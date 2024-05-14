Save $120 with this Klipsch bookshelf speaker deal

If you’re thinking about getting new speakers for your living room, here’s an offer that you should definitely consider — a pair of the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker for only $379 from Best Buy, following a $120 discount on the bundle’s original price of $499. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you’ve already got an eye on the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for these bookshelf speakers as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker

Klipsch is one of the best speaker brands because of its focus on elevating the experience when you’re watching movies and concerts from the comfort of your own couch. The same philosophy applies to the third-generation Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker, which promises crisp and clear sound with the brand’s Tractrix horn technology. The speaker also features 5.25-inch cerametallic woofers that minimize distortion and maximize efficiency to deliver the power and detail that you need to fully enjoy your music and streaming shows.

Bookshelf speakers like the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker are great for passive music listeners, and for placing on either side of a TV, according to our guide on how to buy speakers. Their cabinet design not only look great with your other furniture as they’re made with furniture-grade materials and finishes, but they were also made for transparency and clarity. They also come with a removable grille that magnetically attach to the speakers, for an easy way of putting them on or taking them off.

There’s already a lot of value from the original price of $499 for a pair of the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get them for just $379 from Walmart. You won’t always get the chance to grab these bookshelf speakers with savings of $120, and once this bargain ends, we’re not sure when you’ll get another swing at it. If you think the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker will be an excellent addition to your home theater setup, buy this bundle now while the discount is still online.

