 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the cheapest OLED TV worth buying today

Jennifer Allen
By

Affordable OLED TV deals are slowly creeping in with an awesome one from Best Buy right now. Today, you can buy an 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for $600 saving you a huge $700 off the regular price of $1,300. One of the better TV deals around for anyone looking to buy a slightly smaller-sized TV, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it. Or you can simply hit the buy button straight away.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV

OLED technology is a great way to enjoy fantastic picture quality. It works by having a display full of self-lit pixels so that each pixel can light up as needed. That means you can have dark scenery alongside vibrant colors with both looking just as deep and beautiful as they should. As one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to get the most out of such technology too. This TV has an A7 Gen5 AI processor 4K so that it’s able to adjust picture and sound quality to be extra high quality. It also has AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling so you get lifelike images every time.

Other features include 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and Dynamic Tone Mapping so the TV can apply the optimal tone curve to all imagery to enhance detail levels. A dedicated filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos all create a more cinematic experience too, encapsulating some of the features you see from the best TVs. There’s also a dedicated game optimizer mode so you can get the best gaming experience with minimal hassle.

Related

Elsewhere, a Magic Remote makes it simple to pick out options thanks to it working like a Wiimote, while there’s extensive support for pretty much every streaming service imaginable. LG’s webOS will also come up with useful personalized recommendations based on what you view. There’s also support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit as well.

Normally priced at $1,300, the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV is down to $600 at Best Buy. A substantial saving of $700, this is the ideal chance to get a great OLED TV for less than usual. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This top-rated Victrola Bluetooth Turntable is somehow just $20 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 28, 2023
victrola turntable deal woot february 2023 3 speed bluetooth suitcase record player

If you're keen to step away from more modern music listening methods, you need a turntable in your life. We've found the deal for you at Woot. Right now, you can buy the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player for just $20, saving you a huge 67% or $40 off the regular price. An ideal opportunity to dip into vinyl record playing for less, as with all Woot deals, it won't be around for long. Fortunately, you can hit the buy button now to get straight to it with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Want to learn more? Read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
The best turntables are frequently expensive in many cases so don't count on the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player rivaling those. However, at this price, it's a great way to dip your toe in and step away from the best music streaming services for less while still benefiting from a highly reviewed unit. The Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player is packed with features. It allows you to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device but you can also but it also has a three-speed belt-driven turntable. It sits on sound-isolating feet that prevent vibration so it suits any location.

Read more
The best soundbars 2023: which should you buy?
Simon Cohen
Caleb Denison
By Simon Cohen and Caleb Denison
February 28, 2023
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Soundbar in white with Sub

While the audio quality from the newest and best TVs is getting better, it's still a foregone conclusion that any TV you buy is going to need a better sound setup. This can come in many forms, such as complex Dolby Atmos surround sound systems complete with an AV receiver, many speakers, a subwoofer and more. But for most people, that just isn't doable, either for budgetary reasons, space limitations, or just for the pain frustration factor — and that's where the best soundbars come in.

Luckily, there's a wide variety of soundbars. Some can deliver room-filling immersive sound with Dolby Atmos support while others come with subwoofers and additional surround speakers you can mount on a wall or on stands; some are even wireless. Some have big booming volume while others are more suited to smaller rooms like apartments, and some are just designed to blow you away completely. There's something for every situation and budget.

Read more
The best projectors you can buy in 2023
Derek Malcolm
Tyler Lacoma
By Derek Malcolm and Tyler Lacoma
February 28, 2023
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Even with TVs reaching sizes in excess of 77- and even 98-inches, many movie and sports enthusiasts are looking at the best projectors to bring an even bigger and more immersive home theater experience to their homes that the biggest TVs can't yet compete with.

But choosing the best projector for you is a little tricky. Options and features such as lamp type and lumens of brightness, maximum image size, and features like Dolby Atmos sound can make your head spin. Some projectors do better in darker rooms and some are great in bright rooms, while ultra short throw projectors are becoming more and more common and allow you to maximize space in small rooms by placing them mere inches from the wall or screen.

Read more