 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This JBL soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar with a subwoofer, on a white background.
JBL

Buying the latest models from TV deals will get you amazing video, but you’re going to want to give your audio a boost by taking advantage of soundbar deals. Here’s an offer from Best Buy that strikes a nice balance of price and features — the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar for $200, which is nearly half its original price of $350 following a $150 discount. There’s no information on how much time remains for this lowered price though, so if you want this 2.1-channel soundbar for your home theater setup, you’ll need to proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar

JBL is one of the most trusted brands in the audio equipment industry, so be sure you’re getting a top-quality device with the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar. It’s a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it comes with two channels — left and right — and a subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass that just the soundbar itself won’t be able to create. The soundbar, meanwhile, features 300W of total output power, four mid-range drivers, two tweeters, and a Dolby Digital decoder for improved clarity, which all combine for a cinematic experience when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies.

You can link the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar to your TV using an HDMI, optical digital audio, or USB-A connection. You also have the option to use it like a Bluetooth speaker for your mobile devices using a Bluetooth connection, so you can play your music on the soundbar when nobody’s watching TV.

Related

The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar is what you need if you’re hoping for a much better audio experience in your living room. It already provides amazing value for your money at its sticker price of $350, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $200 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how long you’ve got until you miss the chance at $200 in savings for the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy is having a flash sale on 75-inch TVs, starting from $550
A Hisense 75-inch QLED TV at a side angle displaying a vibrant scene.

Best Buy currently has some great TV deals going on with a particular focus on 75-inch models. If you're keen to have more of a home cinema style experience while you're watching movies or playing games, you want to pay attention to these. Check them out now below with our highlights carefully picked out. In all cases, don't count on them staying at this price for long.
TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV -- $550, was $750

The TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is excellent value for what it offers. It has HDR Pro so it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. There's also Motion Rate 240 technology so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times. There's an auto game mode for gamers so you gain the lowest possible input lag and latency, while DTS Virtual:X offers enhanced audio over the average TV speakers. Three HDMI ports are useful while there's Chromecast built-in, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It has all the essentials you need.

Read more
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds today
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 four colors.

If you’re in the market for some new earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are seeing a pretty good discount at Best Buy today. The popular in-ear headphones are going for just $100. This makes for a $50 savings, as they would regularly set you back $150. This is a really good price point for these earbuds, as they’re made to compete with the Apple AirPods 3, but cost significantly less with this deal. Free shipping is included as well.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
There are a lot of wireless earbud options on the market nowadays, as our roundup of the best wireless earbuds can attest. But if you’re looking for an affordable, all-purpose set of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a set worth considering. They’re compact, comfortable, and provide impressive sound quality. They provide solid bass and high quality midtones, a combination that can be hard to find in a pair of earbuds. And while earbuds generally can all be called compact and portable, the Galaxy Buds 2 do a particular good job of it with an efficiently-sized case that tucks away easily into backpacks and even pants pockets.

Read more
This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $350
Samsung 55-inch class 4K Crystal UHD 2160p TV with HDR for Super Bowl 2022.

Best Buy is frequently the home of great TV deals and that's easily the case today with an awesome offer on the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV. Usually priced at $430, it's down to $350 so you save $80 off the regular price. This is a particularly good deal given it's a TV from a great company. If this sounds appealing to you already, keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands out there, it's always a smart move to check out what it's offering. Of course, you get a great 55-inch 4K screen. It has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide spectrum of colors along with better visual details even in dark scenes. There's also PurColor support so that colors on screen are fine-tuned to how they are meant to look so you get a better image every time.

Read more