Best Black Friday AirPods Deals: Get Apple’s earbuds for $59

Black Friday is right around the corner and even big name products like Apple’s AirPods are on sale. Airpods, which are consistently among the best earbuds, are perfect for the iPhone wielder due to their ease of integration within the Apple ecosystem and cool features that can’t be experienced anywhere else. So, if you’re an iPhone and/or Mac user, keep reading. We expect these to be some of the most exciting Black Friday deals for you. Though you may possibly be equally interested in the iPhone 15 case deals we’ve also recently uncovered.

We’ve broken up these deals into new and refurbished categories. This is because we know that if you’re getting something at a gift, you probably want to get a brand new product. However, we strongly encourage you to try a refurbished product if you’re buying for yourself. The reasons are plentiful, with refurbished goods being good for your wallet and the environment, as well as having the deepest cutting deals. Refurbished goods from reliable brands (these deals come from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon) all have high quality bars to pass before being sold, so you may as well try them.

Best AirPods Black Friday Deals

Scouring high and low, here is what we’re finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we’re seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, “ancient” original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts.

Apple AirPods 2 —

Apple AirPods 3 —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best Refurbished AirPods Black Friday Deals

It may be a less popular way to get AirPods, but the deals that come with refurbished items are hard to pass over. Remember that the companies providing the best refurbished items usually also give them intensely good return policies and have set quality standards in place. While it takes a special person to receive refurbished goods as thoughtful gifts, these deals are perfect to shop for yourself. Check for yourself and see what you like:

AirPods (Original) —

Apple AirPods 2 —

Apple AirPods 3 —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Apple AirPods Max —

Editors' Recommendations