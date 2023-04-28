One of the best TV deals to pursue right now is on the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $1,300 so you save $200 off the regular price. If you’re already familiar with Mini-LED TVs, you’ll know why to hit the buy button below. If not though, keep reading while we explain all about it. Whatever your plans, this deal ends when the day does so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV

Before we get into why the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV is worth it, it’s important to know what Mini-LED actually is. If you check out the differences between Mini-LED and QLED TVs, you’ll notice some similarities. They’re complementary to each other with Mini-LED technology using LEDs that are much smaller than any we’ve seen elsewhere. That means the best TV brands can fit thousands of LEDs in a space that could previously only support hundreds. More LEDs lead to better brightness as well as better darkness. Local dimming is also far more effective. Right now, the technology isn’t quite as perfect as OLED but the gap is getting smaller. A QLED TV that uses a mini-LED backlight leads to things looking even better and punchier.

Now you know about the tech, you can see why the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV is a tempting proposition for anyone seeking out one of the best TVs. Its ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion, with the Mini-LED backlight creating a brighter picture than your regular LED backlit TV. QLED technology means richer and more accurate colors than before anyhow while there’s peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits across up to 336 local dimming zones.

There’s also Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound to add to the home cinema experience, as well as a Filmmaker mode. Gamers will love a dedicated Game Mode Pro with HDMI 2.1 inputs ideal for the latest consoles, along with automatic low-latency mode, 120Hz variable refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro support. A voice remote and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant make the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV super easy to use too.

Packed with features and a great picture, the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV is usually priced at $1,500. Over at Best Buy, you can save $200 today and pay $1,300. The deal ends when the day does so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on this sweet price cut. It’s sure to be a great TV for all your viewing plans.

