businesses knew they were being filmed for a show, they did not realize it was a comedy. Thus, much of Fielder’s dialogue is improvised while the client reactions are completely real. Nathan For You ended in 2018 after a four-season run on Comedy Central, but the show, dubbed a docu-reality series, received widespread acclaim. Read less Read more

Uprising (2021) Trailer 94 % 7.6/10 Genre Documentary watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Delivered in three parts, the Steve McQueen and James Rogan docuseries analyzes three different events that took place in 1981 and had a huge impact on race relations in the U.K. The first episode delves in the New Cross house fire, which resulted in the deaths of 13 Black teenagers, while episode 2 covers the organized mass protest of more than 20,000 Black British citizens. The final episode shifts to the Brixton riot of April 1981. Dubbed a “powerful oral history” by The Financial Times, the Amazon original maintains a perfect 100% score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Read less Read more

Always Jane (2021) Trailer 6.1/10 tv-ma Genre Documentary Cast Jane Noury watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Lauded for being positive, refreshing, honest, and inspiring, this docuseries chronicles the life of Jane Noury, a transgender teenager residing in rural New Jersey with her family. Jane came out when she was just 15, and since then, her parents have supported her journey. The series follows Jane’s preparations for high school graduation, college, and a career in modeling and acting. While it’s an atypical coming-of-age story, there’s important messaging behind the dynamic between Jane and her family, including that of support, love, and protection for trans kids. Read less Read more

The Grand Tour (2016) Trailer 8.7/10 tv-14 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Talk-Show Cast Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May watch on Amazon watch on Amazon For years, the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond drove cool cars and clowned around with each other on the BBC’s Top Gear. Despite their departure from that series, however, the good times keep rolling on The Grand Tour, which reunites the three snarky hosts for a show that is very similar in format to Top Gear. Episodes often feature studio segments and test drives on the show’s test track, the “Eboladrome.” As with Top Gear, the best episodes are the ones where the hosts venture to foreign lands, testing unique vehicles on unfamiliar terrain. For car enthusiasts or Top Gear fans not satisfied by that show’s new hosts, The Grand Tour is a welcome return to form. Read less Read more

Romance

Modern Love (2019) Trailer 65 % 8.0/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Romance Cast Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Ben Rappaport, Garrett Hedlund, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy García, Dev Patel, Cristin Milioti, Ed Sheeran, Judd Hirsch watch on Amazon watch on Amazon A weekly column in The New York Times inspired this romantic comedy anthology series, which premiered in 2019 and features an impressive cast of A-list actors in the first two seasons of eight episodes each. The series follows various residents of New York City as they deal with the trials and tribulations of finding romance and keeping it alive in the modern era. Among the actors appearing in the series’ half-hour episodes are Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy García, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, Sofia Boutella, Ed Sheeran, and Judd Hirsch. Read less Read more

Poldark (2015) Trailer 72 % 8.3/10 tv-14 5 Seasons Genre Drama, History, Romance Cast Aiden Turner, Heida Reed, Eleanor Tomlinson Created by Debbie Horsfield watch on Amazon watch on Amazon After three years fighting in the American Revolution, Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) returns to his home in Cornwall, England, only to find his estate in shambles and his lover, Elizabeth (Heida Reed), married to his cousin. As Ross attempts to rebuild his family’s tin mines, he rescues a young woman named Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and gives her a job as a maid. Making things more complicated for Ross is his rival, George Warleggan, an ambitious industrialist. Based on a series of 20th-century novels, this adaptation of Poldark moves at a brisk pace befitting a modern show, deftly juggling romance, action, and political maneuvering. Read less Read more

