This soundbar and wireless subwoofer is under $110 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer in a living room.
Insignia

While there are soundbar deals for complete surround sound systems, there are also budget-friendly offers that you can shop right now. Here’s a great example — the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar for a very affordable price of $106 from Best Buy, following a $24 discount on its original price of $130. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to get the soundbar for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar. The “2” means it offers two channels, which are the standard left and right channels, and the “1” means that there’s a subwoofer, which is a wireless one in this case. Even the best TVs these days are lacking in the audio department because there’s not enough space in their slim designs to include powerful speakers, so while the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar won’t provide you with immersive surround sound, it’s more than enough if all you need is louder volume and extra bass while you’re watching your favorite streaming shows or playing video games.

The sleek design of the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar will allow it to seamlessly fit into the aesthetics of any room, and it comes with a remote control so you can operate it without having to get up from your couch. You can also connect your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, so you can use it to play audio from your smartphone or tablet.

For a basic but significant upgrade to your home theater setup’s audio output, check out the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar. It’s available for only $106 after a $24 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $130, but we’re not sure for how long. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so if you’re on a tight budget and you think the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar will be a great addition to your living room, gaming room, or bedroom, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Sennheiser’s fantastic Ambeo all-in-one soundbar is $800 off today
The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar in the living room.

There are soundbar deals for basic and budget-friendly models, but if you want the best possible audio for your home theater setup, you're going to have to make a significant investment. If you're willing to spend some serious cash, check out Best Buy's offer for the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max. An $800 discount brings its price down from $2,500 to $1,700, which still isn't cheap, but it's actually a steal for the cinematic experience that this soundbar will enable. You need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as its price may return to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max
The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max is the more powerful model of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus that's featured in our roundup of the best soundbars. It's a 5.1.4-channel soundbar, which means it offers five channels -- the standard left and right channel, a center channel for improved dialogue clarity, and a pair of surround sound speakers -- a subwoofer, and four dedicated drivers that fire upwards to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The all-in-one soundbar will also allow you to customize your listening experience with its built-in equalizer.

Buy one of Samsung’s new TVs and get a free 65-inch 4K TV
Two majestic elk lock horns in a snowy scene shown on a Samsung QN90D.

We’ve seen many great TV deals in our time but one where you buy one TV and you get one free? That’s new on us! That’s exactly what will happen when you buy one of the new Samsung 2024 TVs at Best Buy. Add it to your basket and you can also get a Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV entirely for free. There’s even free delivery and display setup and mounting for each TV. This is a fairly unbeatable offer but if you still want to know a little more about it, keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy a new Samsung 2024 TV
Encompassing a range of Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, Samsung’s latest announcement regarding new TVs in 2024 is pretty exciting. It includes the Samsung QN900D 8K TV which we recently got early access to as well as more affordable models like the QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV and QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV.

The 5 best projectors for a bedroom in 2024
DLP projector

Buying the best projector for your bedroom is a little different from buying one for your living room or home cinema room. While the principle remains the same, size considerations can be an issue along with simply not feeling like you need to have the most high-end equipment while watching a movie or TV show from bed. That doesn’t strictly mean ruling out the best 4K projectors but still, it’s worth adjusting your plans a little.

That’s why, below, we’ve picked out the best projectors with your bedroom in mind. The list may feature some familiar names in the projector world but each of the choices is picked with bedroom viewing in mind. We’ve also considered price and different situations although if you read much further down, you can see exactly what our criteria is in terms of how we picked things out. Projectors are increasingly popular thanks to being much simpler to set up than before, being more affordable, and often being far more flexible than you’d expect. Here’s what to expect from the best projector for a bedroom, whatever your intentions and budget.
Anker Nebula Capsule 3
Best overall bedroom projector

