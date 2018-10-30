Share

At 7 am PT, Apple will host its fourth event this year , with the California tech giant widely expected to launch a new iPad Pro, an iPad Mini, a Macbook Air, and a new Mac Mini.

As great as those products could be, however, another floating in the background of the rumor mill could be more important: The AirPods 2. Here are four reasons we think the follow-up to Apple’s first true wireless headphones will make an appearance tomorrow.

The event is in a music venue

If ever there was a location to launch a music-driven product, it’s the one Apple picked for its event tomorrow: inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. An iconic New York venue that has hosted performances by Adele, Rufus Wainwright, and the New York City Opera, among others, this would be the perfect space from which Apple could share the company’s latest audio innovations with the world.

The AirPods are long in the tooth

When the AirPods first hit the market, precious few competing true wireless headphones worked at all, let alone worked well. Coming out as the best quickly nabbed the AirPods the top spot in the market, but since then, numerous options that look, function, and sound better than Apple’s wireless in-ears have emerged.

New options now come with built-in smart assistants, heart rate sensors, better form factors, and much better passive noise isolation, all things that might cause would-be AirPod buyers to closely consider the competition.

Qualcomm’s new chip can double battery life

The next generation of true wireless headphones should start hitting the street early next year, and many of them will be fueled by a brand new set of purpose-built chips from Qualcomm, the most exciting of which offers twice the power efficiency of models currently on the market.

That means that instead of a measly 4-5 hours of listening time per charge (the AirPods still rank among the best on the market with five hours), we could start to see options with upwards of 10 hours. Oh, and by the way, Qualcomm says the chip will also be cheaper, meaning we could see headphones with double the battery life for significantly less money than a current set of AirPods.

Apple did extremely well with the first generation of its proprietary W1 chip, using it to create a set of true wireless headphones that worked well and offered industry-leading battery life, but if it doesn’t keep up with the Joneses — either by using this new Qualcomm chip or by releasing a pair of headphones with an equivalent proprietary one — we expect many consumers will choose newer, more affordable, more efficient options.

We need waterproofing and earfins

Perhaps the biggest thorn in the side of the current generation of AirPods is that they aren’t waterproof.

One of the places we enjoy using true wireless headphones most is during sweaty workouts and outdoor adventures, but the AirPods simply don’t compete with the latest models from Jabra and others in this regard.

The first generation AirPods don’t come with any form of waterproof rating, and they don’t offer earfins to stay securely in your ears even if you are willing to risk water damaging during a workout. Without an update, we’re still forced to recommend other brands, even to Apple users, because they’re better steeled against the rigors of life.

Why we’re optimistic

We’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation of Apple AirPods for over a year, and there’s significant evidence that the company is hard at work on a new model. We’ve seen various patent filings — including one that looks a lot like a sport-focused AirPod model — and a good amount of believable evidence that an update is coming.

No doubt Apple realizes how good the competition has become. What remains to be seen is whether company is prepared to remain relevant.

We’ll find out in just a few hours.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.