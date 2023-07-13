If you’re looking through headphone deals to possibly buy new wireless earbuds, you may want to check out one of the most attractive offers from Walmart — the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199, following an $80 discount on their original price of $279. This bargain isn’t going to last forever, especially with the popularity of the Bose brand, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase for these wireless earbuds before it gets taken down or stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Some people will think about the Apple AirPods Pro 2 when you mention noise-canceling wireless earbuds, but you shouldn’t ignore the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Even with their successor, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, already out in the market, these wireless earbuds are still worth the investment because of their world-class active noise cancellation. Bose pioneered the technology, so it’s not surprising that the ANC on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds is amazing in blocking all the sounds that may distract you. The wireless earbuds, however, also offer an Aware Mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you while you’re still listening to your music, as you won’t have to take them out of your ears.

Bose’s Active EQ technology automatically boosts the highs and lows so that audio will sound great no matter the volume level and the type of content. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer sweat and weather resistance to keep them safe during workouts and when you’re outdoors, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 12 hours with their charging case.

A lot of wireless earbuds are available with discounts across the various retailers, but the feature-packed Bose QuietComfort Earbuds stand out with their $80 discount from Walmart. Instead of their sticker price of $279, you’re going to have to pay just $199, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase for these noise-canceling earbuds before the timer expires on this offer. If you think the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the perfect wireless earbuds for you and they fit your budget, there’s no sense in wasting time — buy them immediately.

Editors' Recommendations