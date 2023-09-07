This Bose 700 headphone deal cuts the price by $150

B&H Photo Video is a reliable source of headphone deals, and here’s one you wouldn’t want to miss — the Bose 700 wireless headphones for just $249, following a $150 discount on their original price of $399. This is a limited-time offer though, and there are only several hours left before it expires. Once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at taking advantage of it, so if you want these wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Bose 700 wireless headphones

The Bose 700 wireless headphones can connect to your mobile devices through Bluetooth, but they’re also pre-paired to the USB Link Bluetooth module that comes with every purchase for even easier setup. You’ll just have to insert the module into the USB port of any device or computer, and you can start using the Bose 700 wireless headphones. They offer excellent audio quality, not just for listening to music but also for making calls, and they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, and the capabilities of the technology is on full display in the Bose 700 wireless headphones. There are 11 levels of ANC to choose from, ranging from virtual silence where all external sounds are blocked from reaching your ears, to open and ambient, so you’ll be able to hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless headphones. You can also press a button to activate Conversation Mode, which pauses your music and lets surrounding noise in so that you can have a quick chat with someone.

If you want top-quality noise-canceling headphones for cheap, you should take advantage of B&H Photo Video’s $150 discount for the Bose 700 wireless headphones. They’ll be yours for just $249 instead of $399, but only if you’re able to complete the purchase before the offer expires. There’s not much time left on the bargain, so you need to hurry if you want to get the Bose 700 wireless headphones at a more affordable price. Opportunities like this don’t come often, so don’t let it pass.

