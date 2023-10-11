 Skip to main content
Bose Prime Day sale brings cut-price headphones and soundbars

Best Buy launched discounts for various Bose products to try to attract the interest of shoppers who are already online due to the return of Prime Day deals with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. There are various headphones and soundbars on sale, in addition to wireless speakers and other audio accessories. The demand for products by Bose is always high because it’s one of the premier names in the audio industry, so if you want to take advantage of any of these offers, you’ll need to complete your purchase immediately as stocks may already be dwindling.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Bose deals

The most affordable audio device that you can get from Best Buy’s ongoing Bose deals is the Bose SoundLink Micro, a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s instead of $120. Small enough to fit anywhere but also durable with an IP67 rating against water and dust, this wireless speaker can run up to 6 hours on a single charge, and you can access Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri from it. Another cheap device from the sale is the Vizio 2.0-channel V-Series soundbar, which is a small setup that will improve the overall sound of your TV for , down from $120. The soundbar can also pair with your smartphone or other mobile devices through Bluetooth to wirelessly play music.

If you’re looking for affordable Bose headphones, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for instead of $329. They offer active noise cancellation, the development of which was pioneered by Bose, and a battery that can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. You also have the option of going for the Bose 700 wireless headphones, which come with 11 levels of ANC, a microphone system that promises the clearest of phone calls, and a battery life of 22 hours.

Best Buy’s Bose deals cover even more audio devices, and there are even some packages that you may want to check out. However, you should keep in mind that with the popularity of the brand, we’re not expecting all of these offers to remain available for long. If you see a deal you like, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart, and once you’re done browsing, check out immediately. If you take too long before pushing through with the transaction, other shoppers may buy all the stocks, and you’ll be missing out.

