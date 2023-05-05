The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are originally sold for $299, are down to their lowest-ever price of $249 following a $50 discount from Amazon. If you’re looking through headphone deals for wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, these are what you’ll want to purchase. We’re not sure how long the offer will stick around though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain price, you’ll need to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose is the company that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, so it’s not a surprise that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are included in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for impressive noise cancellation. With the feature activated when wearing the wireless earbuds, even loud sounds in the environment won’t interrupt you while you listen to your favorite playlists and watch streaming content. There are three pairs each of ear tips and stability bands to choose from to help you choose the most secure fit, and you can use touch controls on the wireless earbuds for functions such as playing or pausing music without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can last up to six hours on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours with its charging case, and a quick 20-minute charge will replenish two hours of usage.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Apple AirPods Pro 2 have often been compared with one another as premium wireless earbuds with ANC. The advantages of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II over the Apple AirPods Pro 2 include a more snug and comfortable fit that’s perfect for running, customizable long-press controls and EQ adjustments using the Bose Music app, and the ability to choose how weak or strong the noise cancellation works.

It will be tough to find more impressive noise cancellation from wireless earbuds than what the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer, so they’re a definite steal now that you can get them for their lowest-ever price so far of $249 from Amazon. That’s $50 in savings from their original price of $299, but there’s no time to waste if you want to get the wireless earbuds for this cheap. Don’t hold yourself back — buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II right now.

