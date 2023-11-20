Black Friday is a great opportunity to save on some headphones, as the current crop of Black Friday headphone deals can attest. But there’s a great deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones that shouldn’t go overlooked taking place at Amazon right now as well. The recently updated headphones are seeing a $50 price for Black Friday, which brings their price down from $429 to $379. This makes for a savings of $50, and Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones

Whether you’re looking for some wireless headphones for the home theater, the office, or for pairing with a mobile device, you can’t go wrong with something from Bose. The popular audio company recently revamped its QuietComfort headphones and earbuds with lossless, hi-res, and spatial audio, and one of the biggest benefactors of this is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones. These technologies work together to make your home theater a bit of a destination. They create an insanely immersive viewing experience, as well as produce great sounding audio whether you’re watching a movie or listening to music. In short, these headphones are made to compete with the best headphones.

Another feature Bose puts a lot of effort into with these headphones is active noise-cancelation. The QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones feature a Quiet Mode, an Aware Mode, and an Immersion Mode that combines full noise-cancelation with Bose Immersive Audio. These headphones work with basic day-to-day tasks such as making phone calls, and their luxurious design makes them comfortable to where for hours at a time. Despite all of their features, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones manage to get 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and fast charging technology allows the headphones to reach 2.5 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charge time.

