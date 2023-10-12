 Skip to main content
This 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV is over $250 off right now

John Alexander
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.
Hisense

While the main events of the October deals season is wrapping up, that’s doesn’t mean deals themselves are dead. Instead, it means that we’re getting higher impact deals when we do get them. Take this 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV. Normally it would be $800, but today you can save $252 and get it for just $548. Its one of the best 65-inch TV deals at the moment and you can check it out by tapping the button below. If you’re interested in what, exactly, a mini-LED TV is and want to understand the tech better, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED TV

One of the clear decision points when deciding on this TV is if you want a mini-LED TV or not. But what is a mini-LED TV anyhow? No, they’re not smaller TVs, this is still a 65-inch TV. At the most simple level, these are TVs with more LED lights in the backlighting, which means more well-defined contrasts and more pitch accuracy, both bright and dark. And, to quote the highly-informative and technical-but-readable guide on mini-LED and QLED technology, “Mini-LED TVs are, in every other respect, the same as standard QLED TVs.”

[To get a more completely picture of what mini-LED technology is and isn’t, the preceding articles cannot come more recommended.]

So all of that means that your Hisense 65-inch class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV will, at minimum, come with great contrast zones. It also has a 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and features like game mode plus, an auto low-latency mode (ALLM) that reduces lag when you play video games on your new Hisense. Filmmaker mode, specifically for cinephiles, helps your TV reproduce the aspect ratios, colors, and framerates of films via removal of post-processing, giving you a closer look at how the movie was made and compiled after original creation.

If all of this sounds good to you, be sure to order your copy of the Hisense 65-inch class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV soon. It is available if you tap the button below. Otherwise, we recommend that you check out these QLED TVs, mini-LED or not.

