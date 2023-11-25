Over 300 Black Friday TV deals are still live — from $50

Black Friday has come and gone, but there are still a ton of Black Friday deals sticking around. Many of them make a great opportunity to add a new TV to your home theater — or to any other room in your house — at a pretty substantial discount. Best Buy alone has more than 300 TVs still seeing Black Friday discounts, and they range in size from models that would go well on a desk to models that would go a long way toward creating a cinema-like experience at home. Prices start as low as $50, so click over to Best Buy now and shop these Black Friday TV deals while you can.

Why you should shop the Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

While many of the best TVs don’t often see a significant discounts, you may very well find some amongst these Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy. Some of the best TV brands are certainly in play, with the likes of , , and seeing models discounted, among many others. And of course, budget brands are available as well. Insignia checks in with the cheapest TV of the day. The Insignia 19-inch N10 HD TV is going for , which is a $30 savings from its regular price of $80. There are several TVs that come in with a Black Friday price under $100, including the Toshiba 32-inch V35 HD TV, which is for Black Friday.

But if you want to make the most of your home theater, you’re likely going to want to ensure you get a 4K TV. You’ll find quite a few of these discounted as well, and which deal is right for you will depend on how much room you have for a new TV. The 43-inch Pioneer 4K Xumo TV is from its regular price of $270. For just $10 more you can bump up to the 50-inch model, which is from its regular price of $300. These Black Friday deals also hold some low prices on larger TVs. The TCL 65-inch Q5 QLED 4K TV is , which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $600. If you’re looking to go extra large with your home theater, check out the Samsung 85-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV, which is $500 off and seeing a .

Wherever you may be looking to place a new TV, these Black Friday TV deals still hanging around at Best Buy will likely have something for you. Act quickly and shop the deals now, as there’s no telling how much longer they’ll last.

