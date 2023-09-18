This JBL soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off at Best Buy

Buying the latest models from TV deals will get you amazing video, but you’re going to want to give your audio a boost by taking advantage of soundbar deals. Here’s an offer from Best Buy that strikes a nice balance of price and features — the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar for $200, which is nearly half its original price of $350 following a $150 discount. There’s no information on how much time remains for this lowered price though, so if you want this 2.1-channel soundbar for your home theater setup, you’ll need to proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar

JBL is one of the most trusted brands in the audio equipment industry, so be sure you’re getting a top-quality device with the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar. It’s a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it comes with two channels — left and right — and a subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass that just the soundbar itself won’t be able to create. The soundbar, meanwhile, features 300W of total output power, four mid-range drivers, two tweeters, and a Dolby Digital decoder for improved clarity, which all combine for a cinematic experience when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies.

You can link the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar to your TV using an HDMI, optical digital audio, or USB-A connection. You also have the option to use it like a Bluetooth speaker for your mobile devices using a Bluetooth connection, so you can play your music on the soundbar when nobody’s watching TV.

The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar is what you need if you’re hoping for a much better audio experience in your living room. It already provides amazing value for your money at its sticker price of $350, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $200 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how long you’ve got until you miss the chance at $200 in savings for the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and complete the transaction as soon as you can.

