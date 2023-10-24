If you’ve always wanted a gigantic screen for your home theater setup (and you’ve got enough space for it, according to our guide on what size TV to buy), the good news is that there are amazing TV deals from Best Buy for 75-inch displays made by some of the best TV brands — Hisense, Samsung, and TCL. We don’t think these offers will last for a long time though, so if one of them catches your eye and fits your budget, don’t hesitate with your purchase. If you keep delaying the transaction, the prices of these 4K TVs may be back to normal by the time you return to them.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV is relatively affordable for a 75-inch display, but you won’t feel that it’s lacking because you’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies on a massive screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision for even more impressive picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio. You can access all of the popular streaming services through the Google TV platform, which also enables support for voice commands through Google Assistant that can you call directly from the TV’s voice remote.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $630, was $750

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV is powered by the brand’s Crystal Processor 4K, which can upscale all content to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with HDR, you’ll be able to enjoy watch with sharper details and a wider range of colors. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen for access to streaming services, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for integration into your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to cast content from your iOS devices to the its 75-inch screen through Apple AirPlay 2.

TCL 75-inch Q7 4K QLED TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The TCL Q7 4K QLED TV features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to its LED backlight for the ability to display more colors with better accuracy alongside incredible brightness. To further elevate the viewing experience with fine details and enhanced contrast, the TV utilizes all of the most advanced HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+. The TV is equipped with the Google TV operating system, and it comes with a voice remote that accepts voice commands through Google Assistant.

