Price crash: Get this 70-inch 4K TV for $450, down from $600

Upgrading your home theater setup with a massive screen will no longer empty your savings account because there are TV deals like Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $600, the 4K TV is down to an even more affordable $450. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the $150 in savings though, because the bargain may end sooner than you expect. It may no longer be available tomorrow, so grab this chance to get a gigantic display for this cheap right now.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

Before you think about watching your favorite shows and movies on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, you need to make sure that you have enough space for it with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy. Once you confirm that, you should look forward to the clear details and lifelike colors from the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is further amplified by High Dynamic Range. You’ll also be treated to immersive audio through the enhancements provided by DTS Studio Sound, so you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is powered by Amazon Fire TV, which will grant you access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The platform also enabled voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote, for functions like searching for content, launching apps, and adjusting volume. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV also supports Apple AirPlay, which will let you share videos, photos, and music from Apple devices to the TV.

Bring the cinematic experience into your own living room or bedroom by buying the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is available with a $150 discount from Best Buy that brings its price down to just $450 from $600. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the offer, but we think stocks may already be running low. If you want to secure your own 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for this lowered price, you’re going to have to hurry with the transaction.

