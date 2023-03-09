 Skip to main content
Get this 55-inch 4K TV with Fire TV smart software for just $270

4K TVs with a smart TV operating system for watching streaming content have become cheaper over recent years, and with the discounts from TV deals, even more families are able to afford them. Here’s a great example — the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $180 off from Best Buy, so you’ll only have to pay $270 instead of its sticker price of $450. If you’re on a budget, this 4K TV may be the perfect choice for you, but you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure when its price will go back to normal.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is equipped with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. You’ll have to make sure that it’s appropriate for your available space in the living room or bedroom by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy, but if it is, you’ll be getting a bright and sharp display that also features DTS Studio Sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

Like the best TVs, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV has streaming capabilities through the Amazon Fire TV platform. In addition to easily accessing Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and other similar services, the operating system enables support for Amazon’s Alexa. With the Alexa Voice Remote, you can use voice commands for functions such as searching for new shows and movies to watch, switching between input sources, and controlling playback. There are also parental controls available so that you can prevent children from accessing certain types of content.

For an affordable smart TV with 4K resolution, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s yours for a steal price of just $270, following a $180 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $450. It’s probably going to attract a lot of attention from shoppers, so before the offer goes offline or it gets sold out, you should secure your own 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV.

