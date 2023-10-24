 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These 75-inch TVs are probably cheaper than you thought they’d be

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve always wanted a gigantic screen for your home theater setup (and you’ve got enough space for it, according to our guide on what size TV to buy), the good news is that there are amazing TV deals from Best Buy for 75-inch displays made by some of the best TV brands — Hisense, Samsung, and TCL. We don’t think these offers will last for a long time though, so if one of them catches your eye and fits your budget, don’t hesitate with your purchase. If you keep delaying the transaction, the prices of these 4K TVs may be back to normal by the time you return to them.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650

75-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV placed on a TV stand in a living room.
Hisense

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV is relatively affordable for a 75-inch display, but you won’t feel that it’s lacking because you’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies on a massive screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision for even more impressive picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio. You can access all of the popular streaming services through the Google TV platform, which also enables support for voice commands through Google Assistant that can you call directly from the TV’s voice remote.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $630, was $750

The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.
Samsung

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV is powered by the brand’s Crystal Processor 4K, which can upscale all content to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with HDR, you’ll be able to enjoy watch with sharper details and a wider range of colors. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen for access to streaming services, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for integration into your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to cast content from your iOS devices to the its 75-inch screen through Apple AirPlay 2.

Related

TCL 75-inch Q7 4K QLED TV — $1,100, was $1,400

TCL Q7 TV review
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

The TCL Q7 4K QLED TV features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to its LED backlight for the ability to display more colors with better accuracy alongside incredible brightness. To further elevate the viewing experience with fine details and enhanced contrast, the TV utilizes all of the most advanced HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+. The TV is equipped with the Google TV operating system, and it comes with a voice remote that accepts voice commands through Google Assistant.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This stunning 85-inch mini-LED TV is $600 off at Best Buy
TCL Q Class QM8 mini-LED 4K TV.

If you're willing to spend some serious cash in upgrading your home theater setup, you should check out the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV. It's currently on sale from Best Buy with an $600 discount that pulls its price down from $2,800 to $2,200 -- it's still not cheap, but once you're watching your favorite shows and movies on this gigantic screen, you'll quickly understand why it's worth it. You need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings though, because TV deals like this one are always limited and sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV
There's a lot to unpack about the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV, starting with the technologies that are behind it. As a mini-LED TV, it uses much smaller LEDs than traditional LED TVs for more control over brightness and contrast, and as a QLED TV, it adds a layer of quantum dots for increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. If you add a massive 85-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X, you'll feel like you're watching at the cinemas from the comfort of your own couch.

Read more
LG, Samsung, TCL 65-inch TVs are on sale for under $500
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, today you can actually do so at a price point that competes with the best 4K TVs under $500. There are several 65-inch 4K TVs on sale for under $500 today at Best Buy, and they include the likes of brands names such as TCL, LG, and Samsung. Each of these TVs comes with free shipping included, which is a nice freebie for such a large product, and some of them even include bundled freebies such as three free months of Apple TV+.
TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K LED smart TV — $400, was $530

Value is front and center with the TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV, as it’s a nice balance of affordability and features. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more
This massive LG C3 OLED TV is $800 off for a limited time
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

If you've always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen but you just haven't found the perfect offer yet from retailers' TV deals, you may want to take a look at this -- the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, originally priced at $3,500, is on sale from LG with an $800 discount that pulls its price down to $2,700. It's still not cheap, but the investment will be worth it. The savings will only be available for a limited time though, so you shouldn't take too long to think about this -- proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
You're absolutely correct to think that the 77-inch screen is not the only reason for buying the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV -- though of course, that's a pretty good one. The 4K Ultra HD resolution is a must for enjoying today's content as it enables sharp details and lifelike colors, and its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creates a cinematic experience within the comfort of your own living room. You'll also never run out of things to watch because of LG's webOS platform, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Read more