 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

24-hour sale drops the price of this 75-inch ULED 4K TV by $200

Jennifer Allen
By
Hisense U8H vs TCL 6-Series R655 Google TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

One of the best TV deals to pursue right now is on the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $1,300 so you save $200 off the regular price. If you’re already familiar with Mini-LED TVs, you’ll know why to hit the buy button below. If not though, keep reading while we explain all about it. Whatever your plans, this deal ends when the day does so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV

Before we get into why the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV is worth it, it’s important to know what Mini-LED actually is. If you check out the differences between Mini-LED and QLED TVs, you’ll notice some similarities. They’re complementary to each other with Mini-LED technology using LEDs that are much smaller than any we’ve seen elsewhere. That means the best TV brands can fit thousands of LEDs in a space that could previously only support hundreds. More LEDs lead to better brightness as well as better darkness. Local dimming is also far more effective. Right now, the technology isn’t quite as perfect as OLED but the gap is getting smaller. A QLED TV that uses a mini-LED backlight leads to things looking even better and punchier.

Now you know about the tech, you can see why the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV is a tempting proposition for anyone seeking out one of the best TVs. Its ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion, with the Mini-LED backlight creating a brighter picture than your regular LED backlit TV. QLED technology means richer and more accurate colors than before anyhow while there’s peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits across up to 336 local dimming zones.

Related

There’s also Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound to add to the home cinema experience, as well as a Filmmaker mode. Gamers will love a dedicated Game Mode Pro with HDMI 2.1 inputs ideal for the latest consoles, along with automatic low-latency mode, 120Hz variable refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro support. A voice remote and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant make the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV super easy to use too.

Packed with features and a great picture, the Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED Quantum ULED TV is usually priced at $1,500. Over at Best Buy, you can save $200 today and pay $1,300. The deal ends when the day does so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on this sweet price cut. It’s sure to be a great TV for all your viewing plans.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This 50-inch QLED 4K TV is $100 off in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

TCL is well-known for its affordable, yet highly functional smart TVs, especially in the deals world. They offer some incredible prices, and they're almost always featured in the best TV deals, somewhere. But this next deal, for its 50-inch 5 Series QLED 4K TV -- whew, that's a mouthful -- is so good we had to call it out separately. We wouldn't want you to miss out on such an exceptional offer. Normally $400, it's yours today for $300, saving you $100 in total. Plus, you'll get 30 days free of FuboTV Pro, and Apple TV+ for three months, for new or returning subscribers. Those are great inclusions, but the option to nab a 4K QLED for less than $500 is wild too. Don't wait, because this deal is going to sell out fast. They always do.

If this is your first time seeking out a new TV, or if you just want a little extra guidance, be sure to check out our 4K TV buying guide which goes over everything you need to know. It will tell you precisely what to look for, but in regards to specs and features, the 50-inch TCL 5 Series QLED 4K TV certainly fits the bill. For starters, it has the Google TV streaming platform built-in. That means, right out of the box, you can connect to your home Wi-Fi and start streaming through your favorite apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and much more. Chromecast is also built-in so you can stream from iOS and Android devices right to the TV, after syncing your device(s), of course.

Read more
This 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for less than $300 today
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

It’s not often you can find a 65-inch 4K TV for your home theater for less than $300, but today at Walmart you can do just that as the retail giant has discounted the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV down to just $298. This is a savings of $70 from its regular price of $368, and a price this low on such a large TV is pretty rare, so act quickly to catch it while you can. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available at your nearest Walmart as long as the TV is in stock there.

Why you should buy the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV
One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is $570 in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart

Best Buy just launched a massive three-day sale, so if you're on the hunt for TV deals, that's where you should be looking. Here's one of the top offers -- the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $570, following an $80 discount on its original price of $650. You shouldn't think that you have a lot of time left to take advantage of the bargain price though, because there's a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends. Add the 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately -- you may regret it if you don't.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV
Before deciding to purchase the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, you need to make sure that you have enough space by using our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then get yourself ready for a truly cinematic experience through a 75-inch screen that features 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for sharp details, bright colors, and lifelike images. The edge-to-edge glass design of the 4K TV eliminates the distractions caused by bezels, so you can focus entirely on what you're watching.

Read more