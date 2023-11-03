While you’re searching for some excellent TV deals, you might want to consider looking at some of the best projector deals, too. Projectors allow you to expand the size of the display in excess of 100 inches in some cases. It’s your opportunity to create a true home theater setup that rivals even the biggest and most advanced theaters out there. One such deal features the Epson EpiqVision Flex full HD smart Android TV projector for $130 off at Best Buy. That’s right, it’s normally $630, but you can get it today for just $500. It’s a 3,000 Lumens ultra-bright HD projector that delivers a picture four times the size of a 75-inch flat panel. Hurry, though. The deal won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 smart home theater projector

With most home theater projectors, you have to connect a streaming device to the unit to even begin streaming content. That’s not the case with Epson’s EpiqVision home theater projector, which has the Android TV smart streaming platform built-in. It also supports Chromecast so that you can cast content from your mobile devices right to the system. If you need a little help choosing between this Epson or another, our guide on choosing the right home theater projector can certainly help.

Its compact design, long list of features, 3,000 Lumens brightness, and smart capabilities make it an excellent candidate for any home theater setup, whether you’re in the living room, theater room, playroom, or even outside on a patio or deck. High-quality speakers ensure you get immersive sound, especially while watching movies, with bass reflex and virtual meetings, learning, and presentation support — it works with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more.

Moreover, with this HD projector, you can create a screen up to 300 inches in size, about four times that of your average 75-inch TV. Here’s a quick mashup of projectors vs TVs in terms of features. You can project onto virtually any surface, but a projection screen doesn’t hurt, and if you want a clear, vibrant picture, it’s honestly the best way to go. That said, this 3-chip 3LCD technology offers 100% RGB color on screen with a high brightness and full HD (1080P) picture. All digital HDMI connectivity rounds out the features, allowing you to connect game consoles, Blu-Ray players, other devices, and much more.

But the best thing of all is the current price. Normally $630, the Epson EpiqVision Flex home theater projector is on sale today for just $500, saving you $130. That’s an awesome price, an awesome discount, and one of the best ways to set up a true home theater in your home.

