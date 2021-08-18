  1. Deals
Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 today and save a ton — but hurry

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Earlier this month, at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, the company announced new phones, new smartwatches, and some new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2. While they’re not available just yet, there are many places you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. You can also check out a multitude of Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, or just look at general headphone deals, to see the going rate for a good pair.

If you are interested in pre-ordering Samsung’s earbuds, Woot has an excellent deal available, right now, which saves you $25. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $125 with free standard shipping for Prime members. That deal is good for all of the colors too, including graphite, white, lavender, and olive.

Our editor at large Caleb Denison already had the opportunity to use Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds, and he outlined his experience in Digital Trends’ Galaxy Buds 2 review. Some of the features he enjoyed most include the compact design, comfortable form factor, highly effective ANC, exceptional audio quality, and long battery life. He did mention the touch controls are a tad annoying, however, and that many features are for Android users only — sorry iPhone lovers! Although, those caveats do little to bring down the experience, which is a net positive!

As Denison says, they offer active noise cancellation with great support, atop exceptional audio quality, and a low-latency ambient sound mode to keep you safe — you can still hear what’s happening around you. They last up to 29 hours of playtime with the charging case and with ANC off. With ANC on, they last for up to 20 hours of playtime with the charging case. Settings are customized through a mobile companion app. The wireless charging case can hold approximately 2 full charges of the earbuds before it needs to be charged.

Normally $150, you can get them over at Woot! for $125 with free standard shipping for Prime members. That’s $25 off, before they’re even released, and includes all available colors, at least until they’re sold out! Hurry if you want the deal though, it won’t last long — just through today or until supplies run out!

More true wireless earbuds deals available now

Not sure about pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 yet? Want to see what other sales are going on? We rounded up all of the best true wireless earbuds deals, which you’ll find below!

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70 $99
Better than Powerbeats -- for much less. The JLab Epic Air Sport are true wireless sport earbuds that sound great, boast an IP66 water-resistance rating, and feature ear hooks for a secure fit.
Buy at Amazon
Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$70 $99
The wireless earbuds offer noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great EQ features. These brilliant Bluetooth headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever (and a steal at this price).
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$60 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$171 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case

$25 $30
Battery life and value are the name of the game with the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds. They provide five hours of playback, plus another 15+ hours of battery life from the included charging case.
Buy at Amazon
