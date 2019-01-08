Share

There’s a trend afoot here at CES 2019 in the personal audio space. It’s bringing the power of software to bear on the question of how to make sure every listener is getting the most out of their headphones. Two people can listen to the exact same music track, at the same volume, on the same device while using the same set of headphones, and yet they will hear two different sounds. The reason, though it seems obvious, is that no two people are alike.

Beyerdynamic began experimenting with a new way to solve this problem when it included an app from Mimi Defined with its Aventho Bluetooth headphones in 2017. That app lets users set up custom listening profiles based on how they heard different sounds. Using that data, the app then applies its algorithms to selectively enhance certain parts of the EQ. This calibration can balance out the subtle effects of hearing loss that affect all of us at different ages. There’s even a difference between men and women.

These days, Beyerdynamic calls the system “Mosayc,” and it reminds us a great deal of another CES 2019 launch: Sonarworks’ mobile version of its True-Fi headphone calibration software. It’s also got much in common with Nuheara’s hearing-enhancing system, but isn’t as sophisticated (or as easy) as Nuraphone’s automatic calibration system, which can apparently tell who is wearing the headphones.

As advanced as the Aventho headphones were, they did not offer any noise cancellation. Beyerdynamic’s new Lagoon ANC closed, over-ear headphones have hybrid active noise cancellation — and they work with the Mimi Defined-powered Mosayc personalization app too. The folding cans come in two colors, and feature several Bluetooth codecs including SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX Low Latency, provided your source device supports them. A touch-sensitive surface provides control over playback and volume.

There’s not much more info to pass along at the moment. We can tell you that they weigh 280 grams, and that their claimed frequency response is 10 to 30,000 Hz. Details like battery life, charging time, driver size, and possible support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, remain a mystery for now, as does a price and a release date.