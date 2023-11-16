Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

From the PlayStation 5 and the new PlayStation Portal handheld to its immersive BRAVIA TVs, Sony is one of the best in the entertainment and consumer electronics business. So, it stands to reason that during the holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Week, most people would be looking out for some of the best deals and discounts from the brand. We are too, and that’s precisely why we’ve put together this guide that gathers up all the best Sony Black Friday deals in one, convenient place. Grab your remote and let’s go.

Best Sony TV Black Friday deals

Let’s start with the elephant in the room, or shall we say the largest panels in the room — Sony’s excellent TVs. Bear in mind, while we’ve collected a few of the best offers, you’ll always find a more comprehensive list of the best Sony TV Black Friday deals in our primary guide.

Without further ado, here are our top picks for the best Sony TV deals you can shop right now:

55-inch Sony Class X77L LED 4k smart Google TV —

65-inch X80K 4K LED smart Google TV —

65-inch BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K smart Google TV —

77-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K smart Google TV —

85-inch BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K smart Google TV —

Best Sony PS5 Black Friday deals

Again, you’ll find a comprehensive list of the best PS5 Black Friday deals in our primary guide. Here, we’re calling out a handful of our top picks:

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III —

PlayStation 5 (Disc) with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 —

PS5 DualSense wireless controller (several colors) —

PlayStation 5 games —

Best Sony Soundbar Black Friday deals

Soundbar and surround system will help you complete your home theater to create the ultimate immersive experience. During Sony’s Black Friday deals it’s the best time to buy and upgrade your setup. The proof is in the tweeters, below:

Sony HT-S400 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —

Sony HT-S2000 compact 3.1-channel soundbar —

Sony HTA3000 3.1-channel soundbar —

Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-channel soundbar —

Sony HT-A9 7.1-channel high-performance home theater system —

Best Sony Headphone Black Friday deals

Headphones are great if you want to take the music, podcasts, and media to a more personal level, whether on your run, during your commute, or just during some downtime while you’re snuggling up on the couch. Here are the best Sony headphone Black Friday deals:

Sony MDREX14AP in-ear headphones —

Sony MDR-ZX110 stereo wired headphones —

Sony WF-C700N truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds —

Sony WHRF400 RF wireless headphones —

Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones —

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones —

Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds —

Editors' Recommendations