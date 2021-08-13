Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

At the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event, the company showed off all of its latest devices including folding smartphones, new smartwatches, and some pretty exciting earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2.

As the big launch is coming, and the Galaxy Buds 2 will soon ship out to early buyers, many retailers are allowing customers to pre-order. They’re also hosting some excellent deals and promotions, allowing you to save some money and more. If you’re hoping to take advantage of those offers and pre-order the new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, we’re going to share some of the best places to do so!

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung – Try the Galaxy Buds 2 at home for up to 21 days free, with no payments, and return any time!

Amazon – Pre-order now and receive the Galaxy Buds 2 on release day, with free Prime shipping.

AT&T – Get the Galaxy Buds 2 for 50% off with the purchase of any qualifying Samsung device.

Best Buy – Cardmember and My Best Buy members can earn rewards points with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Verizon – Currently, there are no special deals through Verizon, however you can still pre-order the Galaxy Buds 2 and have them on release day!

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Our editor-at-large Caleb Denison already had the pleasure of checking out Samsung’s new wireless earbuds in Digital Trends’ Galaxy Buds 2 review. We have to tell you, these are very solid, no-brainer earbuds. They’re compact, comfortable, offer exceptional sound, have decent battery life, and feature effective active noise cancellation. They’re priced well too!

They come bundled inside a compact box, which acts as a wireless charging case — much like we’ve seen with true wireless earbuds for some time now. The silicone ear tips come pre-installed and fit inside the box too. With them, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C charging cable to charge the case. As for battery life, with ANC off they offer up to 29 hours of continuous playtime, 14 without using the charging case. With ANC on, you’ll get up to 20 hours of playtime with the case, and 13 hours of talk time. Without that case and ANC on you’ll see 5 hours of playtime, 3.5 hours of talk time. A quick 5-minute charge will offer an additional hour of listening, in a pinch.

They feature good sound quality, good call quality, an ambient mode for safe listening, touch controls — which Denison did not like since they’re too easy to set off — and an IPX7 rain, sweat, and moisture resistance rating. Plus, you can nab them in a variety of colors, all vibrant and stunning.

