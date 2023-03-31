 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods for Android: Save $50 on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro earbuds

Briley Kenney
By
A woman relaxes with her Google Pixel Buds Pro.

As you most likely know, there aren’t any official AirPods for Android, but there is a bevy of alternatives from brands like Samsung, Google, and beyond. You’ll find many options on our list of the best headphone deals, some were even featured in last year’s Cyber Monday earbuds deals. If you’re looking for a great pair, well, you’re in luck. Best Buy is currently offering a nice discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, which saves you $50.

Normally $200, you can grab the earbuds with a wireless case for $150 in any of the available colors, including coral, fog, charcoal, and more. Google’s wireless noise-canceling earbuds offer up to 11 hours of listening time on a single charge, which extends to 31 hours with the wireless charging case. That’s impressive, but they offer so much more, which you can read about below — or just grab the deal.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

In the Digital Trend’s Google Pixel Buds Pro review, aptly titled “shut up and take our money,” Simon Cohen praised the buds their compact and comfy design, exceptional sound quality, effective ANC and transparency tech, wireless charging support, and Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. They don’t offer as many equalizer customizations as comparable earbuds, but what’s available definitely works. Also, there is no companion app to adjust settings, but that’s okay, it tends to be a filler feature in many cases.

Related

What you do get is still quite impressive. Up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge for just the earbuds, which extends to 31 hours with the wireless charging case. As is standard these days, the case allows you to get some extra power on the go when you can’t get to an outlet or charging adapter. Touch controls conveniently positioned on the earbuds make it easy to adjust volume, change tracks, and more with a simple tap or swipe.

You can also utilize Google Assistant, like asking for directions, responding to texts, or controlling music. You can take calls on the buds, as well, thanks to beamforming mics which ensure your voice is crystal clear to anyone on the other side. Plus, the Pixel Buds Pro are water resistant, so safe from sweat or rain if you’re using them outdoors. And active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient sound so you can hear your music or podcasts, but still allows you to remain aware of your surroundings for safety.

Usually, you’d have to pay $200 for a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro with the wireless charging case, but Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal right now. They’re yours, in any color, for $150, which is $50 off. They come with three months of YouTube Premium and three months of Google One 100GB — Google’s cloud storage service — to boot. So, you’re getting some extra perks even with that great deal. Hurry, we’re not sure how long the discount is going to be available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
“A pleasant surprise” — These AirPods-style Anker earbuds are $35 today
The Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds on a white background next to their case.

Not everyone can afford AirPods, and they rarely go on sale. Thankfully there are a lot of similar options out there that are worth your time to check out. For instance, this pair of already cheap Anker Soundcore Life Not E Earbuds are usually $50, which is a a great deal. Right now, thanks to Best Buy's headphone deals, they're down to just $35. If you're looking for some simple wireless earbuds, these will do a great job. Grab them before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds
Check out the customer reviews for the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds and you'll notice they're great. One review calls them "a pleasant surprise" thanks to their amazing battery life, easy-to-use touch controls and the ability to use one or both earbuds at a time. Across the 800+ reviews on the site, the earbuds have achieved an average score of 4.4 out of 5 so they're well-received. Looking a lot like AirPods, the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds offer three different EQ modes to cater for varying tastes. Their triple-layer 10mm drivers provide 50% more bass than previous models with the addition of a bass booster mode as well as a podcast mode for listening to voices more clearly. The earbuds' mic also uses an AI algorithm to enhance voice pick-up so you're heard more clearly by others.

Read more
Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.

Bose is a name that shoppers are always looking out for when browsing through headphone deals because the brand has long been associated with top-of-the-line features. That's why we don't expect Best Buy's offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to last long. You can purchase the wireless earbuds right now for $249, following a $50 discount on their original price of $299, but you have to be quick about it as stocks are getting depleted.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation. This isn't a surprise because Bose pioneered the technology, which uses powerful microphones to detect environmental noise then generates opposing signals to cancel the unwanted sound. Quiet Mode activates maximum noise cancellation for the wireless earbuds, but there's also Aware Mode that will let you listen to everything around you without having to take them out of your ears. They also offer amazing sound quality with their high-performance drivers and CustomTune sound calibration technology that provide you with the best possible listening experience.

Read more
Amazon is having a flash sale on Beats earbuds, from $50
A woman working out wearing Powerbeats Pros.

Beats wireless earbuds always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear in headphone deals, as the Apple-owned brand is one of the most popular ones in the market right now. If you're hoping to get them with a discount, you shouldn't miss Amazon's flash sale that slashed the prices of these audio accessories. We've rounded up some of the best offers for Beats wireless earbuds right here, to help you decide before they expire.
Beats Flex -- $50, was $70

The Beats Flex are affordable wireless earbuds that are powered by Apple's W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with iOS devices -- though they're also simple to pair with Android smartphones through the free Beats app. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology replenishing 1.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. The Flex-Form cable and four eartip options provide a customized fit, and you can use the on-device controls for your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Read more