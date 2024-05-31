It’s a double deal day. Right now Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a discounted rate. And then, as a bonus if you bundle them, you can also claim the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted rate as well. Here’s how the numbers break down; The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is usually $450, but you can save $50 on it making it just $400 at the moment. Then, if you scroll down to “Exclusive Offers” you can add on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (the perfect musical accompaniment for the tablet) for just $100, $130 down for the usual $230. To put it all plainly, if you get the tablet by itself you’ll pay $400 and save $50 and if you get the bundle you’ll pay $500 and save $180. Tap the button below to see the deal for yourself or keep reading for a brief overview of the tech.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (and possibly bundle it with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the younger brother to the well-received Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, which is favored for its affordability and overall greatness as an Android tablet. This version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage (though you can install external MicroSD storage up to 1TB into it). The screen is 10.9 inches diagonally, has a WUXGA+ resolution, and refreshes at 90Hz. It is an impressive IP68, making dust and water a non-problem for it in the vast majority of cases.

Why do we think you should take up the bundle deal on the buds with the tablet? As pointed out in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these buds have incredible smarts and offer quick and seamless switching between your tablet and your Samsung smartphone or even your Samsung TV. In other words, the Buds and tablet were (in a way) made for each other. We also like these buds for their comfortable fit and stylish looks.

As a reminder, if you buy it all your final price will come to $500, saving you $180. The tablet alone will be just $400, saving you $50.

