 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wow! These JVC true wireless earbuds can be yours for $15 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man wearing the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds.
JVC

If you’re on the hunt for the cheapest true wireless earbuds deals that you can buy right now, you should set your sights on the JVC Gumy Mini. From their original price of $30, they’re down to just $15 from Amazon’s Woot, for savings of $15. There may be a lot of time left before the offer expires, but we’re not sure if stocks will last long because these affordable true wireless earbuds may be catching the attention of a lot of shoppers. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds

You shouldn’t expect the affordable JVC Gumy Mini to match up to the performance and features of the best wireless earbuds, but overall, they’re pretty good for their cheap price. They may not have active noise cancellation, but they come with customizable tips so you can get a proper seal in your ears for listening to music or making calls. The wireless earbuds also offer an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so they won’t be damaged by splashes of rain or sweat.

The JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds can last up to six hours on a single charge, and an additional nine hours if you include their charging case for a total of 15 hours. Once you remove them from their case, they will automatically turn on and connect to your device. The JVC Gumy Mini will also work with your favorite digital assistant, allowing you to wake them up and interact with them using voice commands.

Related

The JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds were already pretty affordable at their sticker price of $30, so they’re a must-buy right now at just $15, following a $15 discount from Amazon’s Woot. The bargain is slated to last for a few weeks, but you wouldn’t want to wait until the last minute to complete the purchase because stocks may run out long before the end of the sale. In fact, you should think about pushing through with the transaction right now as there’s probably a lot of interest in the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds at half-price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Can’t wait until Black Friday? The best early headphone deals today
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

Black Friday is approaching, but if you need to buy new headphones now, the good news is that you can take advantage of some early discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. To help you decide what to purchase, we've gathered our favorite headphone deals below. There's a chance that some of these bargains expire soon, so if an offer catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you finish the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.
JBL Live 660NC -- $100, was $200

If you want relatively cheap wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, check out the JBL Live 660NC. They're affordable, but they're capable of blocking external noise, and they also offer Ambient Aware technology that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. The wireless headphones can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and they support Bluetooth multipoint that makes it easy to switch between multiple devices.

Read more
This stunning 85-inch mini-LED TV is $600 off at Best Buy
TCL Q Class QM8 mini-LED 4K TV.

If you're willing to spend some serious cash in upgrading your home theater setup, you should check out the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV. It's currently on sale from Best Buy with an $600 discount that pulls its price down from $2,800 to $2,200 -- it's still not cheap, but once you're watching your favorite shows and movies on this gigantic screen, you'll quickly understand why it's worth it. You need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings though, because TV deals like this one are always limited and sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV
There's a lot to unpack about the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV, starting with the technologies that are behind it. As a mini-LED TV, it uses much smaller LEDs than traditional LED TVs for more control over brightness and contrast, and as a QLED TV, it adds a layer of quantum dots for increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. If you add a massive 85-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X, you'll feel like you're watching at the cinemas from the comfort of your own couch.

Read more
This 40-inch smart TV can be yours for $138 if you’re quick enough
The TCL 3-Series TV in a living room.

Many of the best Roku TVs have a lot to offer, but not all of them can offer an amazingly low price. The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV comes with a low price of just $138 today, as Walmart has made it one of the best TV deals available. This TV would regularly cost $350, which makes this deal worth a savings of $212. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up at your nearest Walmart the same day as your purchase.

Why you should buy the 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV
While the TCL 3-Series Roku TV doesn’t come in at 4K resolution, it does come in at Full HD 1080p. This is still a lot of picture quality, especially for its low price point. In fact, this TV makes great accompaniment for the best movies on Netflix and the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. Full HD resolution has been the standard for more than a decade, and it still offers enhanced clarity and detail for everything from movies to sports to TV shows to news. It even has an advanced digital TV tuner with a live channel guide that allows you to get over-the-air HD channels, so you don’t even have to set up a cable subscription with this TV.

Read more