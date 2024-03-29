This soundbar and wireless subwoofer is under $110 today

While there are soundbar deals for complete surround sound systems, there are also budget-friendly offers that you can shop right now. Here’s a great example — the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar for a very affordable price of $106 from Best Buy, following a $24 discount on its original price of $130. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to get the soundbar for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar. The “2” means it offers two channels, which are the standard left and right channels, and the “1” means that there’s a subwoofer, which is a wireless one in this case. Even the best TVs these days are lacking in the audio department because there’s not enough space in their slim designs to include powerful speakers, so while the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar won’t provide you with immersive surround sound, it’s more than enough if all you need is louder volume and extra bass while you’re watching your favorite streaming shows or playing video games.

The sleek design of the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar will allow it to seamlessly fit into the aesthetics of any room, and it comes with a remote control so you can operate it without having to get up from your couch. You can also connect your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, so you can use it to play audio from your smartphone or tablet.

For a basic but significant upgrade to your home theater setup’s audio output, check out the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar. It’s available for only $106 after a $24 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $130, but we’re not sure for how long. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so if you’re on a tight budget and you think the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar will be a great addition to your living room, gaming room, or bedroom, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can.

