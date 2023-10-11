We know, we know, Prime Day officially happens earlier in the year, but Amazon is back with another event in October, positioned much closer to the holiday season. This time around, it’s called Prime Day Big Deal Days, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to get some last-minute discounts. If you think it’s time to give your home theater setup a boost, then you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to purchase the feature-packed Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for a discounted price as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals. From $899, its price is down to just $699, for $200 in savings on one of the brand’s most popular soundbars. However, if you want to take advantage of the offer, it’s highly recommended that you jump on this deal today because we don’t think stocks will remain available until the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 looks very similar to the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, but it features oval holes on either end for the extra up-firing drivers that help deliver the surround sound effects of Dolby Atmos — it will feel like the sounds from whatever you’re watching or listening to are coming from every direction. You’ll enjoy this after a simple setup, as the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 uses a single connection to any TV either through HDMI eARC or optical audio. You can also wireless stream content from your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect.

For your convenience, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features a built-in voice assistant, with your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The soundbar’s noise-rejecting microphones will make sure that your voice commands are heard loud and clear, even when music is playing. You can also control the soundbar through the Bose Music app, while the brand’s SimpleSync technology will make it easy to pair the soundbar with other Bose products.

Shoppers who have an eye on this year’s Prime Day soundbar deals in the Prime Day Big Deal Days sale should jump at this chance to buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for just $699, following a $200 discount on its original price of $899. The soundbar is a premium upgrade for any home theater setup, so there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you’re among those who are interested in getting the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to buy the soundbar right now while there are still some stocks left.

Editors' Recommendations