 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal: $50 off and a major Galaxy Buds discount

By
The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. (not the plus version)
Samsung

It’s a double deal day. Right now Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a discounted rate. And then, as a bonus if you bundle them, you can also claim the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted rate as well. Here’s how the numbers break down; The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is usually $450, but you can save $50 on it making it just $400 at the moment. Then, if you scroll down to “Exclusive Offers” you can add on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (the perfect musical accompaniment for the tablet) for just $100, $130 down for the usual $230. To put it all plainly, if you get the tablet by itself you’ll pay $400 and save $50 and if you get the bundle you’ll pay $500 and save $180. Tap the button below to see the deal for yourself or keep reading for a brief overview of the tech.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (and possibly bundle it with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the younger brother to the well-received Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, which is favored for its affordability and overall greatness as an Android tablet. This version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage (though you can install external MicroSD storage up to 1TB into it). The screen is 10.9 inches diagonally, has a WUXGA+ resolution, and refreshes at 90Hz. It is an impressive IP68, making dust and water a non-problem for it in the vast majority of cases.

Why do we think you should take up the bundle deal on the buds with the tablet? As pointed out in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these buds have incredible smarts and offer quick and seamless switching between your tablet and your Samsung smartphone or even your Samsung TV. In other words, the Buds and tablet were (in a way) made for each other. We also like these buds for their comfortable fit and stylish looks.

Related

As a reminder, if you buy it all your final price will come to $500, saving you $180. The tablet alone will be just $400, saving you $50. Note, also, there are other “Exclusive Offers” to bundle this with, including on some Samsung smartwatches at well over $100 off. To find them, just tap on the button below and scroll down to “Exclusive Offers”.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in the discount bin from $140
Apple airpods pro.

If you want the finest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro work seamlessly with iPhones while the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are most optimized for Galaxy phones. Naturally, they'd still function properly regardless of your handset's operating system, but below you'll find a quick rundown of each pair of earbuds to help you choose better. Get them today at Best Buy and Verizon for up to $30 off.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
– $140, was $150
 
Samsung already blew us away with the exquisite and affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds, so we were naturally excited when the company announced the release of their successors, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Will the South Korean tech giant be able to improve upon near perfection? Absolutely. The Galaxy Buds+ retain much of what we loved about the original (lightweight, comfortable design, additional accessories for an ideal fit, stellar app for customization) but with even more gargantuan battery life: 11 hours! That's double what the AirPods Pro offer and these cost a lot less. Right now, the Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at Best Buy for $140 instead of $150.

The Galaxy Buds+ gets a significant bump up in sound quality thanks to a dual driver design that’s tuned by AKG. Samsung claims the woofer and tweeter combo are 40% larger than before and that they offer a “studio-quality sound.” While what we heard is indeed quite good, we wouldn't exactly call it studio- or audiophile-grade, but it does have decent bass and a clear upper register. Just like with the original Galaxy Buds, our favorite equalizer mode is “Dynamic,” which we find best suits any music genre especially compared to the rather flat “Normal” mode.

Read more
Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ discounted — save up to $30
Apple airpods pro.

Apple and Samsung's bitter rivalry doesn't end with their smartphone offerings. It extends all the way to the true wireless earbuds realm via the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Both are terrific in terms of sound quality and features and are among the best true wireless earbuds that money can buy. Right now, they're on sale at Best Buy and Verizon for up to $30 off. Read on the find out which pair suits you and your budget best.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
– $140, was $150

Samsung already blew us away with the exquisite and affordable Galaxy Buds, so we were naturally excited when the company announced the release of their successors, the Galaxy Buds+. Will the South Korean tech giant be able to improve upon near perfection? Absolutely. The Galaxy Buds+ retain much of what we loved about the original (lightweight, comfortable design, additional accessories for an ideal fit, stellar app for customization) but with even more gargantuan battery life: 11 hours! That's double what the AirPods Pro offer and these cost a lot less. Right now, the Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at Best Buy for $140 instead of $150.

Read more
Apple AirPods (Pro), Samsung Galaxy Buds discounted ahead of Father’s Day
Apple AirPods Pro

Struggling to decide what to get dad for Father's Day? If he loves listening to music everywhere but hates wires, then true wireless earbuds would be the ideal gift for him. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy have the Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for as cheap as $110. These are three of the best true wireless earbuds that money can buy, each boasting a robust build, easy operation, and good sound, not to mention zero risk of getting whacked on the face by cords. Read on to find out which pair suits your pop best and make sure to order today so it will arrive before the big day.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
— $110, was $130

The Apple AirPods might be the most popular option, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds are the best true wireless earbuds that you can buy right now for Android. They offer a super comfortable and secure fit, six hours of playtime (an hour longer than the AirPods), and they’re sweatproof. Right now, you can buy them at Best Buy for a cool $20 off. Get the Galaxy Buds with a wireless charging case for just $110 instead of $130.

Read more