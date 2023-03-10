 Skip to main content
Best Buy Flash Sale: Get this 75-inch QLED TV for just $700

Jennifer Allen
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

One of the best TV deals around is a strictly time-limited-only offer. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV for $700 saving you $100 off the regular price of $800. The catch? It’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means it ends when the day does, so you really don’t have long to snatch it up.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV

QLED technology is always worth considering, especially at this price. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight with each of these dots emitting their own light with a high level of efficiency once they’re exposed to light. It means a far more accurate picture for you which is why the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV is so appealing. The company is one of the best TV brands around so it knows how to get the most from the technology.

This particular TV offers richer and more brilliant colors than you would expect but it also has exceptional peak brightness with up to 600 nits at your disposal across up to 48 local dimming zones. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR support along with Dolby Atmos so you get a great cinematic picture and audio too. A dedicated Filmmaker mode further helps here preserving the correct aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates.

Alongside that, gamers will appreciate HDMI 2.1 inputs for the latest consoles along with Game Mode plus so settings are automatically adjusted to ensure your game looks at its best. As with the other best TVs, there’s an automatic low-latency mode, 60Hz variable refresh rate, and a substantial reduction in screen jitter and frame tearing.

For more relaxing moments, a voice remote makes it easy to browse for new content while there’s Google Assistant and Alexa support bundled in. It all forms together to make one of the best QLED TVs around in this price range.

Normally priced at $800, the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV is reduced to $700 for today only at Best Buy. With only a matter of hours to hit the buy button, if you’ve been waiting for a more affordable QLED TV deal, this is likely to be the one for you. Don’t miss out.

