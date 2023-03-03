This is the cheapest OLED TV worth buying today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Affordable OLED TV deals are slowly creeping in with an awesome one from Best Buy right now. Today, you can buy an 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for $600 saving you a huge $700 off the regular price of $1,300. One of the better TV deals around for anyone looking to buy a slightly smaller-sized TV, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it. Or you can simply hit the buy button straight away.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV

OLED technology is a great way to enjoy fantastic picture quality. It works by having a display full of self-lit pixels so that each pixel can light up as needed. That means you can have dark scenery alongside vibrant colors with both looking just as deep and beautiful as they should. As one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to get the most out of such technology too. This TV has an A7 Gen5 AI processor 4K so that it’s able to adjust picture and sound quality to be extra high quality. It also has AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling so you get lifelike images every time.

Other features include 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and Dynamic Tone Mapping so the TV can apply the optimal tone curve to all imagery to enhance detail levels. A dedicated filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos all create a more cinematic experience too, encapsulating some of the features you see from the best TVs. There’s also a dedicated game optimizer mode so you can get the best gaming experience with minimal hassle.

Elsewhere, a Magic Remote makes it simple to pick out options thanks to it working like a Wiimote, while there’s extensive support for pretty much every streaming service imaginable. LG’s webOS will also come up with useful personalized recommendations based on what you view. There’s also support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit as well.

Normally priced at $1,300, the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV is down to $600 at Best Buy. A substantial saving of $700, this is the ideal chance to get a great OLED TV for less than usual. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

