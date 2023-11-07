Black Friday deals are starting early this year which means Walmart has some awesome TV deals going on already. If you’re looking for a cheap TV right now, there are some great options on sale. We’ve picked out four of the best below so you know exactly what to buy.

Philips 32-inch HD TV — $118, was $133

Not everyone needs a 4K TV which is where the Philips 32-inch HD TV is a bargain. It’s ideal for your child’s bedroom, your kitchen, or anywhere else you can think of. It has a borderless design that makes it look more attractive than most. It also offers 120 PMR so you get a sharp motion blur-free image as you watch. It also has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily find all your favorite shows via many different streaming apps. Via the Roku mobile app, you can also use voice assistant support to speak your commands saving you the need to use the remote so often.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV — $248, was $319

One of the best TV brands for value, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is a great inexpensive 4K TV. It has a full array backlight to ensure superior light uniformity and picture performance. There’s also active pixel tuning with intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones of the screen. A Dolby Vision Bright Mode offers more lifelike imagery while there’s Vizio’s V-Gaming Engine to provide superior performance when gaming and all done automatically. It even has three HDMI 2.1 ports which is fantastic for the price.

Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV — $268, was $298

The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV has some great features for such a cheap TV. It has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support along with Motion Rate 120 for smoother image quality, even when watching something fast-moving imagery. It also has a dedicated game mode which reduces input lag as needed, while there’s DTS Studio Sound for virtual surround sound. Google Assistant and Alexa support round off the great package of genuinely useful functionality.

Onn. 65-inch 4K TV — $298, was $348

Onn. TVs won’t rival the best TVs but in terms of sheer size, you can’t go wrong. Its huge 65-inch screen is ideal for providing a more cinematic experience in your living room. It lacks extra picture quality related features but you get a crystal clear picture. It also has Roku smart TV built-in so you can easily find what you want to watch via its many different streaming apps. Via the free mobile app, you can also use voice commands to save you from using the remote. Three HDMI ports mean plenty of room for hooking up all your devices.

