 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $120 with this Klipsch bookshelf speaker deal

By
The Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speakers on a white background.
Klipsch

If you’re thinking about getting new speakers for your living room, here’s an offer that you should definitely consider — a pair of the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker for only $379 from Best Buy, following a $120 discount on the bundle’s original price of $499. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you’ve already got an eye on the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for these bookshelf speakers as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker

Klipsch is one of the best speaker brands because of its focus on elevating the experience when you’re watching movies and concerts from the comfort of your own couch. The same philosophy applies to the third-generation Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker, which promises crisp and clear sound with the brand’s Tractrix horn technology. The speaker also features 5.25-inch cerametallic woofers that minimize distortion and maximize efficiency to deliver the power and detail that you need to fully enjoy your music and streaming shows.

Bookshelf speakers like the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker are great for passive music listeners, and for placing on either side of a TV, according to our guide on how to buy speakers. Their cabinet design not only look great with your other furniture as they’re made with furniture-grade materials and finishes, but they were also made for transparency and clarity. They also come with a removable grille that magnetically attach to the speakers, for an easy way of putting them on or taking them off.

Related

There’s already a lot of value from the original price of $499 for a pair of the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get them for just $379 from Walmart. You won’t always get the chance to grab these bookshelf speakers with savings of $120, and once this bargain ends, we’re not sure when you’ll get another swing at it. If you think the Klipsch Reference Premiere 500M II Speaker will be an excellent addition to your home theater setup, buy this bundle now while the discount is still online.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

The best headphone deals are a great place to turn if you’ve got some music, movies, or other content that needs listening to. And if you’ve been shopping TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, or tablet deals, putting some of that savings toward a new set of headphones can be a worthy investment. There are a lot of savings available on headphones right now and they’re available on top brands, as the best headphone deals are made up of Beats headphone deals, AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals, among others. We’ve organized all of the best headphone deals worth shopping below, so read onward for the details.
Apple AirPods 2 -- $80, was $129

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is about as good as it gets, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Read more
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on 177 TVs, including a 50-inch for $230
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

Best Buy often has some of the best TV deals around but it’s excelling itself right now with a huge Spring sale cutting the prices on over 177 different TVs. There are some fantastic options here with super low priced HD TVs right up to high-end QLED and OLED models. Whatever your plan, you should tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading while we pick out a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy TV Spring sale
One of the cheapest deals in the Best Buy TV Spring sale is being able to get an for only $230. It normally costs $300 so you’re saving $230 by buying today. The TV offers a large 4K display along with HDR for better colors and sharper contrast. It also has DTS Studio Sound while there are Alexa voice controls which tie in perfectly with Fire TV which powers proceedings. It’s perfect for a budget 4K TV.

Read more
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more
Best Buy BetaÙ

Best Buy is currently hosting an absolutely huge Spring sale. There are countless items on sale here with seemingly everything you can think of available. That means fantastic TV deals like being able to grab an for just $230 to astonishing laptop deals too. There are even plenty of refrigerator deals and other major appliances. There are so many items in the Best Buy Spring sale that you really need to check it out for yourself. The options are near endless. However, if you’d like to know what we’re recommending, keep reading and we’ll take you through your options.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Spring sale
If you need to kit out your home with better appliances, the Best Buy Spring sale will delight you. You can buy an for just $800, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,100. The washer has TurboWash 360-degree technology so five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles to give you a complete clean in under 30 minutes. There’s also built-in intelligence with AI selecting the optimal wash motions and settings for your washing. ColdWash technology is perfect for penetrating deep into fabric too.

Read more