Digital Trends
Home Theater

Beyerdynamic’s Lagoon ANC headphones combine customization, noise cancellation

Simon Cohen
By

beyerdynamic lagoon anc ces 2019There’s a trend afoot here at CES 2019 in the personal audio space. It’s bringing the power of software to bear on the question of how to make sure every listener is getting the most out of their headphones. Two people can listen to the exact same music track, at the same volume, on the same device while using the same set of headphones, and yet they will hear two different sounds. The reason, though it seems obvious, is that no two people are alike.

Beyerdynamic began experimenting with a new way to solve this problem when it included an app from Mimi Defined with its Aventho Bluetooth headphones in 2017. That app lets users set up custom listening profiles based on how they heard different sounds. Using that data, the app then applies its algorithms to selectively enhance certain parts of the EQ. This calibration can balance out the subtle effects of hearing loss that affect all of us at different ages. There’s even a difference between men and women.

These days, Beyerdynamic calls the system “Mosayc,” and it reminds us a great deal of another CES 2019 launch: Sonarworks’ mobile version of its True-Fi headphone calibration software. It’s also got much in common with Nuheara’s hearing-enhancing system, but isn’t as sophisticated (or as easy) as Nuraphone’s automatic calibration system, which can apparently tell who is wearing the headphones.

As advanced as the Aventho headphones were, they did not offer any noise cancellation. Beyerdynamic’s new Lagoon ANC closed, over-ear headphones have hybrid active noise cancellation — and they work with the Mimi Defined-powered Mosayc personalization app too. The folding cans come in two colors, and feature several Bluetooth codecs including  SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX Low Latency, provided your source device supports them. A touch-sensitive surface provides control over playback and volume.

There’s not much more info to pass along at the moment. We can tell you that they weigh 280 grams, and that their claimed frequency response is 10 to 30,000 Hz. Details like battery life, charging time, driver size, and possible support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, remain a mystery for now, as does a price and a release date.

Don't Miss

'Captain Marvel': Everything we know about the movie so far
Direct Drive Turntable System SL_1200MK7_02
Home Theater

Panasonic puts new spin on legendary turntable, shows off headphones at CES 2019

It's been years since Panasonic updated the legendary DJ classic, the SL-1200 direct-drive turntable, but CES 2019 is the temporary home of the SL-1200MK7, which boasts a slew of improvements.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg soundbar lineup 2019 news ces 5
Home Theater

LG’s acrobatic new Dolby Atmos soundbar flips on its front for mounting

LG showed off its latest soundbar at CES 2019, though its other two new bars were no-shows. Each is equipped with Google Assistant and also support Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound and DTS:X.
Posted By Parker Hall
Crystal sound display
Home Theater

LG Display’s latest 8K OLED TV screen is also a Dolby Atmos speaker

LG's latest move in OLED TVs sees an 88-inch 8K screen become the TV's speaker system. Though this technology has been seen before in Sony televisions, LG is now delivering Dolby Atmos sound from the display.
Posted By Caleb Denison
sony audio ces 2019 news gtk pg10 table large
Home Theater

Sony looks to get the party started at CES with new boombox featuring cupholders

Sony has announced a slew of new audio products at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas, including a brand-new Dolby Atmos soundbar, several smart speakers, and a massive portable boombox with built-in cupholders.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg cinebam ultra short throw dual laser projector ces 2019 hu85l 3
Home Theater

LG’s new projector uses two freakin’ laser beams for punchy color

LG's new Cinebeam projector uses a dual-laser light system for improved color accuracy. With integrated speakers and WebOS installed, it's a one-and-done for home theater enthusiasts who can't install a conventional projector.
Posted By Caleb Denison
soundcore by anker 2019 lineup new ces wakey
Home Theater

Soundcore shows off new soundbar, alarm clock, party-focused Bluetooth speakers

Soundcore by Anker has announced a number of exciting new models for 2019, including a smart alarm clock, Dolby Atmos soundbar, and a flashy new speaker aimed at the outdoor rave crowd.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl new mobile display technology ces 2019 feat 2
Mobile

TCL is set to innovate with new mobile display technology

TCL, the Chinese manufacturer behind BlackBerry, Alcatel, and Palm phones, may be ready to step out of the shadows with some impressive display tech. The company has shown a willingness to experiment and innovate that’s sadly lacking in…
Posted By Simon Hill
Home Theater

Latest 'Captain Marvel' trailer delivers even more cosmic action

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
audio technica 2019 lineup ces ath anc900bt21
Home Theater

Audio Technica’s 2019 lineup includes new turntables, its smartest headphones yet

Acclaimed audio brand Audio Technica has announced a brand new lineup of products in time for this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including three new turntables, and its smartest noise-canceling headphones yet.
Posted By Parker Hall
dish google assistant built in ces 2019 hopper 3 dvr asset 1a
Home Theater

Dish is building Google Assistant right into its Hopper DVRs

For most of 2018, you've been able to control your Dish Hopper set-top box, through Google Assistant. But soon, you won't need a Google smart speaker -- just your Dish voice remote.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Sony Master Series Z9G 98-inch 8K LCD
Home Theater

Sony debuts its massive Master Series 8K consumer TV at CES 2019

When Sony showed off its first 8K prototype at CES 2018, we were blown away by the intensity of its HDR brightness, and excited to see it come to market. That day is here, and Sony's new 8K TVs come in huge, 85 and 98-inch sizes.
Posted By Simon Cohen
tcl 8k ces 2019 qled tv 2
Home Theater

TCL goes big, rolls out a 75-inch 8K QLED Roku TV at CES 2019

You might only just be getting used to 4K, but the resolution ride is far from over. The proof is TCL's new 75-inch 8K Roku TV, with Quantum Dot technology, which the company debuted at CES 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Hisense ULED XD TV
Home Theater

Hisense shows off triple-laser TV, 1-inch thick LED at CES 2019

HiSense, the Chinese company known for its value-priced TVs has some interesting innovations in display technology, including a triple-beam laser TV and a 1-inch thick LED that uses the screen as the TV's speaker.
Posted By Simon Cohen