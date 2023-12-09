If you value your home theater experience, then one of the best things you can do is upgrade it with a high-quality soundbar. Depending on what you get, you can have some excellent but budget-friendly, two-channel surround sound using technology that bounces the audio around to a high-end surround sound system that includes a subwoofer and satellite speakers. Either way, this 3-day Best Buy sale is perfect for upgrading your home theater with a soundbar, and we’ve collected some of our favorite soundbar deals from the sale. Even so, there are many deals to go through, so be sure to check the complete Best Buy sale using the button below.

Our Favorite Soundbar Deal in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

This LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar gives you a high-end experience at a mid-range price and provides a full surround sound speaker setup. That includes the sub-woofer below for the deep bass, as well as the satellite speakers that you would put behind you to help complete the surround soundscape. It also has excellent audio fidelity and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, so you will have some excellent audio regardless of what you’re watching. There’s also HDMI passthrough and HDMI eARC, both of which are excellent to see, and if you pair this with an LG TV, they can share audio to help create an even more immersive and detailed surround sound. As for setup, it’s super-easy, given that the speakers connect through Bluetooth, so you have an easier time setting everything up. Best of all, you can grab it from Best Buy for $300 instead of the usual $450.

Other Soundbar Deals We Like in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

While the LG 5.1 surround sound system is great, it’s still quite expensive and takes up a lot of room, so if you’re looking for something a bit different, we have a lot of great soundbar deals below. There are options from the tiny mini-soundbar from Insignia, which also has the positive of being cheap, to the higher-end Sonos Arc, one of the best soundbars you’re going to find in the market.

