Bose’s QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds are $80 off

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose

If you’re planning to buy wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC), why not get them from the brand that pioneered the technology? The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are currently available from Walmart with an $80 discount that drops their price to just $199 from $279, but you need to hurry. Like most headphone deals involving Bose products, we’re pretty sure this offer won’t last long, so you’ll have to proceed with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have taken their rightful place among the best wireless earbuds with their impressive noise cancellation, but their predecessor, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, are still pretty decent despite the two-year gap. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are equipped with the brand’s world-class noise cancelling, which blocks all external sound once you activate Quiet Mode. There’s also an Aware Mode with ActiveSense that will let you keep listening to your music while also allowing you to hear what’s going on around you, which will come in handy for situations such as crossing the street and engaging in conversations.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds aren’t just all about ANC though, as they also offer Bose’s volume-optimized Active EQ technology that will make your music sound amazing no matter how loud or soft you want them to play in your ears. The wireless earbuds come with sweat and water resistance so they won’t be damaged during workouts and when there’s sudden rainfall, and they will be able to last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 12 hours with their charging case. Just 15 minutes of charging will get you back 2 hours of usage, so they’ll never be out of your ears for too long.

Shoppers who will be able to buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for their discounted price of $199 from Walmart will not regret their decision. The $80 in savings on the wireless earbuds’ original price of $279 makes this an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but we’re not sure if they’ll still be this cheap tomorrow. Add the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to your cart and check out right away so that you can get the wireless earbuds with ANC for a very affordable cost.

