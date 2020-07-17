HBO Max is the company’s latest streaming platform, bringing content from WarnerMedia Entertainment together, including New Line Cinema, DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Crunchyroll, and more. However, this major player has yet to officially make it to Amazon’s Fire TV, among other platforms. Here’s how to get HBO Max on your Fire TV with only a bit of tweaking.

Allow Fire TV to install unofficial apps

To get HBO Max onto an Amazon Fire TV device, we are going to sideload the application. This means that we will install it without going through the official Amazon store. Doing this is safe and doesn’t alter or damage the hardware or operating system in any way. Before we proceed, we must say that allowing apps to be installed from outside the store can cause potential security concerns, so please proceed with caution.

Step 1: Turn on your Amazon Fire TV.

Step 2: Head to the Settings menu.

Step 3: Select the My Fire TV option.

Step 4: Choose Developer Options.

Step 5: Toggle on ABD Debugging.

Step 6: Also toggle on Apps from Unknown Sources.

Step 7: If a warning appears, select Turn On.

Your Fire TV will now be able to install applications from unknown sources. After the HBO Max installation is complete, you may wish to switch off both the ABD Debugging and Apps from Unknown Sources settings.

Prepare to download HBO Max

We will use an application known as the Downloader to retrieve a copy of the HBO Max app from the web, but we must first ensure that HBO Now is not installed. If you already have HBO Now installed, hover over the app on your home screen, and press and hold the Menu button. When given the option, select Uninstall to remove the app.

When you are ready, follow these steps to download and install the Downloader app.

Step 1: Press and hold the Home button on your remote to access your home screen.

Step 2: Select the Apps option.

Step 3: Use the search bar to search for Downloader.

Step 4: Select Downloader and choose Install.

Step 5: Once ready, it will appear on your home screen.

Download the HBO Max app to Fire TV

Our next step is to locate a site that offers the HBO Max app for Fire TV to download — this is the site we recommend. You can also find your own source by searching Google for “HBO Max APK,” and then follow the steps below to download and install HBO Max. You may want to create a short link to it using a URL shortener like Bitly, as you’ll have to input the URL manually.

Here’s how to do this using our recommended site:

Step 1: Open the previously installed Downloader app from your home screen.

Step 2: If prompted, select Allow.

Step 3: Select the Browser option on the left side.

Step 4: Navigate up to the address bar.

Step 5: Select the Clear button to erase what is entered.

Step 6: Enter the provided URL from above (or your URL or Bitly short link), then click Go.

Step 7: Once a window with an HBO Max logo appears, select Install.

Accessing your HBO Max content

Lastly, here is how to reap the rewards of your effort and enjoy the content HBO Max has to offer. It is important to note that the HBO Max app will appear on your home screen with the older HBO Now logo — this is just a quirk of the sideloading process.

Step 1: Navigate to your home screen and locate the HBO Now app.

Step 2: Click on the app to open it.

Step 3: Sign in to HBO Max. If you do not have a subscription, you’ll need to sign up on the web.

Step 4: Kick back and enjoy your favorite television shows and movies.

When the official HBO Max app releases

When the official HBO Max app launches on Fire TV, you’ll want to uninstall the unofficial app that we just installed. You will then be able to download the official app from the Fire TV App Store. Until then, enjoy HBO Max using the sideloading trick above.

Troubleshooting HBO Max

If you run into any trouble during the installation process, use this checklist to ensure that your Fire TV is ready to sideload the application. If you overlooked a part of the process, use the guide above to make any needed changes.

Ensure that you have allowed both ABD Debugging and Apps from Unknown Sources.

Remove the official HBO Now app before proceeding with the installation process.

Make sure that you are entering the correct URL into Downloader.

Do not attempt to purchase an HBO Max subscription through the app.

Remember, HBO Max will display as HBO Now on your home screen when installed.

