As you most likely know, there aren’t any official AirPods for Android, but there is a bevy of alternatives from brands like Samsung, Google, and beyond. You’ll find many options on our list of the best headphone deals, some were even featured in last year’s Cyber Monday earbuds deals. If you’re looking for a great pair, well, you’re in luck. Best Buy is currently offering a nice discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, which saves you $50.

Normally $200, you can grab the earbuds with a wireless case for $150 in any of the available colors, including coral, fog, charcoal, and more. Google’s wireless noise-canceling earbuds offer up to 11 hours of listening time on a single charge, which extends to 31 hours with the wireless charging case. That’s impressive, but they offer so much more, which you can read about below — or just grab the deal.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

In the Digital Trend’s Google Pixel Buds Pro review, aptly titled “shut up and take our money,” Simon Cohen praised the buds their compact and comfy design, exceptional sound quality, effective ANC and transparency tech, wireless charging support, and Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. They don’t offer as many equalizer customizations as comparable earbuds, but what’s available definitely works. Also, there is no companion app to adjust settings, but that’s okay, it tends to be a filler feature in many cases.

What you do get is still quite impressive. Up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge for just the earbuds, which extends to 31 hours with the wireless charging case. As is standard these days, the case allows you to get some extra power on the go when you can’t get to an outlet or charging adapter. Touch controls conveniently positioned on the earbuds make it easy to adjust volume, change tracks, and more with a simple tap or swipe.

You can also utilize Google Assistant, like asking for directions, responding to texts, or controlling music. You can take calls on the buds, as well, thanks to beamforming mics which ensure your voice is crystal clear to anyone on the other side. Plus, the Pixel Buds Pro are water resistant, so safe from sweat or rain if you’re using them outdoors. And active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient sound so you can hear your music or podcasts, but still allows you to remain aware of your surroundings for safety.

Usually, you’d have to pay $200 for a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro with the wireless charging case, but Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal right now. They’re yours, in any color, for $150, which is $50 off. They come with three months of YouTube Premium and three months of Google One 100GB — Google’s cloud storage service — to boot. So, you’re getting some extra perks even with that great deal. Hurry, we’re not sure how long the discount is going to be available.

