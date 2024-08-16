The 83-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV is $700 off today

What are the best kind of TV deals? Ones that combine fantastic TVs at exceptionally good prices. Right now, you can get one of those at Best Buy. The Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV is currently $700 off, so it’s briefly $2,800 instead of $3,500. Easily competing with the best OLED TVs around, this is one you really don’t want to miss out on. Here’s what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there when it comes to developing the best TVs that money can buy. With the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV, you get an exceptional OLED picture with 8.3 million self illuminating pixels providing virtually limitless contrast. HDR OLED means you get fine tuned brightness with optimized contrast. It’s also Pantone-validated so images look extra incredible and realistic.

Gamers and fans of action movies and sports will also appreciate Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which eliminates the risk of motion blur and lag, so you get silky smooth performance the whole time you’re watching. Even if you’re viewing something that isn’t in 4K, the TV’s Neural Quantum Processor upscales the picture so you get a far superior image than with a lesser TV.

Sound is also far better here. If you have a compatible Samsung soundbar, you can use Q-Symphony to pair the TV speakers with your soundbar so you gain enhanced sound by combining the two. Besides that, there’s also Dolby Atmos support for superior sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite which provides immersive audio so you feel wrapped up in the experience. It all comes together to mean that you get a home cinema experience any time you feel like gaming, watching TV, or taking in a movie.

The Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV normally costs $3,500 but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $2,800, saving you $700 off the usual price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.