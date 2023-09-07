 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Bose 700 headphone deal cuts the price by $150

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.
Bose

B&H Photo Video is a reliable source of headphone deals, and here’s one you wouldn’t want to miss — the Bose 700 wireless headphones for just $249, following a $150 discount on their original price of $399. This is a limited-time offer though, and there are only several hours left before it expires. Once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at taking advantage of it, so if you want these wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Bose 700 wireless headphones

The Bose 700 wireless headphones can connect to your mobile devices through Bluetooth, but they’re also pre-paired to the USB Link Bluetooth module that comes with every purchase for even easier setup. You’ll just have to insert the module into the USB port of any device or computer, and you can start using the Bose 700 wireless headphones. They offer excellent audio quality, not just for listening to music but also for making calls, and they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, and the capabilities of the technology is on full display in the Bose 700 wireless headphones. There are 11 levels of ANC to choose from, ranging from virtual silence where all external sounds are blocked from reaching your ears, to open and ambient, so you’ll be able to hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless headphones. You can also press a button to activate Conversation Mode, which pauses your music and lets surrounding noise in so that you can have a quick chat with someone.

Related

If you want top-quality noise-canceling headphones for cheap, you should take advantage of B&H Photo Video’s $150 discount for the Bose 700 wireless headphones. They’ll be yours for just $249 instead of $399, but only if you’re able to complete the purchase before the offer expires. There’s not much time left on the bargain, so you need to hurry if you want to get the Bose 700 wireless headphones at a more affordable price. Opportunities like this don’t come often, so don’t let it pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
These JVC True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $20 right now
The JVC True Wireless Earbuds being worn by a woman.

For anyone looking for some of the cheapest earbuds around, Best Buy is the place to go for great headphone deals. Usually priced at $25, you can buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds for $20 right now. Sure, that's a saving of just $5, but we're talking 20% off compared to the usual price which, makes these pretty sweet. Here's what you need to know about them before you consider making a purchase.

Why you should buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds
At this price, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds aren't rivaling the best earbuds. However, they cost a fraction of many of the ones in that list which is what makes them so appealing. The earbuds offer all the essentials you could need.

Read more
Save $600 with this 77-inch Sony Bravia deal
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you’re shopping for a new 4K TV you can grab an impressive discount on the 77-inch model of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV today. It would normally set you back $3,600, but Best Buy currently has it discounted to $3,000. An OLED TV offers one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV, which makes this deal worth considering. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a large product.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
As TV picture technology goes nowadays, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture available. That puts the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV in prime position to be one of the most impressive, most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. Like you’ll find with many of the best TVs, it produces a 4K image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K. This is also a Smart TV, which means it comes with built-in access to streaming platforms, making it a good TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more.

Read more
These Shokz Bone Conduction Headphones are $40 off today
A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.

Headphone deals tend to focus on earbuds and traditional headphones but there's one huge field that often gets overlooked -- bone conduction headphones. Right now, Amazon has filled that gap with $40 off the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones. They're perfect for runners and any other kind of outdoor activity as they allow you to hear important environmental sounds like traffic without missing out on your music either. Usually priced at $180, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are down to $140 and we're here to tell you why the 22% discount makes them so tempting.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro
Topping our look at the best bone conduction headphones, you can't go wrong with the Shokz OpenRun Pro. The headphones offer an open-ear bud-free design. You simply place them on your head so that sound can be conducted via your temporal bones. It sounds a little out there, but you'll be amazed how well premium audio can be delivered through your bones. It's a different kind of experience from the best headphones but one that works well for when you're exploring the great outdoors as you're always aware of your surroundings.

Read more